ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Adam Montgomery facing murder charge in death of his missing daughter Harmony Montgomery

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of missing five-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been arrested on murder charges in connection with his young daughter’s death, authorities announced Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 31, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced at a joint news conference.

Evidence uncovered during the course of an investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, Formella said.

Adam then allegedly destroyed Harmony’s body in an effort to “impair its verity or availability in an official proceeding or investigation” between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iLohH_0ikkvbU100

In August, investigators said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Police say they first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have both pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Adam was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been behind bars since January.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13SCoY_0ikkvbU100

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

Anyone with information on the death of Harmony is urged to contact Manchester Police Department 603-203-6060.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Lawrence police officer convicted of raping child he met on social media app

LAWRENCE, Mass. — A Lawrence police officer was convicted in court Tuesday afternoon of raping a young boy he met on a dating app in 2018. Carlos Vieira, 53, of Lawrence, was found guilty on 2 counts of aggravated rape of a child and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. Vieira’s bail was revoked and he was taken into custody, according to court officials.
LAWRENCE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

“He’s an evil person”: Harmony Montgomery’s grandfather reacts to Adam’s arrest

Manchester, NH — The maternal grandfather of Harmony Montgomery said the charges filed against the child’s father are what he’s been waiting for all along. Adam Montgomery was charged Monday with second-degree murder for “recklessly causing Harmony’s death on or around Dec. 7, 2019.″ He is also charged with falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with a witness.
MANCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating after man shot and killed at Dorchester barbershop

What is usually a place of community camaraderie turned into a source of community horror after a man was shot and killed inside a Boston barbershop Wednesday night. Police swarmed the area outside Celebrity Cuts barbershop on Dorchester’s Washington Street after they said the male was shot shortly after 7:00 p.m. At a news conference shortly before 9:00 p.m., Boston city leaders including Mayor Michelle Wu and Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced that the man was shot and killed inside the premises.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

New England’s Unsolved: John Lima

MIDDLETON, Mass — On October 28, 2005, 26-year-old John Lima disappeared, presumably from his parents’ home in Middleton, Massachusetts. In seventeen years, no one has seen or heard from John Lima; it’s as if John Lima just fell off the face of the earth. Of course, in...
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police now investigating Worcester shooting as a homicide after 28-year-old victim died

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester Police are investigating an early morning shooting as now a homicide that forced surrounding schools into lockdown Monday morning. Officers responded to a report of a shooting on Burncoat Street around 8:40 a.m. and located 28-year-old male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Worcester Police Department.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police idenetify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police identify the victim in Sunday night’s fatal shooting in Dorchester. According to the police, Christian Thistle-Kavanaugh, 21, of Dorchester, was fatally shot in the area of 482 Geneva Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Thistle-Kavanaugh was transported to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim gets car stolen while unloading groceries in Hingham, police say

HINGHAM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man they say stole a car while the owner was busy unloading groceries Saturday morning. Hingham Police say a gray Toyota Scion was stolen from in front of a home on New Bridge Street just before 8:00 a.m. A neighbor reported that a bald, white man wearing black pants and a gray hoodie was standing near a telephone pole, watching and waiting as the victim unloaded their groceries, according to officials.
HINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy