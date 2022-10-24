Adam Montgomery facing murder charge in death of his missing daughter Harmony Montgomery

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The father of missing five-year-old New Hampshire girl Harmony Montgomery has been arrested on murder charges in connection with his young daughter’s death, authorities announced Monday.

Adam Montgomery, 31, is slated to be arraigned Tuesday in Hillsborough County Superior Court on charges including second-degree murder, falsifying physical evidence, abuse of corpse, and tampering with witnesses, Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg announced at a joint news conference.

Evidence uncovered during the course of an investigation indicated that Adam repeatedly struck Harmony in the head with a closed first, recklessly causing her death, Formella said.

Adam then allegedly destroyed Harmony’s body in an effort to “impair its verity or availability in an official proceeding or investigation” between Dec. 7, 2019, and March 4, 2020.

In August, investigators said they believed Harmony was killed in Manchester in early December 2019. Police say they first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from the girl’s mother in November.

Harmony’s father and stepmother have both pleaded not guilty to charges related to her well-being.

Adam was indicted in March on an assault charge alleging that he struck Harmony in the face in July 2019. He pleaded not guilty and has been behind bars since January.

Kayla Montgomery, 32, was charged with theft by deception after police said she falsely claimed that her stepdaughter was living with her in order to collect welfare benefits. She has also pleaded not guilty.

A judge revoked Kayla’s bail back in September.

Anyone with information on the death of Harmony is urged to contact Manchester Police Department 603-203-6060.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group