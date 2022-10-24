ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Josh Heupel says Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough is in next stage of process after arrest

By Adam Sparks, Knoxville News Sentinel
 2 days ago
Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel said safety Jaylen McCollough, who faces a felony aggravated assault charge, has entered the next stage of potentially returning to the lineup. But he didn't put a timetable on it.

"You guys saw the campus part of his process is complete," Heupel said Monday. "Now it's just the other part of the process."

A Tennessee spokesperson confirmed Heupel was acknowledging the legal process, which is still ongoing.

McCollough, a four-year starter, has missed the past two games since his arrest on Oct. 9. His attorney asserted “his complete innocence” in a statement.

McCollough will not be subject to any sanctions by the university, his attorney told Knox News. He remains enrolled as a student without suspension or probation, but that doesn't mean he's cleared to play.

Last week, Heupel said, "We look forward to having (McCollough) available soon." But McCollough did not play in Tennessee's 62-24 win over UT Martin.

No. 3 Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will play No. 17 Kentucky (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Neyland Stadium.

Reach Adam Sparks at adam.sparks@knoxnews.com and on Twitter @AdamSparks.

Comments / 3

observe and report
1d ago

Ur doing good with that heupel, unlike Alabamas coach ,who allowed a player to play whom assaulted a woman unjustly.

Reply
3
 

