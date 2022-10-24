The Zero Gravity Outreach free stunt show will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Luetta Moore Park in downtown Statesboro. The Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on motorcycles soaring through the air. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the show, the food trucks, vendors, and activities. The event is free for all.

STATESBORO, GA ・ 9 HOURS AGO