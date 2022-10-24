Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Using a passive optical monitoring technique to retrieve tropospheric ozone profiles
A research team led by Prof. Si Fuqi from the Hefei Institutes of physical Science (HFIPS) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) developed a new method to retrieve tropospheric ozone profiles. The corresponding results were published in Science of the Total Environment. Ozone is involved in various chemical conversion...
Phys.org
New class of porous metal nanoparticles will yield new capabilities in absorption, chemical sensing and separations
Researchers from Northwestern University have made a significant advance in the way they produce exotic open-framework superlattices made of hollow metal nanoparticles. Using tiny hollow particles termed metallic nanoframes and modifying them with appropriate sequences of DNA, the team found they could synthesize open-channel superlattices with pores ranging from 10 to 1,000 nanometers in size—sizes that have been difficult to access until now. This newfound control over porosity will enable researchers to use these colloidal crystals in molecular absorption and storage, separations, chemical sensing, catalysis and many optical applications.
Mysterious 'Large Object' Detected Near Titanic Wreck Finally Identified
The sonar "blip" spotted a quarter of a century ago has been explored for the first time.
Phys.org
How many bees can you fit in an X-ray machine? Researchers peer inside swarms for a deeper look at their distribution
Researchers at CU Boulder have, for the first time, used X-ray computed tomography (also known as a CT scan) to peer inside swarms of honeybees. The scans provide a deeper look at these humble insects: Bees, the group discovered, don't clump together in a random group. Instead, they seem to form dome-shaped structures following surprisingly sophisticated mathematical rules, or what researchers call a "scaling law." The results could one day help engineers design more resilient buildings, or even swarms of tiny robots that behave a lot like insects, said study senior author Orit Peleg.
Phys.org
With scanning ultrafast electron microscopy, researchers unveil hot photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron
In a study that confirms its promise as the next-generation semiconductor material, UC Santa Barbara researchers have directly visualized the photocarrier transport properties of cubic boron arsenide single crystals. "We were able to visualize how the charge moves in our sample," said Bolin Liao, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering...
Phys.org
Niobespherene: A full-metal hollow cage cluster with superatomic stability and resistant to CO attack
In a paper published in National Science Review, a CO-tolerant niobium cluster Nb12+ was discovered by reacting Nbn+ with CO in a well-designed flow tube reactor. The origin of the chemical inertness of Nb12+, named a "niobespherene," is unveiled by unique superatomic states which are contributed by both the 5s and 4d electrons of niobium. The energy-descent superatomic 2S and 2P orbitals composed of d-electrons delocalize throughout the Nb12+ and balance the cluster structure, giving rise to cage aromaticity and enhanced stability.
Phys.org
Revolutionary technique to generate hydrogen more efficiently from water
A team of researchers from the National University of Singapore (NUS) have made a serendipitous scientific discovery that could potentially revolutionize the way water is broken down to release hydrogen gas—an element crucial to many industrial processes. The team, led by Associate Professor Xue Jun Min, Dr. Wang Xiaopeng...
Science Friday
Engineered Bacteria Might Help The Dream Of Mixed Plastic Recycling
We’ve all been there—standing by the recycling bin, holding some sort of plastic object, and trying to figure out if it can go in the bin. There are many different types of plastic out there, from the film that wraps the meat at the grocery store, to the plastic in your milk jug. But they all differ in their ability to be recycled, and in the specific procedures and recipes that it takes to process them. Writing in the journal Science, a team of researchers describes a demonstration process that can break down a mixed bag of plastics, even dirty ones, and produce a single chemical output that could be used in industry.
A new AI material can learn behaviors and adapt to different circumstances
Mechanical engineers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) have created a new type of material that uses artificial intelligence to learn behaviors over extended periods of time. The study was published today in the journal Science Robotics. The benefits of the material in different industries. The material consists...
Phys.org
Layered double hydroxides for oxygen evolution reactions
To guide the design and synthesis of electrocatalysts toward highly efficient oxygen evolution reactions (OER), researchers from the Beijing University of Chemical Technology have summarized four common strategies to improve the OER performance of layered double hydroxides (LDHs) as well as identifying active sites for LDHs. They published their work...
Phys.org
These cellulose nanofibers might be an alternative to petroleum-based plastics
Single-use plastics have saved many lives by improving sanitation in health care. However, the sheer quantity of plastic waste—which can take from tens to hundreds of years to decompose—is a global pollution scourge. But now, in a study recently published in ACS Nano, researchers from The Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University and collaborating partners have developed exceptionally versatile hydrogels and moldings that might replace conventional plastics.
Phys.org
Scaling up the production of vertically aligned, single-walled carbon nanotubes
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists are scaling up the production of vertically aligned single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNT) that could revolutionize diverse commercial products ranging from rechargeable batteries, automotive parts and sporting goods to boat hulls and water filters. The research appears in the journal Carbon. Most CNT production today...
New type of metallic plastic can be sprayed on and made from chains of polymers
Scientists at the Anderson Laboratory at the University of Chicago have discovered a metallopolymer that can be made into various shapes, and remains stable in almost any environment. It's a plastic material. A plastic material has been discovered that has metallic properties and remains stable when chilled, heated, left out...
Phys.org
Researchers develop laser that could 'reshape the landscape of integrated photonics'
How do you integrate the advantages of a benchtop laser that fills a room onto a semiconductor chip the size of a fingernail?. A research team co-led by Qiang Lin, a professor of electrical and computer engineering at the University of Rochester, has set new milestones in addressing this challenge, with the first multi-color integrated laser that:
Phys.org
Global change may foster short-term evolutionary adaptation in microbes
A new study led by the Institut de Ciències del Mar (ICM-CSIC) in Barcelona suggests that global change is promoting the short-term evolutionary adaptation of the Earth microbiome, which constitutes ~15% of the total planetary biomass. This could have direct implications for society, since we rely on microbes for so many important processes.
Woonsocket Call
Creative Biolabs Announced New Solutions for T Cell Therapy Development
Due to their direct or indirect antitumor cytotoxicity and strong cytokine production ability, gamma delta (γδ) T cells in cancer immunotherapy have received significant attention over the past decade. Recently, more γδ T cell-based cancer immunotherapy has been developed and revealed effective results, such as adoptive cell therapy and γδ T cell adoptive immunotherapy in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. As a reputed and reliable CRO company, Creative Biolabs is actively involved in the development of T cell-based immunotherapy for a variety of tumor types and contributes to advancing the development of T cell-based therapies for cancer treatment by offering comprehensive gamma delta T cell services.
Engineers at Harvard developed a robot hand that has pneumatic tentacles instead of fingers
In context: Engineers often model robots after humans. Even the robotic arms in a car manufacturing plant bear a passing resemblance to their human counterpart. The main difference usually comes down to the hand. To continue the assembly line example, robotic arms are typically fitted with whatever is needed for...
Phys.org
A faster way to find and study topological materials
Topological materials, an exotic class of materials whose surfaces exhibit different electrical or functional properties than their interiors, have been a hot area of research since their experimental realization in 2007—a finding that sparked further research and precipitated a Nobel Prize in Physics in 2016. These materials are thought to have great potential in a variety of fields, and might someday be used in ultraefficient electronic or optical devices, or key components of quantum computers.
techaiapp.com
Building with nanoparticles, from the bottom up | MIT News
Researchers at MIT have developed a technique for precisely controlling the arrangement and placement of nanoparticles on a material, like the silicon used for computer chips, in a way that does not damage or contaminate the surface of the material. The technique, which combines chemistry and directed assembly processes with...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Urine Could Play Key Part in Future Biotech Systems
A common chemical found in urine can be used to kick-start large-scale production of proteins such as hormones and antibodies used by biotech companies. Researchers at the University of Birmingham and Aston University, in the UK, have developed a system that uses urea to trigger the production of these proteins in the large quantities needed by the biotech industry.
Comments / 0