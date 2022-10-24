Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
BestReviews: Halloween Safety Tips
(MASS APPEAL) – Halloween is right around the corner and while the ghosts and goblins are out having fun, we don’t want anything scary to happen to your kids and pets. In this week’s BestReviews segment, Meredith Gallo shares helpful tips on keeping your family safe while still having a Spooktacular time.
6 tips to revamp your Halloween decorations from ghoulish to chic, according to interior designers
One designer told Insider that large decorations play into the Halloween spirit, but projectors might be less expensive in the long run.
Designer Sarah Baeumler's Tip For Decorating For The Holidays – Exclusive
Looking to step up your holiday decorating game? HGTV star Sarah Baeumler is known for her elevated and intentional style and has got you covered.
WWLP 22News
Pumpkin carving tips and tricks from a pro
(Mass Appeal) – Pumpkin carving is so much fun and it really lets your creativity shine. But if you’re like most people, the vision in your head doesn’t translate so well to the pumpkin. Micki Woods, a sculptor extraordinaire is here to show us some of his work and teach us a few tricks to make carving better and easier.
BHG
Old Money Decor Is the Timeless Look Taking Over Interiors
There’s a fresh decorating trend on the scene, and it’s rich. We’re saying goodbye to the new and flashy and hello to a blast from the past that’s anything but boring. The old money aesthetic is taking the design and fashion worlds by storm, with no sign of letting up anytime soon.
intheknow.com
This sweet bus named Honey has been converted into a whimsical tiny home
When it comes to making the most out of a small space, it doesn’t get much sweeter than Scott and Ashley Mason’s (@thehivedrive) school bus home they call Honey. No amount of the 36 square (or honeycomb) footage goes wasted in this buzzing mobile home. On this episode of Dream Big, Live Small, the couple gives viewers a tour of their charming beehive on wheels.
5 Sunroom Decorating Ideas to Make Your Space Cozy and Chic
There’s a reason why people say someone has a “sunny” disposition: Research shows that sunshine is a powerful mood booster. So why not take note of sunroom decorating ideas? At home, a sunroom is a smart and potentially stylish way to invite some of those mood-lifting rays into your home. “Sunrooms should be decorated as the happiest space in the house,” says principal designer Lance Thomas of Thomas Guy Interiors in Lake Charles, Louisiana. “If there were ever a place to incorporate loads of color and pattern, sunrooms are the place to do so.”
thespruce.com
How to Pick a Front Door Color, According to Experts
Choosing a front door color for your home is no small decision. "Selecting your front door color is super important as it reflects the personality of you and your home," notes Tracy Morris of Tracy Morris Design. But with a world of colors to choose from, it can be daunting...
buckinghamshirelive.com
The exact type of paint you should use when redecorating according to DIY expert
When it's time to redecorate most people will spend time picking a colour, then pop to their nearest DIY shop to pick up a tin of paint in their chosen shade. But when browsing the aisles it's worth noticing that there are types of paint aimed at different users - retail paints, supposedly better for amateurs, and trade paints, marketed at professionals.
ETOnline.com
Deck The Halls With The Best Holiday Decorations and Christmas Trees On Sale for Wayfair Way Day
Just in time for us to start thinking about holiday decor, Wayfair is hosting its Way Day sale for the second time this year. Way Day is usually hosted once a year in April, but for 2022, Wayfair is giving us double the savings before the Black Friday shopping officially hits. For two days only, Wayfair is offering up to 80% on everything from furniture to cookware to Christmas decorations.
New York Post
Spruce up for the holidays with Frontgate: Christmas decor and more
Don’t look now, but the holidays are nearly upon us. Yes, yes, we know: Halloween is still a week away. But just FYI, less than a month after that is Thanksgiving. And once we’re three weeks into November, we don’t need to tell you what you’ve got in store one cold, short month away (if you do need a refresher, it’s Christmas and Hanukkah).
Before and After: A Designer Revamps a Builder-Grade Desk Area in Her Son’s Childhood Bedroom With Some Clever Repurposing and Leftover Materials
Many empty nesters opt to do a little bit of redecorating after their kids leave home, but not all parents are designers that can truly breathe new life into a tired, worse-for-the-wear space. When designer Erin Zubot’s son left for college, his empty room had seen better days — think wall damage, a half-removed, dated wallpaper border, mismatched woods, and a textured ceiling. Zubot wanted to transform the space into a guest room, but not without making some major aesthetic changes first so she could start with a truly blank slate.
