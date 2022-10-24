ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

WIVB

Lisa Chimera appointed Deputy Erie County Executive

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday the appointment of Lisa Chimera as Deputy Erie County Executive. Chimera has served as an Erie County Legislator since July 2019, serving the communities of Tonawanda, Kenmore, Black Rock, Riverside, and University Heights areas of Buffalo. She has...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Journey's End Refugee Services gets $100K from Department of Health & Human Services

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo non-profit Journey’s End Refugee Services has been given a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to Congressman Brian Higgins, the money will be used for the non-profit's Brewster Street Farm. It's a small, urban farm that will help refugees in Western New York and addresses issues with food insecurity.
BUFFALO, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Western New York To Get New 624 Area Code

The New York State Public Service Commission has announced that residential, business and wireless customers within the existing 716 area code region should begin to prepare for the introduction of the new 624 area code, as early as the second quarter of 2024. To meet the increasing demand for residential...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
wnypapers.com

De-Sign Committee 'Rejoices as sign comes down'

The Lewiston De-Sign Committee, a group of local citizens dedicated to removing an overabundance of signs and clutter in the village, declared another victory on Monday, Oct. 24, when a large sign near the Niagara Scenic Parkway entrance was removed by the New York State Department of Transportation. The committee...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

Fall colors begin to fade across New York State

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after peak fall colors arrived across all of Western New York, leaves have now begun to fade or fall. In the latest update of the ILOVENY Fall Foliage Map for Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, almost the entire state is reporting that this fall foliage season is pretty much over with fall colors past their peak. There are a few exceptions though. The Hudson Valley, the lakefront of Lake Ontario near Rochester, and parts of the Finger Lakes are reporting peak fall color for this week. Then farther downstate, New York City and Long Island are finally seeing near-peak color.
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Department of Health encourages communities to protect themselves against the flu - especially this season

Submitted by the Niagara County Department of Health. It’s fall, and influenza (flu) season is here again. The flu is a respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses that infect the nose, throat and lungs. The virus spreads mainly from person to person through droplets made when people with flu cough, sneeze or talk. The virus also may spread when people touch something with flu virus on it and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth. Flu can cause severe illness, hospitalization and death. Anyone can get the flu, and serious problems can occur at any age.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Explore & More unveils accessible indoor playground

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Explore & More Ralph Wilson Junior Children's Museum has unveiled its new fully-accessible indoor playground. The museum teamed up with Mason's Mission and used funding from Give 716 to make it happen. The playground is designed for children of all abilities to enjoy, with more accessible equipment than the average playground.
BUFFALO, NY
gvpennysaver.com

West Main Street Cemetery, Batavia

Yet another “hotspot” for this ghoulish season is Batavia’s West Main Street Cemetery. This cemetery was plotted along the northern part of Tonawanda Creek in 1806. Among the bodies buried there were soldiers from the War of 1812. Tonawanda Creek would flood, making the cemetery inaccessible. In 1823, the cemetery was moved to a different location away from the water. All the bodies were exhumed and placed in new graves.
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

