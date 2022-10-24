Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
USMNT Hosting Workouts for Nine MLS Players in World Cup Roster Contention
From Oct. 25 - Nov. 5, the USMNT announced it will be hosting fitness workouts for nine players in contention for the 2022 World Cup squad. The nine MLS-based players headed to the workouts in Frisco, Texas, are as follows:. Jesús Ferreira, FC Dallas. Paul Arriola, FC Dallas. Jordan...
Embattled Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson won't attend 2022 NWSL championship game
Investigation by former US Attorney General found Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson ignored player complaints about ex-coach's abusive behavior.
ESPN
MLS considering expansion of playoffs - source
Major League Soccer is in discussions to modify its playoff structure to have as many as 30 games with a World Cup-style format, a league source confirmed to ESPN. The source cautioned that nothing has been approved, but the playoff format will be a topic for discussion at the league's next board of governors meeting on Nov. 15.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel ties NHL record for consecutive games
Phil Kessel tied the NHL record for consecutive games played when he hit the ice for the Vegas Golden Knights' 3-1 victory over the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday night. Kessel, 35, played in his 989th straight NHL game, a streak that began on Nov. 3, 2009, when Kessel...
NBC Sports
Caps content with McMichael on roster despite lack of playing time
ARLINGTON, Va. — Connor McMichael has appeared in just one of the Capitals’ first eight games of the 2022-23 season. Though the 21-year-old forward made the team’s 23-man roster out of training camp, he’s been a healthy scratch for most of Washington’s games over the first two weeks with his only start the result of a one-game suspension for center Evgeny Kuznetsov.
The Hockey Writers
Kessel Ties Ironman Streak in Golden Knights Win vs. Maple Leafs
Coming off an underwhelming performance in their 3-2 loss against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, the Vegas Golden Knights bounced back with a dominant showing against the Toronto Maple Leafs in a 3-1 win on Monday night (Oct. 24), bringing their record to 5-2-0 to start the 2022-23 season. All...
San Diego Wave recruits head coach Casey Stoney's son to tell her she won NWSL Coach of the Year
The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.
ng-sportingnews.com
Carey Price top NHL moments: From the Hart Trophy, to stellar playoff performances here's the Canadiens goaltender's best career highlights
For over a decade now, when discussing the best goalies in the NHL, it's impossible to have a conversation that doesn't include Carey Price. The long-time Canadiens goaltender has rightfully earned his place toward the top of hockey's goaltending discussion. He's a league MVP winner, a Vezina recipient and his name is included in a number of record books for the NHL and Montreal.
