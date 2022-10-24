ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

NH election 2022: Eight candidates for four Somersworth, Rollinsford state rep. seats

By Fosters Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
Foster's Daily Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MSEh7_0ikktlEr00

There are eight candidates for four seats in the New Hampshire House in Strafford County District 12, representing Somersworth wards 1-5 and Rollinsford.

Incumbent Democratic state Reps. Gerri Cannon and Cecilia Rich and fellow Democrats Kenneth Vincent and Jeffrey Rich are running against Republicans Nick Boyle, Ken Hilton, Steve McMahon and Matthew Spencer. All eight candidates reside in Somersworth.

Below are responses to a questionnaire sent to all candidates.

Gerri Cannon

Hometown: Somersworth

The U.S. Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade and placed the power to regulate abortion with the states. What should state lawmakers do regarding abortion laws?

Lawmakers shouldn't be involved with making medical decisions for anyone, especially women. Women should be working with their medical professionals to make informed decisions about their healthcare, especially during pregnancy. As State Lawmakers we must respect the rights of all NH residents including our individual right to decide how to care for ourselves. We should not have laws that restrict women's healthcare options during pregnancy. Organizations that provide pregnancy medical care and education for women should be encouraged, not demonized. The State should be making funds available to residents seeking assistance from knowledgeable healthcare providers. Women should be informed about all medical options available to them. Licensed medical professionals shouldn't feel threatened with the loss of their credentials for helping pregnant women.

The state's residents and businesses face many economic challenges, including high prices for electricity and fuel, a labor shortage, a lack of affordable housing and rising prices due to inflation. How would you address these challenges?

There is no one answer to address all these challenges. Many of the challenges we face are being driven by national and international economic situations. Our State Legislature and governor should be looking at ways to focus on improving our local economies. Increasing minimum wages will help people buy goods to care for their families. as well as increase sales for local businesses. When people are able to buy local goods, we keep local people employed and the prices of goods and services is driven by local supply and demand. Utilizing renewable sources of power instead of fossil fuel-based production will help reduce some of our fuel costs. If the state is giving tax breaks to businesses, they should be giving those tax break incentives to businesses using and delivering renewable energy products to help home and business owners reduce expenses. Builders and developers should be given tax breaks when they build affordable housing and utilize renewable energy solutions.

What else do you want voters to know about you or your policy positions before the election on Nov. 8?

Even before COVID our communities have housing shortages and drug misuse. The unemployment rate is now at an all-time low, yet we have people on the street who can’t find work and don’t have a place to call home. I’ve been in that position. It was a lot of stress and a lot of work to learn a new trade and find a new home. I will support legislation that will help people find affordable housing. I will support programs that will help retrain people so that they can find work. I will support programs that will help people who are misusing drugs so that they might support themselves and their families. I will support legislation that will help fund our public schools and our Career Technical Centers. Our children need a quality education that will help them into their future. I will fight for them in Concord. I will also fight to protect our environment, so that our children have a safer world to live in.

Editor's note: Seacoast Media Group made a good-faith effort to distribute our candidate questionnaire to all candidates. We will add any missing candidate questionnaires when they are received. If any candidates have questions or need information on how to be included, please email news@seacoastonline.com or news@fosters.com with "candidate questionnaire" in the subject line.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wamc.org

Candidates for New Hampshire governor debate

During a debate Tuesday, the candidates vying for New Hampshire governor clashed over a number of issues including abortion and election integrity. Republican Chris Sununu is seeking his fourth two-year term. Democratic state Senator Dr. Tom Sherman is serving his second term after spending four years in the House. During...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements

MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
MANCHESTER, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Massachusetts to pay New Hampshire $3.4 million over Merrimack River flood control infrastructure

Concord, NH – Attorney General John M. Formella announces that the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has agreed to pay New Hampshire $3,477,195.30 to settle a nearly decade-long dispute over lost property tax revenue caused by flood control infrastructure located in New Hampshire. “New Hampshire will finally be properly compensated for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thepulseofnh.com

First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend

First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
MyChamplainValley.com

Abortion, energy addressed in New Hampshire gubernatorial debate

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gov. Chris Sununu and state Sen. Tom Sherman debated energy policy, abortion and more Tuesday, with the Republican incumbent emphasizing his track record and the Democratic challenger arguing the state has veered off track. Sherman, a physician from Rye, argued that while residents are struggling to afford housing, childcare and electricity […]
CONCORD, NH
mainepublic.org

Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators

State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
MAINE STATE
laconiadailysun.com

This Is the Best Private High School in New Hampshire

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Amid housing crunch, Conway officials consider a pause on new hotel construction

This story was originally produced by the Conway Daily Sun. NHPR is republishing it in partnership with the Granite State News Collaborative. North Conway is a destination resort struggling with traffic, lack of workforce housing and maintaining its rural charm. The question has been floated: Is it time for a moratorium on commercial hotel construction?
CONWAY, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire COVID-19-positive patients in hospitals increase Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who tested positive for COVID-19 increased Tuesday, according to the New Hampshire Hospital Association. There were 138 people who tested positive Tuesday, up from 131 people on Monday. Of those 138 people, 32 are specifically being treated for the virus, which is three people less from Monday.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
manchesterinklink.com

Board of Mayor and Aldermen approve $3M for affordable housing projects

MANCHESTER, NH – Last week, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to approve $3 million in federal funds to significantly increase the number of affordable housing units in Manchester through three projects. With this funding, Lincoln Avenue Capital, a firm out of Santa Monica, CA, will construct two...
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS CENTER Maine

Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH

RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
RAYNHAM, MA
wabi.tv

Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project

HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
MAINE STATE
Foster's Daily Democrat

Foster's Daily Democrat

1K+
Followers
549
Post
310K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fosters, ME from Foster's Daily Democrat.

 http://fosters.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy