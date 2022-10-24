Read full article on original website
kaynewscow.com
Fire damages two homes and a shed in Newkirk over the weekend
NEWKIRK — Newkirk Fire Chief Adam Longcrier said cigarettes are the blame for two house fires in the city over the weekend. Longcrier said on Saturday firefighters responded at 11:40 a.m. to the corner of south Cedar and 9th Street for a grass fire threatening a home. “We arrived...
kaynewscow.com
UPDATE: Multiple fire crews continue to battle blaze south of Kay County
NOBLE COUNTY— Newkirk fire chief Adam Longcrier said the fire south of Kay County has turned into three different fires and is out of control. Longcrier said the starting point of the fire was at U.S 412 but has now split. “We have one fire heading north of Sooner...
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell man sentenced on forgery charge
NEWKIRK — James Robert Henderson entered a no contest plea in Kay County District Court to a second degree forgery charge and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but four years suspended. Henderson, 58, Blackwell, was charged on May 23 and accused of writing forged checks...
Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
kaynewscow.com
Housekeeper convicted on larceny and false pawn charges
NEWKIRK — Gerita Faye Amador, 50. Ponca City, entered no contest pleas in Kay County District Court to larceny and false declaration of ownership in pawn charges in Kay County District Court. Amador is now convicted in two cases of stealing diamond jewelry from at least two homes and...
news9.com
Crews Fighting Large Osage County Fire With Planes
The Oklahoma State Emergency Management Association (EMA) said a large fire is burning near Hominy on Saturday. Authorities confirmed the State Forestry and the Bureau of Indian Affairs are using two planes each to drop water and fire retardant in the area. At this time, authorities say no homes are...
kaynewscow.com
Wagner announces candidacy for Ponca City Commission Seat No. 1
PONCA CITY — Kelsey Wagner is announcing her candidacy for Ponca City Commissioner seat No.1 currently held by Commissioner Lanita Chapman. Wagner said that Chapman encouraged her to run for the seat. Chapman’s fifth term as a city commissioner expires in March of 2023 and she plans to step...
kfdi.com
Motorcycle rider hospitalized after chase in Sedgwick County
An Arkansas City man was hospitalized with serious injuries after crashing his motorcycle during a chase Saturday with Sedgwick County deputies. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the chase began shortly after noon Saturday near the intersection of Hoover Road and Pueblo, and it ended in the 1200 block of North Hoover Road when the cycle failed to get through a curve in the road. The sport-style motorcycle hit a curb and the rider was thrown off.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
Stillwater body camera footage shows 150 mph crash scene that killed two
As an Oklahoma teenager faces murder charges in the aftermath of a fatal car accident, we're now getting a first look at the tragic crash that killed two people.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Two Fires Burn Fields on Saturday Afternoon
Multiple crews of firefighters waged war on two field fires in two different counties as winds gusted up to 25 mph on Saturday, October 22, making it difficult to control spreading flames. In Osage County, Oklahoma Emergency Management Association worked alongside fire crews from throughout the county on a fire...
Suspect Arrested Following Deadly Stillwater Crash
The suspect in connection to a deadly Stillwater crash has been arrested by Stillwater Police. Stillwater Police said they responded to the scene on Oct. 15 at 4:15 a.m. near State Highway 51 and Country Club Road. Police said Luke House was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of State...
KAKE TV
Missing Kansas man found dead in Oklahoma, sheriff's office says
WINFIELD, Kan. (KAKE) - The Cowley County Sheriff's Office says a 41-year-old man who was reported missing has been found dead in Oklahoma. Rustin Smith was reported missing on Monday and was last seen driving his maroon 2014 Chevy Silverado. The sheriff's office was notified Tuesday that Smith's pickup was found in some brush in rural Osage County, Oklahoma.
pdjnews.com
Smith crowned Miss Northwestern 2023
Emily Smith of Holdenville was named Miss Northwestern Oklahoma State University 2023 during the annual Miss Northwestern competition on Sunday, Oct. 23. Tristyn Burgess was crowned Miss Northwestern’s Outstanding Teen 2023. Smith, a junior vocal music education major, performed the vocal solo “Think of Me,” and her platform is “Make Big Talk.” Burgess performed a contemporary acrobatic dance…
7 Oklahoma Hometowns Amongt Worst ‘Small Cities In America’
A recent study ranked all of the smaller cities in America and 12 hometowns on the list were from here in Oklahoma. The expected nicer communities were comfortably ranked in the middle, but over half were listed as some of the worst in the country. While it doesn't sound very...
kaynewscow.com
Early voting kicks off Nov. 2 in Newkirk
NEWKIRK — Early Voting begins Wednesday Nov. 2 at the Kay County Election Board. Voters who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day, have the option of voting early. Kay County Election Board Secretary Carol Leaming, said early voting is open to all...
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital terminates Medicare Advantage contracts amid financial challenges
Stillwater Medical Center in Oklahoma has ended all in-network contracts with Medicare Advantage plans amid financial challenges at the 117-bed hospital, the Stillwater News Press reported Oct. 14. Humana and BCBS of Oklahoma were notified that their members will no longer receive in-network coverage after Jan. 1, 2023. "BCBSOK is...
