British Actress Josephine Melville, Best Known for 'EastEnders,' Has Passed Away
The world of acting got a little more quiet when it was recently announced that British actress Josephine Melville unexpectedly passed away. While she was most known to the public for her brief but memorable time on the popular soap opera EastEnders, Josephine did incredible work behind the scenes for the entertainment community and beyond. She was a trailblazer and a philanthropist whose presence will be missed. Here's what we know about her cause of death.
Josephine Melville, 'EastEnders' Alum, Dead at 61
British actress Josephine Melville, a former EastEnders star, died suddenly backstage after performing in a play on Thursday. The Nottingham Playhouse confirmed the tragic passing, noting it happened after a production of Nine Night. Melville played Tessa Parker on the iconic soap opera EastEnders, a college friend of Kelvin Carpenter,...
Lola's death storyline is all about giving Ben full control of his daughter
In 1998 Tiffany Mitchell was killed off with the sole purpose of allowing Grant to have Courtney. In 2006 Kathy was killed off (but later revived) with the sole purpose of allowing Phil to have Ben. Now they are doing the same thing with Lola all so that Ben will fully have Lexi. This is one of the reasons why I am not looking forward to this storyline because the true intentions of this storyline is for Ben to have full control of his daughter. This is nothing new as they have already done this with Phil and Grant to give them full control over their children. The methods of giving Grant, Phil, and now Ben full control over their children are the same: get the other parent (Tiffany, Kathy, and Lola) out of the way for good. To deprive little kids (Courtney, Ben, and now Lexi) of their mothers (Tiffany, Kathy, and now Lola) like that just so their volatile and unpleasant fathers (Grant, Phil, and now Ben) can have full and sole control over them is pretty disturbing and alarming, especially given the fact that Danielle Harold NEVER wanted to leave. I can see right through the writers storyline for Lola and I am seeing this storyline exactly for what it is: an excuse to give Ben full control over his daughter. Ben Mitchell's anger, volatility, and general unpleasantness rivals even that of his father, uncle, and grandfather. It was Lola who raised Lexi alone for the first 6 years of her life and although Lexi can be a bit of an annoying brat she is still overall a really well-adjusted kid and that is all because of Lola. Even when Ben has been present in Lexi's life, it has been shown that people like Jay, Billy, and even Callum have acted more like proper fathers to Lexi than Ben ever has. I fear what will happen if Ben (who has no hesitations in shouting at his daughter) raises Lexi alone. The only time when Ben ever bothers with Lexi (when he is not shouting at her or letting Lola do all the work) is after people (like Lola, Jay, Callum, or Kathy) scold him to be there for Lexi.
New wife horrified when little boy jumps into her husband’s arms, calls him Daddy
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I recently wrote about my friend Rose, who was so horrified that she thought a woman was flirting with her husband, she threw cake into her face. It turned out that the woman she was jealous of was actually her husband’s cousin, and all was well at the time. However, that didn’t keep her from still constantly feeling jealous and paranoid that her new husband Warren was cheating on her.
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Neil Patrick Harris Is Facing Backlash After His “Disgusting” And “Inappropriate” Comments About Teenage Nick Jonas Resurfaced Online
Neil Patrick Harris is facing backlash after the problematic comments that he made about teenage Nick Jonas resurfaced online. During a 2015 appearance on The Wendy Williams Show, Neil told the host that he had a crush on Nick before it was “allowed” — which he went on to describe as being “a bit of a problem.”
Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play
Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought
House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Corrie, Wednesday 26/10. Ei Saw the Light
Good evening fellow Corrie addicts, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Unbelievably, Summer and her lot don't seem to be in tonight's show, so I expect it'll be excellent 🤗 See what you think from the spoilers. Stephen can't believe his luck when Audrey hands him her phone...
Coronation Street star Sue Cleaver welcomes new family addition
Coronation Street's Sue Cleaver has introduced her newborn grandson to the world on Instagram. The long-serving Eileen Grimshaw actress uploaded an adorable selfie on Tuesday (October 25), showing her cradling the baby wrapped in a cream-coloured babygrow. "Grandchild No.4 [four heart emojis] #grandchildren #family," read the caption. Related: Coronation Street...
Reality TV Star Jasmine Burkitt's Cause of Death Released
The provisional cause of death for U.K. reality star Jasmine "Jazz" Burkitt was shared in court last week. Burkitt's cause of death was listed as "cardiac failure," a coroner said during a hearing in Ruthin, Wales on Oct. 4, reports The Daily Post. The Small Teen Bigger World star was found dead on June 12. She was 28.
EastEnders' Lola Pearce learns she has cancer
EastEnders spoilers follow. Lola Pearce has discovered her brain tumour is cancerous in EastEnders. Earlier this week, Lola received the life-changing diagnosis that a tumour had been found after she collapsed at daughter Lexi's recital with a seizure. Wednesday's (October 26) episode saw Lola undergoing more tests to determine the...
Power Book 3: Raising Kanan adds The Americans star to season 3
The Americans star Grantham Coleman has joined the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan for its upcoming third season. According to Deadline, Coleman will play a key role in the Starz series as Unique's older brother, Ronnie Mathis. Ronnie has just been released from prison and, though his demeanour is described as "stoic", he's thought to have a whole lot of ruthlessness lying beneath it.
Which judge got the order (closest to) right? (Week 5, 2022 – BBC 100)
Last week's poll (still open to votes if you missed it). As always I haven't shown the actual scores the judges gave, just their effective ranking of the dances. (Also no, I'm never going to include a 'none' option.) Another late one, sorry. Unusual week in which Craig used the...
Ghosts bosses confirm Christmas special for 2022
Ghosts is lining up an "absolutely wonderful" Christmas special following the sitcom's fourth series. While on That Gaby Roslin Podcast recently, co-creators Laurence Rickard and Martha Howe-Douglas confirmed we can expect to see Alison (Charlotte Ritchie) and Mike Cooper (Kiell Smith-Bynoe), as well as their Button House haunters, this festive season.
HO shared house 🏠 (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/hollyoaks/a41772592/hollyoaks-hunter-mcqueen-theo-graham-return/. "a shared house of over 20 characters" I really hope that's just bad wording for characters over the age of 20 otherwise that's ridiculous. They should’ve just made a new set as Tom wouldn’t let a load of people move in with him when his daughter is living there....
EE - Janines Exit revealed?
So according to those present at yesterdays filming the story for Janines exit is this. 'Janine tries to flee the Square when the secret is revealed about the crash. As she is leaving Linda gets in the car with her and refuses to get out. With the net closing in again she drives off and Mick pursues them.
The kindest/sweetest soap characters of all time
Bradley Branning is the first that springs to mind. He was so dopey but a cutie, I’d date someone like him. He’s definitely not a saint but I really loved Roy in EE. Not the most exciting character but a genuine likeable character which is missing a lot in the show these days.
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- Heat One
Thanks to everybody who put in nominations for their favourite soap storylines. As mentioned, there'll be five heats containing tens storylines. The two with the most number of votes in each heat will go through to the final. The heats have been completely selected at random. This heat will close...
No woman is good enough to make the final - We should have an male final
They not only the personality but also bring entertainment and fun to the public. Something the women lack. Ellie S is a big personality and she and Nikita are overcoming challenges brilliantly. Rubbish. I'd love an all-male final one year (think it would be pretty cool for a dance show...
