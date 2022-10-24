ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, OH

New Albany, Columbus Academy girls tennis finish third at OTCA state team tournament

By From staff reports
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cMItx_0ikktm7a00

The New Albany girls tennis team’s first trip to the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association state tournament in 16 years fell short of a championship but ended with a win.

The Eagles split two matches Oct. 23 in Division I play at Cincinnati St. Xavier, losing to Mason 3-0 in a semifinal but edging Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 3-2 in the third-place match.

Airi Clements and Demi Shostak’s 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 win over Mara Boyd and Ally Roberts at first doubles clinched the victory as New Albany finished 19-3. The Eagles were at state for the first time since 2006 and first time in Division I.

The Eagles’ other wins came by 6-2, 6-1 scores at second singles, where Paige Cornelius swept Emily Szul and third singles, where Katia Jacoby defeated Mia Rettig.

Richardlyne Francois lost 6-3, 6-3 to Lilly Black at first singles, and the second-doubles team of Madeleine Naumoff and Emily Noonan fell to Alyssa Baburek and Mallory Rettig 7-5, 6-4.

Against Mason, Francois lost to Shyla Aggarwal 6-1, 6-1, Cornelius fell to Nishi Gandra 6-4, 6-0 and Clements lost to Pratyusha Chaudhuri 6-0, 6-2. Aggarwal won her second consecutive individual singles state title Oct. 22, the same day Cornelius and Francois finished second in the state in doubles.

OTCA contests end as soon as one team wins three matches.

“We wanted to use every experience as something that could push us toward the overall goal of playing on the last day of the season,” Eagles coach Marc Thomas said. “We never take it for granted. Playing in the final four is great.”

Mason went on to win its sixth consecutive team title, sweeping North Canton Hoover 3-0 in the final.

—Dave Purpura

Columbus Academy wraps up season with third-place finish at state

In the Division II state team tournament at St. Xavier, Academy lost to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 3-0 in a semifinal and defeated Bryan 4-0 in the consolation match to finish 17-2. Academy also lost to Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy 3-2 in the season opener.

Against Bryan, winners for the Vikings were Arya Chabria 6-1, 6-1 at first singles, Tamanna Arya 6-0, 6-0 at third singles, Anna Chang and Naomi Chen 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Yasemin Bilgin and Emily Motta 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

“CHCA is an extremely good team,” said Academy coach Marc Wurtzman, whose team competed in its sixth consecutive state tournament. “They’re very strong at the top with a lot of experienced players, but we gave it our all. We got this group back to state and finished third. We’re happy.”

Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy defeated Shaker Heights Hathaway Brown 3-0 in the final.

Competing in the Division II individual state tournament Oct. 21 at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Bilgin and Chabria went 1-1 in doubles.

—Frank DiRenna

sports@thisweeknews.com

@ThisWeekSports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

2022 OHSAA football playoffs: Every 1st-round matchup involving Northeast Ohio high schools

CLEVELAND — Who's ready for some football??. The Ohio high school playoffs get underway this Friday, with 131 teams from across WKYC's viewing area competing for a shot at one of seven state championships! For the second straight season, the brackets have been expanded to 16 teams per region (four regions per division), giving more schools a shot to compete in the postseason.
OHIO STATE
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
Times Gazette

Ohio High School Football Poll

Others receiving 12 or more points: Cincinnati Princeton 23. Mason 17. Others receiving 12 or more points: Uniontown Lake 33. Austintown-Fitch 17. Trenton Edgewood 15. Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Bishop Watterson 35. Bellbrook 21. Tiffin Columbian 17. Bloom-Carroll 13. DIVISION IV. 1. Cleveland Glenville (12) 9-0 152.
OHIO STATE
MaxPreps

Ohio high school football state polls: Final AP, MP & how we voted

Here's a look at this week's top Ohio high school football teams by division and overall according to the MaxPreps Computer Rankings and the final AP Poll. Also listed is who we voted where. OHIO HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL POLLS (10/25/2022) Division I. AP Poll. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (12) 9-1...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

See Ohio State’s full schedule for 2023 football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State’s full football schedule for the 2023 season has been released. The Big Ten released its conference schedule, which includes nine Ohio State games, on Wednesday afternoon. Those games will be played in addition to three previously announced nonconference games, including Sept. 23 at Notre Dame on NBC4. Here is […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Ryan Day confirms another Ohio State RB is out for the season

Ryan Day discussed during his weekly press conference that freshman running back TC Caffey is out for the year per Griffin Strom with Eleven Warriors. Caffey joins sophomore Evan Pryor, who suffered a knee injury in training camp, as running backs for Ohio State who are out for the year.
COLUMBUS, OH
People

Ohio High School Runner Killed by Falling Tree in 'Tragic Accident' at Track Meet

Owen Grubb, a junior at Minerva High School, was attending the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday Owen Grubb, a track and field athlete at Minerva High School in Ohio, died over the weekend when a tree fell on top of him. According to FOX affiliate WJW, a group of runners went into a wooded area and attempted to knock over a dead tree following the OHSAA Eastern District cross-country track meet on Saturday. The tree landed on Grubb, who tried to run away before impact, the...
MINERVA, OH
FanSided

Ohio State-Penn State Special Promo (Get $100 in Ohio Only)

The Ohio State Buckeyes look poised for a run to the college football playoff. With the upcoming legalization of sports betting in Ohio on January 1, you’ll want to be able to back your Buckeyes in a legendary game. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s free $100 offer for Ohio residents, you can. But you’d better hurry, the clock is ticking!
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

2025 LB Mantrez Walker Said His Ohio State Visit Was "The Greatest Experience" He's Ever Had, Jermaine Mathews Ends His Regular Season in Style

Georgia 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker had been looking forward to his Ohio State visit for weeks. The Buford High School (Buford, Georgia) product may have grown up in the south, but remembers vividly over the years watching Ohio State play Michigan and loved the high-stakes rivalry the Buckeyes participated in yearly. He’s long dreamed of playing for Ohio State since.
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit explains which team should be ranked No. 1

Kirk Herbstreit understands that there are different metrics for how to measure the best teams in the country. During a recent segment on ESPN’s “SportsCenter,” Herbstreit and Kevin Negandhi discussed that in terms of strength of record, Tennessee is No. 1, Clemson is No. 2 and TCU is No. 3. However, in the AP Top 25 poll, Georgia is No. 1, Ohio State is No. 2 and Tennessee is No. 3.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

College football schedule, Week 9: Oregon buzz, Ohio State questions headline Joel Klatt's top storylines

As college football turns to Week 9, there are standout teams throughout the nation — but the conversation is not just about Alabama and Georgia. As analyst Joel Klatt points out, the Oregon Ducks have made major moves by beating UCLA and climbing the rankings — and, all of sudden, looking like a College Football Playoff contender. Since a season-opening blowout loss to the Bulldogs, Klatt believes that the Ducks are the most-improved team in the country.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

What are the graduation rates for Columbus City Schools?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus City Schools is looking to increase its graduation rate to 86% by 2026. The district offered an update Tuesday on its efforts after two years impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Columbus City Schools Chief Performance Officer Dr. Russell Brown said despite the pandemic, the district saw a small shift in […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

West Jefferson community mourning sophomore killed in ATV crash

WEST JEFFERSON, Ohio (WSYX) — Two teens riding on an all-terrain vehicle took a tragic turn Tuesday night. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating after a 16-year-old West Jefferson High School student was killed when the ATV she was driving went off the road and struck a utility pole.
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
purewow.com

5 Truly Exceptional Airbnbs in Ohio

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There are some real-deal secret gems in the Buckeye state. From the Lake Eerie shores to majestic Hocking Hills region...
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy