“legislation would reboot the District’s troubled online sports wagering program by allowing mobile apps such as DraftKings and FanDuel to compete for business alongside D.C. Lottery’s poor performing GambetDC app”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Post Journalist Dead at 35News Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This U.S. City Has the Biggest Rat Problem, New Data Shows—And It's Not New YorkijSciences MediaNew York City, NY
Takoma, Maryland Offers One-Time $1,000 PaymentCadrene HeslopTakoma Park, MD
Zero Tuition For Some In-State University of Maryland StudentsCadrene HeslopCollege Park, MD
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Related
Many Bars And Restaurants Not Reporting Wage Data, Says Report, But D.C. Also Isn’t Making It Easy
A new report from two labor groups says that many bars and restaurants in D.C. are failing to report required data on how much tipped workers are being paid, but an association representing the hospitality industry says that any such failures are actually the fault of the D.C. government. The...
fox5dc.com
Maryland city providing $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payments to some residents
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - A Maryland city is providing its residents an opportunity to apply for a $1,000 COVID-19 cash relief payment. Takoma Park says it is making available the direct cash assistance to households who were negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Applications opened at 8 a.m. on October...
Safety Commission Approves Metro’s Plan To Return All 7000-Series Trains, Silver Line To Open Before Thanksgiving
Dozens of Metro’s 7000-series train cars sit in the West Falls Church yard. Metro has the green light to bring all the 7000-series trains back to the tracks, with restrictions. The Washington Metrorail Safety Commission said Tuesday they agreed to Metro’s revised plan. The approval gives Metro the trains...
District tries to find ways to retain teachers, as teachers’ union waits for new contract to be finalized
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Washington Teachers’ Union (WTU) President Jacqueline Lyons said that she is worried that DCPS isn’t keeping enough teachers in their classrooms. “We’ve done our own research… of the 629 that we surveyed, 69 percent said that they’ve considered leaving,” Lyons said. “I was a teacher in Ward 8 for many […]
dcwitness.org
DC Non-Fatal Shootings Mostly Focused in Southeast, Data Shows
According to data from D.C. Witness, the majority of homicides and assaults with a dangerous weapon that occurred between Oct. 1 and Oct. 18 took place in Southwest, D.C. D.C. Witness data indicates there have been seven non-fatal shootings in Northwest, D.C. As of Oct. 18, there was one stabbing-related homicide in that area of the city.
More than 500 DC voters sent incorrect ballot, adding to string of voting issues across the DMV
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — With midterm elections right around the corner, voters are gearing up to head to the polls or mail in their ballots; but incorrect ballots were sent out to D.C. voters just a little over a week before early voting starts here in the District. D.C. is the latest area to […]
marijuanamoment.net
D.C. Medical Marijuana Patient Registrations Surge Again In September With Self-Certification Law In Effect
Washington, D.C. medical marijuana patient registrations continue to surge since the city started allowing residents to self-certify without a doctor’s recommendation—with the program adding about 1,500 more patients in September. At the end of last month, D.C. had 22,482 registered cannabis patients, which is nearly two times as...
WTOP
DC crime dropped in recent months; top cop knows it doesn’t seem like it
At the start of the year, crime spiked in the District. Through May 31, violent crime was up 17% compared with 2021. Murders were up 8%. Robberies were up 41%. D.C. leaders were bracing for things to get even worse at the start of the summer. But since June 1,...
WJLA
DC files raze permit for RFK Stadium, inching steps closer to demolition work
WASHINGTON (7News) — There's a lot of speculation about when the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, also known as RFK Stadium, will be coming down and it appears D.C. has taken a step closer to that. The D.C. government filed a raze and site stabilization application for the 61-year-old...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives: 10.23.02 - Witness sought after DC Snipers kill a RideOn Bus Driver
From 2002: Conrad Johnson (35) fatally shot while standing on the top step of his RideOn Bus in Silver Spring. Bob Barnard reports on the look for witnesses and ultimately - the snipers.
alxnow.com
Potomac Yard Metro station hits major milestone after earlier plans derailed by delays
After a series of delays, there’s finally a positive milestone for the Potomac Yard Metro station. Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) tweeted this morning that the first test train has gone through the station. “Major milestone in our efforts to complete the work for the new station,” WMATA...
Lucky Numbers Lead To $1M Maryland Lottery Win On 21 Tickets In One Day
It turns out that 21 isn’t only a lucky number for gamblers playing blackjack. A Prince George's County man played the same number on 21 “Pick 5” Maryland Lottery tickets and hit big, cashing in to the tune of $1 million. The newly minted millionaire bought 21...
foresthillsconnection.com
School updates: Amazon will pay employees’ UDC tuition; Jackson-Reed HS is crowded
When its employees enroll at the University of the District of Columbia, Amazon will foot the bill. UDC has been added to Amazon’s Career Choice program, which as of this year covers 100% of the tuition at participating colleges and universities. More than 5,000 hourly Amazon employees in the DC area are said to be eligible for the tuition benefit. Amazon says more than 80,000 employees globally have take part in the program.
WTOP
Takoma Park taking applications for $1,000 in direct cash assistance
Some households in Takoma Park, Maryland, can now apply for one-time lump-sum payments of $1,000, as part of the city’s direct cash assistance program. The city announced Monday that it will work with its contractor, Forward, to distribute $2 million in state and local recovery funds it received under the American Rescue Plan Act.
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
NBC Washington
‘Nightmare': Family Left With Questions About Case of Missing Maryland Man
Morris Vereen was one of almost 500 adults reported missing in Prince George’s County, Maryland, last year, and his family and friends said they did everything they could to find him but were left worrying for months until they found out the truth. The day before Vereen disappeared, he...
foxbaltimore.com
Here's how much you need to earn to live comfortably in Baltimore, according to new study
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A new study found that the income a person needs to earn in Baltimore to live comfortably far exceeds the amount of money people typically earn here. The study was performed by GoBankingRates.com and is based on the 50/30/20 rule, according to the site. That rule says people should spend 50% of their income on necessities, 20% on savings, and 30% on "splurges and fun."
Raze permit filed for RFK Stadium
WASHINGTON — The Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium, commonly known as RFK Stadium, is one step closer to demolition. This week, D.C. officials filed an application for a raze permit for the closed stadium. The request for a raze permit was submitted on July 22 but wasn't filed until Oct. 24, records show.
DC teachers prepare to rally for new contract on Thursday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Current and former DCPS educators testified about the issues they are navigating within the public school system on Tuesday, as they continued to work towards a new contract. “D.C. has one of the highest rates of turnover in the country,” said Councilmember Robert White. Teachers brought up issues like the […]
Comments / 0