Jenison, MI

Man facing prison for attacking Arizona Border Patrol agent

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Mexican man is facing up to nine years in prison for attacking a U.S. Border Patrol agent in southern Arizona in January, federal authorities said Monday. Prosecutors said 22-year-old Rey David Marquez-Jimenez pleaded guilty last week to one count of attempted murder of a federal officer.
TUCSON, AZ
More than half a million fentanyl pills seized over 2 days at Arizona's southern border

NOGALES, Ariz. - Five drug busts at Arizona's southern border over the course of a weekend ended in the seizure of more than half a million fentanyl pills. Three busts happened on Saturday in Nogales, and that included 10,400 fentanyl pills in a purse, 114,800 in a dash of a car, and 297,000 in "frame rails and a false compartment of a car," said Customs and Border Patrol Nogales Port Director Michael Humphries in a tweet.
NOGALES, AZ
St. Cloud man killed co-worker after she rejected his advances: Charges

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (FOX 9) - A St. Cloud man has been charged with killing a co-worker who prosecutors say rejected his advances. Michael Carpenter, 36, has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting a co-worker, 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, in the parking lot of their workplace on Lincoln Avenue Northeast in St. Cloud at 6:59 a.m. on October 24.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Want a pet? Arizona Humane Society waiving adoption fees through Oct. 30

PHOENIX - The Arizona Humane Society is waiving all adoption fees for pets seven months and older because the shelter is over capacity. The shelter says they are currently housing more than 1,000 pets and are hoping to find many of them a forever home so they have the space to rescue other animals in need.
ARIZONA STATE
2022 Arizona Election Poll: Lake leads governor's race, Senate race tightens

PHOENIX - A new FOX 10 InsiderAdvantage poll shows the race for Governor - widening a bit. But the race for U.S. Senate is turning into a dead heat. With less than 2 weeks to go before the November election, Republican Kari Lake leads Democrat Katie Hobbs by 11 percentage points. Only about 2% of voters are undecided. Pollster Matt Towery believes that Hobbs' reluctance to debate Lake may be a reason why the gap has widened in recent weeks. According to InsiderAdvantage, Lake is polling higher among older adults and Hispanics.
ARIZONA STATE

