Vicksburg, MS

Vicksburg Post

PAINT THE TOWN: More than 100 Plein Air Painters visiting Vicksburg

Artists from across the South will be in Vicksburg on Friday and Saturday to paint the town. More than 100 artists will be participating in “Mississippi en Plein Air: A Gathering of Artists,” which is sponsored by Mississippi Plein Air Painters. MPAP director Linda Peters said the annual...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson approves pay raises for police officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council has approved pay raises for the Jackson Police Department (JPD), which is a pay raise years in the making. “We think it’s high time that we’re able to give our first responders, particularly police officers, a raise,” said City Council President Ashby Foote, Ward 1. On Tuesday, […]
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Warren County Grand Jury: Couple indicted in beating of child

A Vicksburg couple has been indicted on charges of child abuse in the reported beating of a 5-month-old child. The Warren County grand jury handed down the indictment against Erica Adams, 25, 125 Blue Creek Drive, and Demerrick Thomas, 27, 1521 Sky Farm Ave. during its October session. According to...
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg enters housing rehab program with NAACP

The Vicksburg Board of Mayor and Aldermen is allocating $300,000 a year for three years in American Recovery Plan Act funds to improve substandard housing in the city as part of a housing initiative with the NAACP. The board on Tuesday approved an agreement with the Vicksburg Branch of the...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

I LOVE THE NIGHTLIFE: B.B. Club offering musical performances upstairs

Nightlife in downtown Vicksburg is expanding. In September, the B.B. Club hosted its first musical event when The Blues Experience — Calvin “Dr. Who” Carson and Mark “Duvelle” Doyle — entertained patrons in the historical building’s ballroom. Shelby Martin Anderson, also a Blues...
VICKSBURG, MS
wtva.com

Fmr. Gov. Haley Barbour flown to Jackson hospital after crash

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) -- Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was flown to a Jackson hospital after a crash Wednesday night. According to Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff, Barbour's black BMW SUV went up a culvert and overturned after he tried to avoid hitting a dog on Wolf Lake Road.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Frame shop flourishing in Madison

MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
MADISON, MS
Vicksburg Post

City of Vicksburg gets two bids for first phase of paving

Vicksburg-based Central Asphalt is the apparent low bidder to pave the first phase of streets under a $4 million paving plan approved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in September. Central Asphalt’s $911,585 bid was one of two submitted on the project. APAC Mississippi of Jackson submitted a bid...
VICKSBURG, MS
Vicksburg Post

Port Gibson native Antoinette Gant promoted to Brigadier General, United States Army

Colonel Antoinette ‘Toni’ Gant, a Port Gibson native, will be promoted to Brigadier General (BG) in the United States Army this week. She is also the first African American female to serve as a division commander in the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and will be the first AA Female (active duty) to reach the rank of Brigadier General in the history of the Engineer Regiment.
PORT GIBSON, MS
WAPT

JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton woman pleads guilty to mail theft

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca announced a Canton woman pled guilty to the federal crime of embezzling mail. Sherice E. Davis, 34, pled guilty on Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Jackson. According to court documents, Davis was a Rural Carrier Associate and delivered mail along a rural route in Hinds […]
CANTON, MS
WLBT

No water pressure in some areas while residents are asked to conserve

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s mayor says an influx of visitors created challenges for the city’s water system last weekend. That caused some areas in south Jackson to experience low water pressure. Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is now asking residents to conserve water. Some residents on Decelle Street in...
Vicksburg Post

Former Mississippi Governor involved in single-vehicle crash in Yazoo County

A former Mississippi Governor is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, former Governor Haley Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single vehicle accident. Barbour swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road.
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Back-to-back shootings in Jackson send 2 men to the hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Back-to-back shootings in the City of Jackson landed two men in the hospital Wednesday. The first shooting happened around 1 p.m. on University Boulevard. The male victim, Derrick Fields, was taken to UMMC where he was rushed into surgery. His current condition is unknown. The second...
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Man rescued from Vicksburg’s muddy banks of the Mississippi

A man found himself stuck in the mud on the banks of the Mississippi River. Luckily, help was nearby. A video reel posted on social media by Vicksburg resident Sandy Cunningham Stegbauer, on Monday, showed a man, not identified, stuck along the Vicksburg bank of the Mississippi River. According to...
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Hal & Mal’s in Jackson under new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners. Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business. For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s […]
JACKSON, MS

