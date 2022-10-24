Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Planned improvements to the Red Line will close North Meridian for approx. 30 days
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo is planning to shut down North Meridian Street for approximately 30 days on Nov. 7 for planned improvements on the Fall Creek Ivy Tech Red Line Station; some riders said this will cause issues in their commutes. David Bennett frequently uses this bus stop. “I...
wbiw.com
Work continues on the East Oolitic Bridge
BEDFORD – Crews continue to work on Lawrence County Bridge 138 carrying East Oolitic Road over Salt Creek. Highway Superintendent Brandi Webb reported to the commissioners Tuesday morning that crews will be pouring concrete at the bridge at night and will begin the work on October 31. The bridge...
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
UPDATE: All lanes of I-70 have reopened following Tuesday semi crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – 2nd Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said, “All lanes of I-70 eastbound at the 47-mile marker are now open. Everyone please have a safe commute to work this morning.” According to Ames the cause of the crash was unsafe lane movement. 1st Update: Sgt. Matt Ames said one person suffered minor […]
One person injured in overnight crash on I-65
The Indiana Department of Transportation says at least one person was taken to a hospital after a crash just before midnight Tuesday on Interstate 65.
WISH-TV
1 person dies in overnight crash involving semi on I-65
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At least one person died Tuesday night in a crash involving a semitruck on I-65 on the south side of Indianapolis. The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. near Emerson Avenue and Southport Road, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. Several lanes of the interstate...
INDOT looking for community input on I-465 improvements
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation is looking for community input to help shape improvements to parts of I-465. On Monday, INDOT hosted two public forums introducing potential plans for its I-465 Northwest Project. The project aims to extend from West 86th Street to U.S. 31 North, while also focusing on improvements along I-465, […]
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Holiday Events in Morgan County
The holiday season has officially begun, and there's absolutely nothing quite like a small town Christmas. If you didn't already know, Morgan County is home to some fantastic small town holiday events that you'll want to get on your family's holiday calendar ASAP! Below, you'll find our list of the 15 very best small town Christmas experiences this area has to offer. Oh, and don't forget to get the low-down on holiday shopping open houses, craft and vendor shows and other upcoming events on our blog or event calendar.
Troubled Greenwood hotel shut down by city
Inspectors found 188 violations, and public safety first responders racked up more than one hundred calls to the motel in the last year.
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 26, 2022
2:08 a.m. Disabled vehicle at 29th and Illinois streets. 3:43 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 2000 block of 35th Street. 3:44 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 2000 block of Ted Jones Drive. 3:56 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street. 4:36...
shelbycountypost.com
Shelby Co. Commissioners pass ordinance for off-road vehicles; burn ban continues at discretion of Emergency Management , rainfall
Shelby County Commissioners have seen plenty of off-road vehicles of varying types on county roadways. Enough that they felt it was time to have something on the books to enforce them properly. County Commissioner Chris Ross. The four pages of the ordinance can be seen below. Also, county commissioners left...
Charges filed against Martinsville man in off-road vehicle crash
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man is facing charges in an off-road vehicle crash Aug. 6. Emergency crews were called to the 6500 block of Beech Grove Road in Morgan County for an ORV crash with injuries. Indiana Conservation Officers investigated and claim Bobby Walker, 53, was under...
Building heavily damaged in fire on Indy's near east side; no injuries reported
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Fire Department crews worked early Tuesday to knock down a large building fire on Indianapolis' near east side. Firefighters responded to the 1700 block of East Ohio Street, just east of North State Avenue, shortly before 4 a.m. for a report of a building fire. There, they saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story building. Fire officials said they believe the building was vacant.
WIBC.com
Person Seriously Injured in Crash on Indy’s South Side
INDIANAPOLIS–A semi crashed on Indy’s south side late Tuesday night. One person was seriously injured. It happened on I-65 near Southport Road. Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash. All northbound lanes of the highway were closed after the accident. The highway fully reopened around...
wbiw.com
Spring Mill Inn will close for major renovations beginning in November
MITCHELL – Spring Mill Inn at Spring Mill State Park will close for major renovation beginning Nov. 13. Reopening is expected in the first quarter of 2024. The Spring Mill Inn opened in 1939. According to officials, the 73-room inn is structurally sound but needs significant work that requires extended closure of the entire facility, including the Millstone Dining Room, conference facilities, and overnight lodging.
wbiw.com
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department investigating a fatal accident on State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL — A driver of an SUV died after colliding with a dump truck Monday on State Road 60 in Mitchell. The accident was reported at 11:23 a.m. at the intersection of State Road 60 East and Noe Road. Emergency crews worked several hours investigating the accident and cleaning...
Fishers City Hall demolition starts Monday morning
FISHERS, Ind. — Mayor Scott Fadness stood in the wreck of what was his office at Fishers City Hall. “I’m not sure where my office would be in the new building but I’m sure I do have an office,” he said. “10 years I think I sat here. Maybe even longer.” The interior of the […]
wbiw.com
Two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – One person complained of pain after a two-vehicle accident on Saturday afternoon on US 50 East at the four-way intersection of Fairview Mundell Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, 67-year-old Mark Adams, of Springville, was traveling east on US 50 East in a Honda CR-V SUV at the same time 59-year-old Peter Szymborski, of Bedford, in a 2002 GMC Sierra pickup, was making a left turn from Old US 50 East onto US 50 East. Szymborski said he didn’t see the other vehicle while making the turn and struck Adams’ SUV.
wbiw.com
Bedford Street Department busy vacuuming up leaves
BEDFORD – Leaf season has arrived and Bedford Street Department crews are vacuuming up leaves through approximately December 2, 2022. Crews will vacuum leaves in your neighborhood on your trash pickup day with the automated trash truck. All leaves must be raked and in a pile within three feet...
