Zero Gravity stunt show tomorrow at Luetta Moore Park
The Zero Gravity Outreach free stunt show will be this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Luetta Moore Park in downtown Statesboro. The Zero Gravity Outreach event makes for the perfect afternoon for all thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, with extreme stunts performed on motorcycles soaring through the air. Everyone in the community is invited to enjoy the show, the food trucks, vendors, and activities. The event is free for all.
Susie Mutcherson
With sadness and compassion, Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc, Statesboro Chapel, along with the Family, announce the passing of Mrs. Susie Mutcherson. Mrs. Susie Mutcherson, age 95, of Pembroke, GA., passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at her residence under the care of Regency Southerncare Hospice. She...
Food is Family: Tsang carrying on family tradition in the Boro
If you’re on social media, then you’re likely familiar with Adam Tsang. He’s a local entrepreneur who has his hands in multiple ventures around town — The Saucy Shrimp, Soyumi Asian Kitchen, Two Fly Guys Media, PEP Public Relations (Peppr), and the Whiskey Grail. Just to name a few. Whew. And he documents much of it on his Instagram, TikTok, and podcast.
Harold Anderson Bowman
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022 Harold Anderson Bowman, born October 30, 1929, passed away at age 92. He was a native of Statesboro, Georgia, son of Andrew Bowman and Ethel Bowman McCorkle and stepson of Grady McCorkle. Harold, a retired Senior Master Sergeant and Air Force Veteran, honorably served our country at home and overseas from 1946 to 1973.
45th annual East Georgia Marching Band Championships this weekend at SHS
The Statesboro High School Band will host its 45th annual East Georgia Marching Championships Band Competition this Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at the SHS football stadium. The event will start at noon, and gates will open to the public at 11am. Tickets are $10 for school-aged and older, payable by both cash and card at the gate. There is a 5% convenience fee added for card payments at both the ticket booth and concessions stand.
Janie Lou Britt Angles
Mrs. Janie Lou Britt Angles, age 72, died on Sunday October 23rd 2022, at her home in Register. She was born in Savannah, GA on October 27th 1949 to the late James Clarence Britt and Louise Kirkland Britt. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Angles, her son Ricky Jordan, and a grandson, Ben Jordan.
Friday is your last chance to purchase your Ogeechee Area Hospice Chicken Dinner Tickets
Friday, October 28, 2022 is the last day to purchase chicken dinner plates to support Ogeechee Area Hospice (OAH). The plates are $10 each and the proceeds support OAH’s operations. They will be cooking the chickens’ for lunch on Friday, November 4th. You can pick up your plates between...
Patsy Beasley Metts
Mrs. Patsy Beasley Metts of Statesboro, died Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Candler County Hospital under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice. Patsy was born August 30, 1948 in Statesboro. The Bulloch County native married June 8th, 1970 to the late Ike Metts. Together they owned Mett’s Paint and Body Shop.
Virginia Corley Freeman
Virginia Corley Freeman of Sylvania, Georgia and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina died on October 22, 2022 after a long life of service to her church, family and community. She was 95 years old. Virginia was a graduate of the Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, Florida, and the...
James Weaver Jr.
Mr. James Albert Weaver, Jr. passed into rest, Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Brown Health and Rehabilitation Center. The native of Statesboro, Georgia was born in Metter Georgia to the late James A. and Lorine McCormick Weaver. In addition to his parent, he is preceded in death by his...
Willie M. Oneal
Willie Mae Oneal, age 78 made her transition to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 18, 2022 at the Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation Center after an extended illness. She was a native of Telfair County and spent many years in New Jersey before relocating to Statesboro. She attended Firm Foundation Baptist Church prior to her illness.
Statesboro mom Winter Hall pens devotional with message to others: You are not alone
For the past 16 years, Winter Hall has had a stirring in her heart to write a book. This year, that dream finally came to fruition with the publication of Made for More: Finding Hope in the Midst of Darkness. The book is a devotional to help readers through moments of despair or hard times.
Portal citizens to celebrate Turpentine Festival on Saturday after cancelling two years
The 41st Catface Turpentine Festival will be held in Portal, Georgia, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, after the original date of Oct. 1 was delayed due to Hurricane Ian and a two-year cancellation during the high spread of COVID-19. “Two years we had to shut down because of COVID, and...
Southern Gateway to be renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park
Roy Thompson, Chair of the Bulloch County Commission announced the renaming of the Southern Gateway Commerce Park to the Bruce Yawn Commerce Park. Thompson made this announcement on Monday evening at the inaugural Statesboro-Bulloch Chamber of Commerce’s State of the Region and Business Expo held at GS J.I. Clements Stadium.
Lenena G Poole
Lenena Gay Poole at the age of 65, passed away at her home in Portal, GA on Friday, October 21st, 2022. Lenena was born in Jacksonville, FL on January 2nd of 1957. During Lenena’s life, she proudly worked for Merita Bread and Walmart. She moved a few years ago...
William J. Bird Confederate Memorial marker placed on his 180th birthday
William J. Bird of Bulloch County served in the Confederate War, but his war time service was never documented. This was true until his great grandson and retired Methodist Pastor Larry Bird researched his life story and wrote a 241 page book chronicling this period in his life. The book “Life of a Confederate Soldier Private William J. Bird” was published in 2021.
TravelCenters of America cuts ribbon on Statesboro Travel Center
Leaders from Statesboro and Bulloch County joined TravelCenters of America leadership in cutting the ribbon on the new Statesboro Travel Center on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. The TA Express opened earlier this month in the newly renamed Bruce Yawn Commerce Park located at Hwy. 301 South and Interstate 16. Even...
Statesboro STEAM Academy’s Beta Club is awarded National Qualifiers
Statesboro STEAM College, Careers, Arts and Technology Academy’s mission is to evoke a sense of pride and ownership in the love for learning and the adventure of growing beyond self to enhance individual success by putting students first and encouraging them to push past all perceived limits to reach their ultimate goals, through experiences with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
Southeast Georgia road work traffic interruption advisory
Georgia DOT continues essential road work throughout Southeast Georgia. As a result, work on construction and maintenance projects will continue Saturday, Oct. 29 through Friday, Nov. 4. All work is subject to change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work...
East Georgia State College welcomes Pool as new Director of EGSC-Statesboro
East Georgia State College (EGSC) is excited to announce Tifani L. Pool as the new Director of the EGSC-Statesboro location. She will oversee the day-to-day operations of EGSC-Statesboro, which is located in the Nessmith-Lane Building on the campus of Georgia Southern University. Pool began her tenure in higher education as...
