ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game

By Samantha Whidden
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aV0bz_0ikktLU500

Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd).

While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super cute outfit. The toddler was seen wearing sequin red pants and the custom Chiefs jacket. “Game Days with my girl,” Brittany declared in the post and used the hashtag #chiefskingdom.

The quarterback’s spouse also shared a video of Sterling bouncing around and cheering in her Instagram Story. “Sterling says more TDs please.” She also joked that the tot was “coaching” from the pair’s seats. Meanwhile, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are getting ready to welcome their second child, a boy. The couple announced in May that they were expecting with Sterling holding a sign that said “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Brittany is expected to give birth at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Patrick Mahomes Shared Special Story Behind His Daughter’s Surprise Visit at the Chargers-Chiefs Game

Last month, Patrick Mahomes opened up about his daughter Sterling making a special appearance during the Chiefs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“She’s been to the stadium before,” Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports’ The Drive. “Obviously very young, sat in the back and didn’t really know what was going on. [Thursday] was the first time she actually got to be on the field.”

Patrick Mahomes noted that it was past Sterling’s bedtime by the time the game ended. So that was why he didn’t expect her to be at the game. “It was cool to see her on the field and see her before the game,” he continued. “She got to see some of it, but she had to leave pretty quickly because she got tired real fast. It got to be 8:00, 8:30, that’s way past her bedtime.”

Patrick Mahomes stated earlier in the season that his daughter is starting to recognize when he’s on the field. “But I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on. She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now, she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore. It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up.”

Patrick Mahomes previously declared that Sterling is being his “no. 1 pick” as he was reading a story to her for a commercial. “To my number one pick, welcome to life,” Mahomes read to his daughter. “You are already perfect, and here’s some advice. Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Outsider.com

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
TAMPA, FL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
HollywoodLife

Brittany Matthews Shows Off Baby Bump In Plunging Blazer Dress At Patrick Mahomes’ Game

Brittany Matthews showed up to support Patrick Mahomes at his NFL game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Oct. 2 and looked absolutely adorable with her growing baby bump on display. In photos seen here, Brittany, who turned 27 in September, proudly smiled on the sidelines of the Buccs’ field sporting the Kansas City Chiefs colors and Patrick’s football number, which is 15. The number was printed in white on her black biker shorts which were paired with an extra long red blazer. The single button clasped over her baby bump.
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello. According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.
shefinds

Tom Brady Just Issued A Career Announcement Amid Retirement Questions

Tom Brady has finally spoken out about whether he will retire from professional football, just a few days after football insiders were contemplating whether he would quit the NFL mid-season!. The 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback has been hitting the headlines for so many reasons these days; in particular, his...
TAMPA, FL
Outsider.com

This Huge Buck May Have the Most Bizarre Yet Incredible Rack You’ll See This Season: VIDEO

If you consider yourself an outdoorsman (or woman) by any measure, then you’ve certainly seen, at least in photos, some pretty cool non-typical white-tailed bucks before. However, with deer hunting season just kicking off in some states, we’re celebrating with this super awesome video of the most bizarre non-typical buck you’ll ever see. Pay close attention to the antler on the right side of the deer’s head facing out.
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

575K+
Followers
64K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy