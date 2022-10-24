Read full article on original website
Fox 19
16-year-old guilty of attempted murder after firing at car in Covington: VIDEO
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 16-year-old pleaded guilty this week to attempted murder in a Covington incident last year. Marsean Wiley was charged as an adult in Kenton County. He is currently in the juvenile detention facility but will be moved to an adult facility once he turns 18. It...
WLWT 5
3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
WLWT 5
Police: 2 dead, 3-year-old among 2 injured after shooting in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Two people are dead and a 3-year-old has been injured after a shooting in Hamilton. Officers rushed to South 2nd Street, near Chestnut Street, where they first found three victims. Police have since found a fourth victim, a child. It all unfolded just after 7 p.m....
Fox 19
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
Fox 19
28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
Fox 19
18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say
NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -An 18-year-old was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Kevin Drohan with the Newport Police Department. Drohan says officers were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 3 p.m. for shots fired. Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on 10th and Isabella Streets.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Williamsburg Drive at the Villages at Roll Hill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
Kait 8
Police: Father arrested after 3-year-old son finds loaded gun, dies in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A father in Ohio has been arrested after his son reportedly found a loaded gun in the home and died in a shooting. WXIX reports that 37-year-old Deangelo Davis has been charged with endangering children after he left the gun in a place where his kids could access it.
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley; Violent Offenders Unit to investigate
Violent Offenders Unit detectives are actively investigating an incident after a stabbing victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital on Monday morning, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. On October 24th at approximately 11:20 a.m., Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on the report of...
Fox 19
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver of a car that crashed in Hyde Park Wednesday night fled the scene before first responders arrived, according to Cincinnati police. Three passengers in the car were entrapped following the crash. It happened around 7 p.m. in the 3700 block of Erie Avenue. The car...
Fox 19
Suspect arrested, victim identified in connection with shooting near UC’s campus
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that severely injured one person near UC’s campus. According to court records, Devin Bell, 24, did shoot Desco Strickland in the right leg on Monday in the 100 block of Calhoun Street around 4 a.m. Officers at the...
linknky.com
Body camera footage shows woman kicking Boone County deputies, damaging cruiser
Two people have been charged after firing shots outside of a dollar store in Verona. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office claims Alexis Beaver, 22, fired several shots at her boyfriend, Edwin Romero, 40, Sunday afternoon near the Dollar General store on Verona Mudlick Road. After the shots were fired,...
Fox 19
Bond request denied for 17-year-old accused of hitting, killing UC student
CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - The 17-year old who prosecutors say was driving a stolen vehicle last month when he struck two University of Cincinnati students in a crosswalk, killing one, will be held at a juvenile facility while his case is pending, a Hamilton County Juvenile Court magistrate said Wednesday. The...
WLWT 5
Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
Fox 19
Millvale shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday in Millvale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood
NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
WKRC
Coroner identifies man, woman found dead after a murder-suicide
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified two people dead after a murder-suicide. The coroner says Samantha Bowling, 30, and Pedro Corcino, 31, were found dead at a home on Rockford Drive Friday afternoon. According to police, Corcino shot and killed Bowling, and then took his own...
50-year-old man dies following Tuesday motorcycle crash in Taylor Mill
The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Tuesday near Blackstone Court on Pride Parkway. Taylor Mill police said the man suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.
WLWT 5
Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport
NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
