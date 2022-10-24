ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WSPA 7News

Man accused of hiding meth in car’s floorboard in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested in Anderson County after deputies found crystal meth in the passenger seat floorboard of a car. The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office charged Cody Sherman with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking methamphetamine. According to deputies, two men in a blue Ford Mustang […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a toddler passed away after a driver lost control of a vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Wednesday at around 7:53 a.m. on Finley Road near Anderson Highway. Troopers said a 60-year-old...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Victim identified after fatal shooting at Killian Lakes Apartments

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WACH) — The victim of a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Richland County has been identified. Officials say 21-year-old Sean Hakeem Jr. from Greenville died after a shooting around 3 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Killian Lakes Drive. A second man was shot in the lower body and taken to a hospital. No word yet on his condition.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Laurens Co.

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died Tuesday night in a single-vehicle crash in Laurens County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the crash happened after 11:30 p.m. on Durbin Road near Park Road. Troopers said a 2002 BMW was traveling north when it went off the left side of the road, hit an […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Upstate woman ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs in custody

ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- An upstate woman who was ‘viciously’ attacked by dogs earlier this year has been arrested. According to the Abbeville County Detention Center, 38-year-old Kyleen Waltman was booked on pending charges. She is expected to have a bond hearing Wednesday. 7NEWS previously reported that Waltman was ‘viciously’ attacked by three dogs several […]
WYFF4.com

Woman killed in crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman died Monday night in a crash in Spartanburg County, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger. The crash happened around 5 p.m. on SC 296 near Freys Drive, Lee said. According to troopers, the driver of a car was traveling east on SC 296 when...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies victim from Greenville Co. crash

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified

VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. West Greenville needs housing, but some fear “Woven” project doesn’t meet that need. VOD recording of FOX Carolina's The Ten O'Clock News. Father who lost both sons to drug overdoses works to spare others from similar tragedy. Father...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

One dead, one critically injured after crash in Anderson County

WILLIAMSTON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim that died following a crash on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened along Anderson Drive near Walton Drive shortly after 3:30 p.m. According to officials, the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle, went off...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Former Greenville County Deputy charged for distributing marijuana

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested former Greenville County Deputy Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, for the distribution of marijuana. Agents say that Ison intentionally distributed the controlled substance to an informant under video and audio recording. The unlawful activity occurred in Pickens...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy