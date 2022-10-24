Read full article on original website
Groundbreaking held for new community outreach center in the Fruit Belt
Roswell Park held a groundbreaking on its new community outreach site in Buffalo on Wednesday. Roswell Park is trying to improve health equity with the new outreach center in East Buffalo. The center is on Michigan Avenue and in a community where healthcare resources do not always reach. In attendance...
Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
Journey's End Refugee Services gets $100K from Department of Health & Human Services
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo non-profit Journey’s End Refugee Services has been given a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to Congressman Brian Higgins, the money will be used for the non-profit's Brewster Street Farm. It's a small, urban farm that will help refugees in Western New York and addresses issues with food insecurity.
Opioid Settlement Advisory Board to release its final report
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Opioid Settlement Advisory Board is poised to release its recommendations report on November 1. But there were frustrations with the pace at which the advisory board was moving. If you asked board member Avi Israel if he was optimistic about a consensus being formed by...
ECMC Is Hosting A Nursing Job Fair Tomorrow In Buffalo
If you are a nurse in Buffalo and Western New York, Erie County Medical Center is holding a hiring event tomorrow, Wednesday, October 26, 2022. If you've ever wanted to get your foot in the door and work for ECMC, the only level 1 trauma center, this is your opportunity.
Diocese of Buffalo announces agreement has been reached with NY State Attorney General
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Catholic Diocese has settled a nearly two-year-old lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's Office over their previous handling of sexual abuse cases involving priests. Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement, that as a result of the action her office...
Governor Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Brown Announce Establishment of May 14th Memorial Commission to Honor Victims of Buffalo Mass Shooting
Buffalo NAACP President Rev. Mark E. Blue Will Serve as Chair of the May 14th Memorial Commission. Commission Will Develop and Execute Plan for Siting and Building of a Physical Memorial in East Buffalo. Governor Kathy Hochul and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown announced the establishment of the May 14th...
Niagara University alumnus speaks about time as a prisoner in Syria
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara University welcomed alumnus Sam Goodwin back to campus. Goodwin's "Winning Through Uncertainty" presentation focused on his time as a prisoner in Syria back in 2019. During his 9-week imprisonment, he experienced solitary confinement, a sham trial, and blindfolded interrogations. "I was scared and confused....
Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code
The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
Mural project aims to improve Main Street scape in Niagara Falls
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — "We're expecting rain in the afternoon so I'm just trying my best to work smarter versus harder," said Tyshaun Tyson, as he began taping lines on a boarded-up window at the long-abandoned Jenns Department Store at 1708 Main Street in Niagara Falls. Tyson is the...
26 Shirts selling Halloween t-shirt to raise funds for 12-year-old from Olean battling rare cancer
OLEAN, N.Y. — A 12-year-old girl from Olean is battling a liver cancer only one in 5-million people get, and now Bills fans are trying to raise money for her treatments and medical bills through 26 Shirts. The clothing company has created a t-shirt with "The Nightmare From Buffalo"...
De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'
The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
Fall colors begin to fade across New York State
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
The growing problem of homelessness in Jamestown
Jamestown officials are working with the County Homeless Coalition and others to make sure everyone has a safe place to go when they need shelter.
Buffalo man sentenced for deceiving a bank and making fraudulent purchases
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was sentenced to jail Monday for deceiving a bank and making fraudulent purchases. Gerald Battle, 53, pleaded guilty before the Erie County Court for making unauthorized purchases from July 2018 to November 2021. The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Battle was a...
Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season
Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
Unknown Stories of WNY: Before this WNY nun, the FBI had none
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is the story of a major life change, that made history along the way. The story of a local woman who went from being a nun, to becoming one of the F.B.I.'s first-ever female special agents. Joanne Pierce grew up in Niagara Falls, and after...
ECC consider collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library to share libary space
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie Community College is considering a collaboration with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library. This collaboration would be a transition to using the public library space. The school says it would benefit from the freed-up space and the public library would benefit from the additional...
West Main Street Cemetery, Batavia
Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.
