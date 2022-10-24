Pennsylvania Senate Debate: Fetterman, Oz to face off tonight exclusively on Channel 11

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz will take the stage Tuesday night for a much-anticipated debate you can only see on Channel 11.

It will be the first and most likely only debate in the battle for Pennsylvania’s open Senate seat.

Channel 11′s very own Lisa Sylvester will co-moderate with Dennis Owens from ABC 27

We here at Channel 11 believe Pennsylvania voters deserve to hear from their statewide candidates on the issues they care about the most.

When is it?

The debate is set for Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m., just two weeks before Election Day.

How to watch:

You can watch the debate exclusively on Channel 11 starting at 8 p.m.

We will also be streaming live on all of our WPXI Now apps, which you can download for free by clicking here.

Here is the debate schedule for Tuesday night:

7:30 p.m. -8 p.m. - Debate pre-show (streaming on our WPXI Now apps)

8 p.m. - US Senate debate (On Channel 11 and streaming in our WPXI Now apps)

9 p.m. - 10 p.m. - Debate post-show (On Channel 11 and streaming in our WPXI Now apps)

You can also follow along with our live updates BELOW starting on Tuesday with Channel 11′s Rich Pierce.

