Woman dead, man arrested after shooting at St. Cloud business

Adam Uren

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a shooting outside a business premises in St. Cloud Monday morning.

The St. Cloud Police Department issued a notice just before 9 a.m. that there was a police presence at a property on the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. NE due to a shooting with one victim, with the suspect reportedly no longer in the area.

In an update at 11:50 a.m., the department said that a woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being shot. A 36-year-old man who is a "person of interest" has been found and taken into custody.

The shooting is since reported to have happened outside Dubow Textile, a decoration and digital printing company located as 455 Lincoln Ave. NE.

In a further update Monday afternoon, police say the victim is a 28-year-old woman, and she was found in the parking lot with a gunshot wound that proved fatal at the scene.

"Through the course of the investigation officers were able to identify a suspect who was known to the victim," St. Cloud Police Department said. "The suspect was located at a residence in Sauk Rapids at approximately 9:50 a.m. at which time he was taken into custody without incident and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning."

A gun was recovered at the scene of the arrest. The arrested man, a 36-year-old, has been booked into Benton County Jail.

The victim's identity will be released at a later date.

St. Cloud has seen a spike in violent crime much like the rest of the country in recent years. It had five homicides in 2021, breaking the previous high set in 2015, while reported shootings more than doubled, according to MPR News.

The woman's death represents the second homicide in St. Cloud this year.