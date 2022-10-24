Read full article on original website
Opinion: The results of Ryan vs. Vance may spell the end of Ohio's legacy
The 2022 US Senate race in Ohio will have national implications, writes Paul Sracic. The results will determine if Ohio can be "a presidential bellwether" and "whether Democrats have permanently ceded what was formerly the most Democratic part of the state."
Ohio’s candidates for attorney general spar in meeting: Capitol Letter
Can’t spell argument without A-G: Republican Dave Yost and Democrat Jeff Crossman laid out their cases for serving as Ohio’s attorney general for the next four years before the cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer editorial board on Tuesday. And as Jeremy Pelzer reports, things got contentious, with Crossman accusing Yost of “legal malpractice” and Yost claiming Crossman “doesn’t know anything about public law.”
Attorney Dave Yost and challenger Jeff Crossman trade attacks in our endorsement interview: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Attorney General Dave Yost and Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman sparred about Ohio abortion law, redistricting powers, and battling corruption during an often-contentious endorsement interview. We’re talking about the interview on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts our daily half-hour news podcast, with...
Farm and Dairy
Ohio Power Siting Board denies solar project for first time
The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a 300 megawatt solar farm in Allen and Auglaize counties at its Oct. 20 meeting, citing local opposition to the project. This is the first time in the board’s history that it rejected a proposal for a utility-scale solar facility.
What Ohioans need to know about Issue 2
Issue 2 on Ohio's 2022 general election ballot will allow voters to determine if non-citizens can vote in hyper-local elections.
Do Northeast Ohioans trust elections integrity? The Plain Dealer/cleveland.com breaks down Republicans v. Democrats
COLUMBUS – Most Republicans in Northeast Ohio don’t trust U.S. elections, a new poll commissioned by Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer found, but they feel better about their home state’s results. About 52% of Republicans are either “not too confident” or “not at all confident” that elections are conducted...
Ohio Rabbis React to State Expert Offering 'Christian Understanding' of Abortion Law
Legal action from the Jewish community has begun in Florida, Indiana and Kentucky.
cleveland19.com
Alcoholic version of Mountain Dew is coming to Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Stores in Ohio will soon be selling a drink that is available in less than a dozen other states. The beverage company announced on Wednesday that after requests from drinkers, “Hard MTN Dew” will be available for purchase in Ohio. The alcoholic version of...
Voters in Ohio urged to check postage for absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Tuesday, Nov. 8 is Election Day. Some of the contests here in Ohio, including the race for U.S. Senate, could have a significant impact on the national political landscape, and it appears Ohio voters are well-aware, as more have voted early in person and requested absentee ballots than at the same […]
Proposed stimulus plan would give Ohio families up to $700
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, the cost of food is now 12.7 percent higher than it was a year ago. (source) One individual running for office at the state-level is offering a short-term solution that will help individuals and families with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
When do we fall back?
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Lieutenant governor candidates Jon Husted, Cheryl Stephens fight for votes in the shadows of their running mates
COLUMBUS – With less than two weeks to go before Election Day, there are two candidates for statewide office who voters won’t see in many ads or in headlines: Lt. Gov. Jon Husted and his Democratic opponent, Cheryl Stephens. As the 2022 campaign season has heated up in...
How to see your Ohio election ballot before you go to the polls
Election Day is on the horizon and early voting has been underway -- which means a number of questions might face Ohio voters, beyond having to pick their preferred candidates.
Ohio Issue 1 on the November ballot: What to know about the constitutional amendment
CLEVELAND — Issue 1 is one of two statewide issues Ohioans are voting on in the general election on November 8. If passed, it would require judges to consider public safety along with other factors when setting bail. Sounds pretty simple -- after all, who could argue against public...
Ohio House candidate owes $1.3 million from 2014 fraud judgement, plaintiff says
A Columbus area GOP candidate for the Ohio House of Representatives told the state’s ethics commission this month that he failed to disclose a pair of creditors who say he owes them $1.3 million. Ohio ethics laws require House candidates to disclose their sources of income, plus their debtors...
Student workers react to initial rejection of proposed minimum wage amendment to Ohio Constitution
Alanna Strickland, a third-year in international studies working as an administrative assistant in Hale Hall, said she works two jobs to pay for current necessities. Credit: Jasmyne Smith | Lantern Reporter.
WTAP
Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier...
The Dark Horse, Independent Candidate for Ohio Governor, Earns Endorsement of Vermin Supreme
Low-stakes theatrical candidacy is commentary on rigid partisan politics
WOUB
Abortion plays a significant role in Ohio’s governor’s race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) – Just a little more than a week after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and a strict six-week ban went into effect, Democrats called for abortion to be legal in Ohio in a rally at the Statehouse. Democratic gubernatorial candidate...
Mount Vernon News
State approves solar power facilities in Licking, Franklin counties
Solar power generating facilities in neighboring Licking and Franklin counties received approval from the Ohio Power Siting Board on Oct. 20. The board approved Harvey Solar’s plan to construct a 350 megawatt (MW) solar-powered electric generating facility within a 2,630-acre project area in Hartford and Bennington townships in Licking County,
