Fairbury, IL

Playoff bracket offers southern exposure for Prairie Central

By Erich Murphy, Pontiac Daily Leader
 2 days ago
FAIRBURY — Heading into Saturday, Prairie Central head football coach Andrew Quain was hoping to avoid the terror that was expected to be up north. The benefit for the Hawks was being the southern-most unbeaten school among the 32 schools placed in Class 3A.

Well, south is where it's at for Prairie Central, who drew the No. 1 seed for the bottom bracket for this year's football state playoffs.

“There could be some state title game-caliber teams playing each other in the second round up there,” Quain said of the top (north) bracket. There are three 9-0 teams and three 8-1 schools in the top bracket, including the top four ranked teams, according to the latest AP poll.

The Hawks, who were ranked fifth, is considered the team to beat now in the south. They have that target on their back.

“Anytime you get the opportunity to be the number-one seed you have to like where you're sitting,” Quain said. “If there are no upsets, we like the potential of hosting all the way through, like Unity did last year.”

There is a strong Illini Prairie Conference influence on the quadrant the Hawks have been placed. They open at home against IPC rival Paxton-Buckley-Loda. The game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Lewis Field.

Also in the quadrant are fourth-seed Tolono (Unity) (8-1), who will host Harrisburg (5-4), and Monticello (5-4), who will travel to fifth-seed Mt. Carmel (8-1).

St. Joseph-Ogden (6-3) is the seventh seed in the bracket and will host Robinson (6-3), who defeated Pontiac in Week 9.

“We had a meeting and the seniors' goal is to go 5-0 an make it to Champaign,” Quain said. That would mean winning it all with the final game being played at Memorial Stadium at the University of Illinois. “We have to focus on one game at a time.”

The stepping forward process for the Hawks begin with PBL on Friday, and then a date the next weekend in the second round against the winner of the Roxana-at-Hillsboro game. Both are 6-3. Should Roxana, the ninth seed, win, Prairie Central will travel to the St. Louis Metro-East area to face the Shells on their home field. Should Hillsboro win, the Hilltoppers will face the Hawks at Lewis Field.

Should the seeds hold, looming ahead would Tolono in the quarterfinals and then Benton in the semifinals.

IN CLASS 2A, El Paso-Gridley will be on the road for the opening round of the playoffs. The Titans (7-2) are the ninth seed in the top quadrant of the north bracket. EPG will travel to eighth-seeded Farmington (7-2).

A win for the Titans will likely have them at home in the second round against top-seed Maroa-Forsyth (9-0), barring the Trojans being upset by No. 16 Chicago (North Lawndale) (5-4).

Also in the quadrant are Sterling (Newman) (5-4) at Rockridge (8-1) and Central Catholic (6-3) at Aledo (Mercer County) (7-2). Both BCC and Mercer County lost to Prairie Central in recent weeks.

IN CLASS 1A, at 9-0, Ridgeview-Lexington is the top seed in the south bracket. The Mustangs will host Madison, which is in the Metro-East area. The second round game would be against the winner of the Catlin (Salt Fork)-Bridgeport (Red Hill) contest. Salt Fork opened its season with win over Dwight.

