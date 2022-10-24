ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11.

It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

Channel 11′s very own Lisa Sylvester will co-moderate with Dennis Owens from ABC 27 and you can be sure we will be tough but fair.

We here at Channel 11 believe Pennsylvania voters deserve to hear from their statewide candidates on the issues they care about the most.

When is it?

The debate is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., just two weeks before Election Day.

How to watch:

You can watch the debate exclusively on Channel 11 starting at 8 p.m.

We will also be streaming live on all of our WPXI Now apps, which you can download for free by clicking here.

Here is the debate schedule for Tuesday night:

  • 7:30 p.m. -8 p.m. - Debate pre-show (streaming on our WPXI Now apps)
  • 8 p.m. - US Senate debate (On Channel 11 and streaming in our WPXI Now apps)
  • 9 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Debate post-show (On Channel 11 and streaming in our WPXI Now apps)

You can also follow along with our live updates BELOW starting on Tuesday with Channel 11′s Rich Pierce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33vyBn_0ikkuDO400

Comments / 37

Eh Whatever
2d ago

Fetterman can slur through his lies, he tells. I hope he talks about when he chased an unarmed black guy down with a gun for being in his neighborhood!!

Reply(6)
25
AP_000876.398ce0a934284ab1ab161235b0ace6f3.1905
2d ago

Every ad Fetterman has is full of lies! He has 8 properties and to lazy to rent them ! Every property Oz has he is responsible for! 🙏🇺🇸

Reply
16
john dmyterko
2d ago

Closed captioned. Don't forget that. will the Senate accommodate that? Anyone raise that as a question? Hoodies allowed? it's reality nothing new or surprising. maybe I should get a tattoo

Reply
6
