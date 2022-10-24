The San Diego Wave's first season in the NWSL was a fun one, so the club decided to have a little fun honoring the woman in charge. Wave head coach Casey Stoney was named the NWSL Coach of the Year on Wednesday after a season that saw her team finish third in the regular season standings in its first year of existence. The club recruited Stoney's son Teddy to break the news to her in person, during a postseason team get-together.

