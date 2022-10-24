Read full article on original website
Social Media Seductress Brings Total to Seven Men Robbed in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Shootout Caught on Video in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Judge slams Mayor Adams for double standard, says NYC must rehire workers who rejected COVID vax mandate.BLOCK WORK MEDIANew York City, NY
The Brazilian Exchange Student Who Vanished After Just 21 Days in AmericaFatim HemrajNewark, NJ
NY State Supreme Court Reinstates Employment of Unvaccinated Workers & Orders Backpay: NY Violated Constitutional RightsBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Inside Macy’s Inc.’s Enterprise-wide Transformation
Take another look at Macy’s Inc. After decades of being derided as a slow-moving, overstored retail dinosaur, Macy’s is transforming, regaining relevance, and capturing more shoppers in the process.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreBackstage at Macy's Herald Square Hundreds of weaker stores have been closed and more could do so. The corporate hierarchy has been streamlined, leaving fewer senior managers with broader responsibilities and enabling more things to get done faster. About $900 million in annual costs have been cut out. Off-mall, off-price and digital strategies are evolving, reducing the dependence on...
Dynamic Announces New Chief Business Development Officer
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 25, 2022-- Dynamic Advisor Solutions dba Dynamic Wealth Advisors, a professional services provider for wealth advisors, today announced that Steve Kulesza, CFP® has joined the firm as Chief Business Development Officer. As a member of the Dynamic leadership team reporting to Founder and Chief Executive Officer Jim Cannon, Kulesza will lead the firm’s revenue growth and practice initiatives, including advisor recruitment, asset management growth and other services such as Dynamic Concierge, the firm’s premium support service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221025005862/en/ Steve Kulesza, CFP®, has joined Dynamic Advisor Solutions as Chief Business Development Officer. (Photo: Business Wire)
salestechstar.com
Hyland names industry veteran Chris McLaughlin Chief Revenue Officer
New role to drive Hyland’s sales, marketing, revenue operations and revenue growth efforts. Hyland, a leading content services provider, has named industry veteran Chris McLaughlin its new chief revenue officer. The role was designed to meet the demands of Hyland’s rapid global expansion, and McLaughlin will play an essential...
nfocusmagazine.com
Hosts With the Most: Akshay Bahl, Area Vice President & General Manager, Thompson Nashville
I started traveling at a very early age with my father. His work took him around the world, and I enjoyed getting away with him whenever I had the chance. I was fascinated learning about different cultures, landscapes, food, history, architecture and meeting new people. CAREER CHOICE. I started working...
thecoinrise.com
NFT startup Exclusible raises $5M in funding co-led by Tioga Capital and Dan Holzmann
Belgium-based Venture Capital firm Tioga Capital and the co-owner of Swiss football club FC Basel Dan Holzmann have recently co-led a €5 million ($5 million) funding round for NFT startup Exclusible. However, CEO Thibault Launay refused to disclose the company’s valuation. Exclusible, an NFT platform that was just...
Baker Retailing Center: Breeding Innovation and Leadership
In the ’90s and early 2000s, graduate business students didn’t really consider retail to be a career. It was seen more as an occupation. But in 2002, the Jay H. Baker Retailing Initiative, which later became the Jay H. Baker Retailing Center, set out to change that. The...
Houlihan Lokey Expands Global Capital Markets Group Into Middle East and Africa
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 26, 2022-- Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), the global investment bank, announced today that Andy Cairns has joined the firm as a Managing Director and Head of Middle East and Africa, Capital Markets, based in Dubai. In this newly created role, he will be responsible for building and leading the firm’s Capital Markets business in the region, working alongside senior colleagues to deliver a full spectrum of global capital options to regional clients, and providing access to Middle Eastern capital for clients across the world. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221024005624/en/ Andy Cairns joins Houlihan Lokey to head Capital Markets in the Middle East and Africa (Photo: Business Wire)
Jay Baker on His Retail Initiative, Wharton and Kohl’s
For a long time Jay Baker didn’t like the trend he was noticing — too many young people out of college or graduate school ignoring retail and choosing careers in finance, real estate, technology or entertainment instead. “They would think of the long hours, not enough pay. There...
Restaurants Weigh Margin-Boosting Benefits of Digital-Only Locations
As restaurant brands around the world look to boost margins, many are turning to kiosks to dramatically reduce their labor needs. Quick-service restaurant (QSR) giant KFC, for one, has been rolling out self-service-only kiosk-powered restaurants in India, as Indian English-language business newspaper The Financial Express reported earlier this week. These...
