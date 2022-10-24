ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, KY

WLWT 5

3 adults shot, toddler hit with bullet fragments in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — A welcome sign hangs above the front door of a home on South Second Street in Hamilton. Neighbors said on Tuesday night, unwelcome guests arrived at the house across from Bailey Square and started shooting. "Oh my God. I need an ambulance on the square. I'm...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a Northern Kentucky liquor store and then fled the scene in a stolen vehicle Tuesday evening, according to a Kenton County District Court. Williams is being accused of robbing a DEPS Liquor store in Covington by pointing a...
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

28-year-old woman killed in Union Township fire identified

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Union Township police on Wednesday identified the woman killed in Monday’s Union Township fire as 28-year-old Emily Black. The blaze broke out around 9 p.m. Monday in a condominium complex on Mapleport Way. Black and a man who told neighbors he was her boyfriend...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a Jeep driver who died in a crash that sent power lines across a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday afternoon. According to the coroner’s office, Kevin Davis, 44, died after a crash on Kenwood Road and Belleview Avenue.
BLUE ASH, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old man shot in Newport, police say

NEWPORT, KY (WXIX) -An 18-year-old was shot in Newport Sunday afternoon, according to Captain Kevin Drohan with the Newport Police Department. Drohan says officers were called to 10th Street and Central Avenue around 3 p.m. for shots fired. Officers discovered the teen suffering from a gunshot wound on 10th and Isabella Streets.
NEWPORT, KY
WLWT 5

Police searching for endangered missing Madisonville man

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are looking for an endangered missing adult from the Madisonville area, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Larry Morgan, 68, was last seen October 25 at 1:00 a.m. at 5361 Tompkins Avenue. Morgan left the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Millvale shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot Monday in Millvale, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Around 2:30 p.m., officers went to Millvale Court when reports of gunfire came through on ShotSpotter, police said. The man was found by officers down the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Reports of a crash, pedestrian struck on Section Avenue in Norwood. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Coroner identifies man, woman found dead after a murder-suicide

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Butler County Coroner has identified two people dead after a murder-suicide. The coroner says Samantha Bowling, 30, and Pedro Corcino, 31, were found dead at a home on Rockford Drive Friday afternoon. According to police, Corcino shot and killed Bowling, and then took his own...
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Campbell County police investigating a shooting in Newport

NEWPORT, Ky. — Campbell County Police is investigating a shooting in Newport. It happened on 10th and Isabella Street on Sunday afternoon. Police have not provided details on injuries or what led to the shooting. WLWT News 5 has reached out to authorities for more information.
NEWPORT, KY

