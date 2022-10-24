Read full article on original website
Related
countylinemagazine.com
Edgewood Heritage Festival Celebrates 45 Years
The 45th Annual Edgewood Heritage Festival takes place from 8:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Heritage Park Museum of East Texas in Edgewood. The park includes three city blocks of roughly 20 buildings that pre- serve the architecture of the past. The annual festival raises funds to maintain the restored and furnished buildings that preserve the history of life in Van Zandt County in the early 1900s.
Vendor map and info for 53rd annual Hopkins County Stew
VENDOR MARKET INFO (spot map/ business/ goods):. 12 Long Lost Sister Boutique Women’s Wear & Accs. 13 Crystalline Creations Handcrafted Crystal Jewelry. 20 Tumblin’ Over You Tumblers, Keychains, Pens, Water Bottles. 21 These Heifers Gift Barn Women’s Wear & Accs. 22 Community Players T-Shirts, Firepit Raffle. 23...
CHRISTUS Mother Frances athletic training education
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital hosted an athletic training continuing education seminar at the Hopkins County Civic Center on Monday. Their Orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Chris Meltsakos, taught students about surgery and suturing. There were about 180 students from all different cities.
Meet Dottie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Oct. 24, 2022) Hi there, I’m Dottie! I am a sweet, loving, playful girl who loves to be hugged, cuddled, give kisses, chew on bones, and play with toys. I have been around other dogs (as you can see!) and have great fun running and playing with them! (I have not been around cats, so I don’t know if I would like them or not).
LIFE’S FLAVORS 10/20- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
We did not hit up Gilmer during their celebration but rather as they were getting ready for the big event. The Yamboree happens to fall on the same weekend as the Hopkins County Stew Festival, so the choices guests have to make for which amazing event they are going to attend is a tough one. Their festival is a week long celebration with events every day following up to the big event on Saturday. Be sure to check out the website to find the items you want to participate in.
Here’s a look at this year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest
BEN WHEELER, Texas (KETK) – This year’s Ben Wheeler Hog Fest was held on Saturday, here’s a look at what all went down there this year. “Love the peacefulness, the calm, the community and people come together. People work together. People want to build and help and make things happen.” Rhiannon Sibley, Owner of Blade […]
easttexasradio.com
New Head Of Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center
The Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center is now under new leadership. Dawna Pryor of Dike has been named the new coordinator of the organization. She has worked for 17 years for Kroger in the Mesquite and Balch Springs area and has extensive experience coordinating events and organizing group activities.
Properties are Still Moving with a Look at Ones Recently Sold
⭐️ SOLD: On the market for less than 2 months! Heavily wooded 10 acres located on Interstate 30 (I-30) will make a great investment! Just past an off-ramp and HWY 69 overpass with the next on-ramp 3.85 miles way, easy access for getting back on the interstate. Property is only 4 miles from Sulphur Springs city limits with a short distance to town amenities. Sulphur Springs is only 80 miles east of Dallas and is also in the path of popular local recreational lakes, such as Lake Fork, Cooper Lake, Lake Cypress Springs, and Lake Bob Sandlin. Tract is located outside the city limits on a two-way I-30 access service road. Acreage includes lots of hardwoods & pond. Back corner has a power line easement.
Many options for food and fun at 53rd annual Stew 2022
Almost 170 stew cook sites and projected perfect weather should make for a memorable 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival for the entire family on Saturday. The festival, presented by title sponsor Alliance Bank, will feature 168 cook sites of either chicken or beef stew, a Kids Zone, vendor market and more at Buford Park.
KLTV
WebXtra: Shoppers out in force for Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale’s final day
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An annual miles-long highway garage sale has East Texans snapping up discount and bargain deals on the event’s final day. The historic fall Hi-Way 80 Garage Sale closed out its three-day run with vendors trying to clear out their inventory to final day Sunday shoppers.
Hopkins County Health Care Foundation names Vaughans as 2023 gala chairs
The Hopkins County Health Care Foundation’s Board of Directors looks forward to the 2023 Gala Chairs, Whitney and Logan Vaughan, putting their spin on the time-honored tradition of the Lights of Life Gala. Whitney, a nutrition coach and former teacher, and Logan, managing partner of Chad’s Media, LLC as...
Overseeding 101 by AgriLife’s Mario Villarino
“Overseeding” is the term generally used to refer to broadcast-seeding winter annual forage crops on summer pastures, with or without disking or other tillage. “Sod-seeding” usually refers to planting annual crops into a pasture using a drill. Either or both of these operations may be used to establish winter annuals in warm-season pastures. For convenience, in this publication the term “overseeding” will be used to refer to both of these planting methods.
Chamber Connection for 10/19 by Butch Burney
Now is the time to get your tickets before the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, on Saturday, Oct. 22. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28, if you buy them before Saturday. On Saturday, there will not be a four-ticket discount. You can purchase tickets at Alliance Bank locations, City National Bank locations, Texas Heritage National Bank and Pilgrim Bank, or at the Chamber office, 110 Main St. You can also purchase them online at HopkinsChamber.org.
Hopkins-Rains hay show returns in 2022
The Hopkins-Rains Soil and Water District is pleased to announce their annual Hay Show and Auction. The goal of the Hay Show is to provide agricultural producers an opportunity to test the quality of their forages, raise scholarship funds for area youth who want to study agriculture, and support area FFA and 4-H chapters with natural resources education.
easttexasradio.com
Problem With Early Voting In Hopkins County
There was a problem with some of the ballots in the first hour of early voting in Hopkins County. Voters in Precinct 1 reported that some ballots didn’t include the Sulphur Springs ISD’s $85.1 million bond issue. County Clerk Tracy Smith said 19 ballots were affected. Nine people reported it immediately, and one came in later. Nine people still have yet to be contacted by Smith promised she would try to get in touch with them, although she said the Secretary of State’s Office said it was unnecessary.
ktoy1047.com
Former Texarkana teacher transported to Bowie County Jail
40-year-old Jason Delezen had been teaching at Richardson High School when he was arrested and booked into the Dallas County jail. The alleged relationship is said to have taken place while Delezen taught at Texarkana Middle School in 2019. Delezen was transported and booked into Bowie County Jail yesterday. No...
Tyler AKC kennel club dog show in Sulphur Springs 2022
Bow wow, woof woof and splish splash! The Tyler Kennel Club graced Sulphur Springs this weekend with all manner of pooches great and small.
PJC announces 2022 Distinguished Alumni
Paris Junior College will celebrate its 98th Homecoming Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 3-5, and a major weekend highlight is the Distinguished Alumni Award Luncheon planned for Saturday, Nov. 5. The Distinguished Alumni Award is the highest honor bestowed on alumni and friends by the College, and Paris native Dr. J....
Help-A-Child Benefit 2022
Happening now: Help-A-Child benefit at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Loads of fun and profits go to Hopkins county kids in need!
Gilmer skating rink to close for 'extended period of time' after fire damage
GILMER, Texas — The Gilmer Starplex skating rink will be closed for a significant amount of time after a fire damaged the business' building Monday night. An official with the Gilmer Fire Department confirmed firefighters are on the scene responding to the fire at the skating rink, located at 1152 S Wood St. in Gilmer. The fire started just before 7 p.m. and no injuries have been reported, the fire department said.
FrontPorchNewsHopkinsCounty
Sulphur Springs, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
484K+
Views
ABOUT
Front Porch News Hopkins County(FrontPorchNewsTexas.com) is the #1 ranked online news source for the greater Hopkins County, Texas area with current and up-to-date news happenings, photos of life, and current events in the Hopkins County area. We aggregate content from the area to our website to get the news about our great community to more people. Our incredible 32,000+ social media followers are more than the combined followers of every radio station, newspaper, and other news websites in Hopkins County combined! We love our readers!http://frontporchnewstexas.com/
Comments / 0