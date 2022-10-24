Read full article on original website
Related
Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
Man charged after shooting at Anderson Co. gas station
A man has been charged in connection with a shooting Monday afternoon at an Anderson County gas station.
Man accused of shooting, killing man at Greenville Co. bar
A man is accused of shooting and killing another man at the beginning of October in Piedmont.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a toddler passed away after a driver lost control of a vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Wednesday at around 7:53 a.m. on Finley Road near Anderson Highway. Troopers said a 60-year-old...
WYFF4.com
Coroner's office releases name of Laurens County driver killed in crash
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — An Upstate coroner's office on Wednesday released the name of a driver killed when his BMW went off the road. The crash happened Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. on Durban Road near Park Road, in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County...
Man arrested following fatal crash in Spartanburg Co.
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office is responding to a crash Tuesday near Landrum.
Three dead after separate collisions in the Upstate
Three people are dead following separate collisions across the Upstate Tuesday night. The first fatal collision occurred in Spartanburg County just before 6PM when the driver of a 2007 Chevy pickup collided with a 2015 Ford sedan.
wach.com
Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
1 dead, 1 injured in Anderson Co. crash
One person died and another was critically injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Anderson County.
Deputies: Oconee Co. man accused of choking, kidnapping ex-girlfriend
An Oconee County man is accused of putting his ex-girlfriend in a chokehold while trying to force her into his vehicle.
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
WYFF4.com
Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
FOX Carolina
Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.
TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
FOX Carolina
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified
VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
Man dies in Greenville motorcycle crash
A man died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Greenville.
FOX Carolina
One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County
WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Former Greenville County Deputy charged for distributing marijuana
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested former Greenville County Deputy Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, for the distribution of marijuana. Agents say that Ison intentionally distributed the controlled substance to an informant under video and audio recording. The unlawful activity occurred in Pickens...
Comments / 0