LOOK: Brittany Mahomes Shows Off Daughter’s Custom Patrick Mahomes Jacket During 49ers Game

Turning heads with her adorableness, Patrick Mahomes’ daughter, Sterling, was seen rocking a sweet jacket dedicated to her NFL star father during the Kansas City Chiefs versus San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday (October 23rd).

While sharing some Game Day snapshots, Patrick Mahomes’ wife showed off her daughter’s super cute outfit. The toddler was seen wearing sequin red pants and the custom Chiefs jacket. “Game Days with my girl,” Brittany declared in the post and used the hashtag #chiefskingdom.

The quarterback’s spouse also shared a video of Sterling bouncing around and cheering in her Instagram Story. “Sterling says more TDs please.” She also joked that the tot was “coaching” from the pair’s seats. Meanwhile, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes are getting ready to welcome their second child, a boy. The couple announced in May that they were expecting with Sterling holding a sign that said “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Brittany is expected to give birth at the end of 2022 or the beginning of 2023.

Patrick Mahomes Shared Special Story Behind His Daughter’s Surprise Visit at the Chargers-Chiefs Game

Last month, Patrick Mahomes opened up about his daughter Sterling making a special appearance during the Chiefs’ matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.

“She’s been to the stadium before,” Patrick Mahomes told 610 Sports’ The Drive. “Obviously very young, sat in the back and didn’t really know what was going on. [Thursday] was the first time she actually got to be on the field.”

Patrick Mahomes noted that it was past Sterling’s bedtime by the time the game ended. So that was why he didn’t expect her to be at the game. “It was cool to see her on the field and see her before the game,” he continued. “She got to see some of it, but she had to leave pretty quickly because she got tired real fast. It got to be 8:00, 8:30, that’s way past her bedtime.”

Patrick Mahomes stated earlier in the season that his daughter is starting to recognize when he’s on the field. “But I don’t know if she realizes exactly what’s going on. She’s definitely getting older now. She’s a kid now, she’s a toddler, not a baby anymore. It’s cool when you go home, and she recognizes you, and does what you’re asking her to do, and she’s super smart. Definitely cool to see her grow up.”

Patrick Mahomes previously declared that Sterling is being his “no. 1 pick” as he was reading a story to her for a commercial. “To my number one pick, welcome to life,” Mahomes read to his daughter. “You are already perfect, and here’s some advice. Love the game, whatever you play. Follow your dreams with hard work—every day. Tune out the haters, ignore the chatter, respect every player.”