Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Denies Beef With Nas When Discussing Supreme Team Documentary On Hot 97
While the two rappers have had their fair share of disagreements in their careers, Fif says it’s all love. 50 Cent always makes for a great interview, whether you like them for his insight as a rap and business mogul or for his bad-boy-provocateur persona. Regardless, he hopped on Hot 97 and discussed a variety of topics, from Eminem’s lasting legacy to Ye f.k.a. Kanye West’s recent controversies. For hip-hop historians, one of the most interesting parts of the interview was when 50 Cent discussed the Nas-directed documentary on Queens gang the Supreme Team and how there’s no beef between the two New York rap gods.
Drake & 21 Savage Announce Joint Album 'Her Loss'
Drake and 21 Savage are longtime friends and collaborators, and now, they’re upping the ante releasing an entire album together. The Toronto native and the Atlanta rapper will release their joint album, titled Her Loss, on Friday, October 28. The date and title were first revealed in the new music video for “Jimmy Cooks,” the duo’s most recent collaboration off Drake’s album Honestly, Nevermind.
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
Complex
Ashanti Appears to Respond to Irv Gotti’s Comments About Their Alleged Relationship on “Gotta Move On (Remix)”
Ashanti appears to have responded to Irv Gotti’s recent comments about their alleged relationship. “It’s giving obsessed, it’s giving you stressed / It’s giving you pressed, it’s giving this n***a missing the best / But it’s been 20 years, please cry less / We can see you and your tears,” she sings on a remix of Diddy’s new track “Gotta Move On,” a snippet of which emerged online earlier this week.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Megan Thee Stallion Twerks on Halo’s Master Chief at TwitchCon
Megan Thee Stallion brought her world-famous twerking skills to the stage at TwitchCon and showed Halo's Master Chief how it's done this past weekend. On Oct. 8, Megan Thee Stallion was the headlining performer at 2022 TwitchCon, a three-day fan convention in San Diego, Calif., put on by the popular livestreaming video game platform Twitch. At one point during her set, Megan Thee Stallion was joined on stage by a person dressed as Master Chief, the main character of the popular video game series Halo. Master Chief also serves as the lead protagonist in the recent television adaptation of the all-time classic video game on Paramount+.
Leslie Jordan Dies: New Details Emerge on Fatal Car Accident
Yesterday, the world lost an irreplaceable icon in Leslie Jordan when he suffered a medical emergency while driving through Los Angeles and crashed into the side of a building. At the time of the incident, the exact nature of the medical emergency remained unknown. Now, however, new details have come...
TMZ.com
Diddy Defends Kanye from 'White Lives Matter' Cancelation, Disses Ma$e
9:35 AM PT -- Ma$e is firing back at Diddy's $3M debt claims with one of his own. The Harlem rapper says Diddy is scorned after being blocked from an opportunity to apologize and plug his new "wack ass" song "Gotta Move On." Diddy's had enough of the narrative he's...
hotnewhiphop.com
Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”
The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” Officially Unveiled: Photos
The Air Jordan 6 “Chrome” is coming next month. One of the better Air Jordan silhouettes is the one that helped Michael Jordan win his first NBA title. Of course, this model is the Air Jordan 6, which came out back in 1991. This is a sneaker that fans have loved for years, and as a result, there have been numerous colorways to hit the market. Even in 2022, new models continue to hit the market, including this “Chrome” make-up, found below.
NME
Kanye West is reportedly no longer signed to Def Jam
Kanye West is no longer signed to the record label Def Jam. That’s according to a report in The New York Times, which cites an unnamed source claiming that West’s label G.O.O.D. Music – a Def Jam imprint – is no longer affiliated. The rapper and...
HipHopDX.com
Gunna & Young Thug Earn New Platinum Plaque Amid YSL RICO Case
Gunna and Young Thug continue to “Push P” from behind bars — and the “P” stands for platinum. According to Chart Data, the YSL duo’s “Pushin’ P” collaboration with Future has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), commemorating at least one million sales in the U.S.
Kanye West, G.O.O.D. Music Not Signed to Def Jam Anymore – Report
Kanye West and his G.O.O.D. Music label's stint on Def Jam Recordings have both reportedly come to an end. On Monday (Oct. 24), The New York Times ran an article covering how Ye's recent media antics have caused several of his corporate allies to sever ties. The article notes that Kanye's label situation is in limbo, leaving his musical future uncertain. According to NYT, Ye's stint on Def Jam ended with the release of his Donda album last August. Kanye's most recent album, Donda 2, released in February, was not put on streaming services and was only available on Ye's stem player.
hotnewhiphop.com
LaKeith Stanfield Shows Off His Boo On Social Media & Twitter Isn’t Happy About It
The “Sorry to Bother You” star is taking full advantage of cuffing season this year. Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jeezy Talks Property Investments, Says He Owns “Half Of Atlanta”
Jeezy recently discussed his real estate portfolio on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. Jeezy discussed investing in property during his recent appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, claiming that he owns “half of Atlanta.” The rapper explained that he purchases property every year on his birthday.
HipHopDX.com
Drake Reflects On Opening For Ice Cube For Just $100
Drake may be making millions from touring now, but he was once opening for Ice Cube for just $100. The Instagram account The Flyer Vault, which documents Toronto club and concert history, shared a post revealing Drizzy received just three figures as a support act for the N.W.A legend in 2006. The concert took place at Kool Haus in August that year, with Drake performing from 10 p.m. until 10:30 p.m. before Cube hit the stage at 11:00 p.m.
hotnewhiphop.com
Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Turn Heads At “Black Panther 2” Premiere
Parents night out was in full effect. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are officially the cool parents. The Barbadian songstress and the Harlem rapper have been spotted out and about enjoying parental life several times since welcoming their baby boy in May. But on Thursday (October 27), they made their first red carpet appearance as mom and pop, attending the premiere for Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever.
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Reacts To Beyoncé’s “RENAISSANCE” World Tour Ticket Prices
The mother of three shared the big news about her upcoming tour during a wearable art gala where tickets were auctioned off at hefty prices. Beyoncé’s RENAISSANCE album continues to remain in rotation, even long after its July release date, and while the hype may be beginning to die down for some fans, the fact that the 41-year-old just announced she’ll be headed back out on tour in the new year is sure to help boost streams on the disco-filled project.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 Low “Sport Spice” Revealed: Images
The “Sport Spice” color scheme is also coming to the Air Jordan 1 Mid. We are fully in the Fall right now which means sneaker brands are showing off an array of sneakers that contain neutral tones. Jordan Brand seems to own this season, and recently, we saw an Air Jordan 1 Mid with a “Sport Spice” makeup. Now, we are getting an Air Jordan 1 Low for women with a similar name, albeit an alternate color blocking.
Comments / 0