Ohio State

Cleveland.com

Ohio’s candidates for attorney general spar in meeting: Capitol Letter

Can’t spell argument without A-G: Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Jeff Crossman laid out their cases for serving as Ohio’s attorney general for the next four years before the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board on Tuesday. And as Jeremy Pelzer reports, things got contentious, with Crossman accusing Yost of “legal malpractice” and Yost claiming Crossman “doesn’t know anything about public law.”
Cleveland.com

Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview. We’re talking about the interview on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Farm and Dairy

Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time

The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
cleveland19.com

Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
WDTN

Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
Jake Wells

Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700

man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
WOUB

Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race

COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
Mount Vernon News

State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties

Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
