BBC
Wasps: Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch join Stade Francais after Coventry club's demise
Wasps pair Paolo Odogwu and Vincent Koch have become the latest two players to find new clubs after signing for French Top 14 side Stade Francais. They were part of the 167 players and staff who had their contracts cancelled by Wasps, when the Coventry-based club went into administration on 18 October.
Luke Cowan-Dickie returns to training as England’s injury worries ease
Luke Cowan-Dickie could yet prevent a full-blown injury crisis at hooker after making a return to light training at England’s camp in Jersey.Cowan-Dickie was withdrawn at half-time of Exeter’s Gallagher Premiership defeat by Saracens on Saturday to place his involvement in the autumn opener against Argentina in doubt.England have already lost Jamie George for the entire series because of a foot problem and, with rookies George McGuigan and Jack Singleton the next contenders, they are hoping a second Lions hooker is not ruled out.“Luke took part in some units this (Wednesday) morning. As far as I’m aware, the knee is...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Ex-footballer Stuart Pearce inspires England before Greece match
Date: Saturday, 29 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Venue: Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. England head coach Shaun Wane has brought in former footballer Stuart...
Former Manchester United Midfielder Michael Carrick Named New Middlesbrough Head Coach
Carrick left United in December 2021 after more than 15 years at Old Trafford.
SkySports
Jason Roy and James Vince included in England's ODI squad for Australia series
Jason Roy has been included in England's ODI side for the series against Australia after the T20 World Cup. The opener was dropped from the white-ball squad for the T20 series in Pakistan and the T20 World Cup after struggling for runs over the summer but returns to a 15-player squad along with James Vince.
BBC
Gary Caldwell: New Exeter City manager targets 'top end' of League One
Gary Caldwell says his ambition is to see Exeter City competing at the "top end" of League One after being named the club's manager. The Scot took over after Matt Taylor left to become Rotherham United boss. He inherits a side who are eighth in League One - closing in...
England told to ‘improve a lot’ if they want to win World Cup
Herbie Farnworth says England need to go back to the drawing board this week and has vowed to find some personal improvement ahead of the final World Cup Group A game against Greece in Sheffield on Saturday.The Brisbane Broncos centre has made an impressive start to his Test career as England booked their place in the quarter-finals with big wins over Samoa and France.But the 22-year-old Lancastrian was disappointed with his own performance in the 42-18 victory over the French last Saturday and says England will need to improve if they are to go on and lift the trophy.“I wasn’t...
SB Nation
Chelsea set to appoint AS Monaco technical director Laurence Stewart — report
Chelsea’s restructuring is slowly starting to take shape, and while no official announcements or appointments have been made yet, we have a third name reportedly set to join the new-look recruitment and technical setup — following the rumored and expected appointments of Christopher Vivell (from RB Leipzig) and Joe Shields (from Southampton).
England World Cup 2022 squad guide: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Expectations are high, and hopes even higher, that England can pull off another superb run at a major tournament after reaching the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020. Manager Gareth Southgate has instilled a confidence in his squad which has brought a belief that England can finally win the World Cup again. That confidence is also reflected in the betting markets with the Three Lions third favourites to lift the trophy behind Brazil and France.Yet faith in Southgate and his squad is not as strong as it was after England stumbled through this...
ffnews.com
Starling Bank sponsors Southampton FC Women
Starling Bank is to be the official principal partner for Southampton FC Women for the 2022-2023 season. Starting Sunday 30th October with a match against Sunderland AFC Ladies, Starling’s logo will feature on the front of players’ shirts. This sponsorship is a continuation of Starling’s celebration of women’s...
BBC
Premier League festive fixtures criticised by fans over 'lack of consultation'
The Premier League has been criticised for the "disruption" caused by the timing of its festive fixtures and the delay in their release. Fans groups say the fixtures, which have been moved for television and to ensure teams have longer between games, were delayed by two weeks. Late kick-offs such...
SB Nation
On This Day (26 October 1946) - “Battle of the Giants” as Sunderland beat Man United at Maine Road
In the autumn of 1946, a year after the end of the most deadly conflict in the history of our planet, football once again provided the essential escape from the concerns of working people everywhere. “We must provide a little fun” declared an MP on the front page of the...
Chelsea want Brighton’s Winstanley to join Stewart on recruitment team
Chelsea have continued the rebuild of their recruitment department by appointing Monaco’s Laurence Stewart and are looking to poach Brighton’s Paul Winstanley
Yardbarker
Napoli lead race to sign Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is looking for a new club. The 37-year-old is having a difficult time coming to terms with his new reduced role at Old Trafford, so it looks like Erik ten Hag will allow Ronaldo to leave in January if his agent can attract enough interest.
BBC
Celebrate the World Cup with BBC Cymru Wales
As Wales prepare for their first World Cup in 64 years, Welsh football fans will be treated to a variety of new television series in the build-up to, and during, the World Cup. Highlights on BBC One Wales include Together Stronger, a new landmark series from director and football pundit...
Unai Emery is an elite manager with something to put right at Aston Villa | Sid Lowe
The former Arsenal head coach has a desire to return to the Premier League after leaving Villarreal for a ‘very good challenge’
BBC
Folarin Balogun: England U21 striker open to Nigeria call-up
England Under-21 striker Folarin Balogun says he would consider playing for Nigeria at senior international level - if the West African country came calling. The 21-year-old, who is on loan at French club Reims from Arsenal, was born in the United States to Nigerian parents and has represented England at four different youth levels.
BBC
Carlos Corberan: West Bromwich Albion appoint ex-Huddersfield Town boss
Championship strugglers West Bromwich Albion have named former Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan as head coach on a two-and-a-half-year deal. The 39-year-old Spaniard, who succeeds Steve Bruce at The Hawthorns, has been without a club since leaving Greek side Olympiakos in September. Corberan resigned as Huddersfield boss in July, having guided...
