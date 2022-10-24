Man accused of threatening girlfriend, her ex with knife amid allegations of cheating, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly brandished a weapon while confronting his girlfriend and her ex amid speculations of cheating. Anthony Solis, 31, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

According to an affidavit, on October 11, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a home on Edwards Street to investigate a disturbance with weapons. At the scene, officers met with a woman who said that her ex-boyfriend had visited her home while her current boyfriend, identified as Solis, was working out of town. The woman said she and her ex fell asleep, and that Solis confronted them with a knife early that morning when he arrived home. The woman said her ex-boyfriend pulled out a gun in response and that she felt Solis would have used the knife to harm her had the other man not been armed with a firearm.

Solis reportedly admitted to investigators that he drove from San Antonio to Midland without permission from his employer because he was concerned that his girlfriend was cheating. However, Solis denied threating the couple with a knife.

Despite that, investigators said they found the described knife during a search; he was arrested and taken to the Midland County Detention Center where he remained as of Monday afternoon. His bond has been set at $75,000.

