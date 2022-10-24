ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Downtown Lexington restaurant denies discrimination claims made by former employee

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
Lexington Herald-Leader
 2 days ago

Frank & Dino’s, a downtown Lexington Italian restaurant owned by Post Time Lexington LLC, denied allegations of discrimination that were made by a former employee who claimed she was fired for her appearance, age and weight.

In a legal reply to a lawsuit filed by former bartender Scarlett Tracey over her termination, Frank & Dino’s said it fired Tracey for performance reasons, not because of her appearance or age.

In their reply, attorneys for Frank & Dino’s alleged that Tracy was fired based on her “poor work performance.” The restaurant alleges Tracey failed to arrive at work on time, lacked proficiency as a bartender, how to make specialty drinks, and was suspected of drug use,” according to court records.

Tracey and her attorney have previously denied these allegations, and said there was no documentation of any of these issues occurring in the workplace.

Despite the claims made in the legal reply, Frank & Dino’s also admitted Tracey was not issued any corrective actions or written warnings whatsoever regarding any of the issues mentioned in their reason for termination. They argue Tracey was an employee-at-will and could be terminated from the job at any time.

Woman sues a Lexington restaurant, claims she was fired for her appearance and age

Frank & Dino’s admitted in their legal response that some employees at that location may be “subjectively considered to be young, attractive and thin,” but stated that employees, including bartenders, are a “wide variety of age, gender, appearance and height,” according to court records.

Former employee: Owner made insulting comments about weight

In Tracey’s complaint, she stated on the night she was hired, owner Carlo Vaccarezza asked the hiring manager if he was “hiring bartenders by the pound,” and said Tracey was “not attractive enough to work” at the restaurant. She alleged she was called “fat and ugly” and “did not look like a bartender at Frank and Dino’s.”

Tracey, a 47-year-old Frankfort resident filed the lawsuit on August 30, alleging sex and age discrimination for unlawful termination, according to court records. She hopes to recover compensatory and punitive damages.

Tracey alleged in her complaint that the original Frank & Dino’s location in Boca Raton, Florida, only hired “young, attractive, and thin” bartenders.

Tracey has two written affidavits from former supervisors at Frank & Dino’s that testify on her behalf. In addition, Tracey’s case was taken to the Equal Employee Opportunity Commission, which found that there was reasonable cause to believe the restaurant violated discrimination laws.

“That is a strong piece of evidence we have to the lawsuit,” Tracey’s attorney, Brad Zoppoth said. “ ... She has support and backup from employees and an unbiased, administrative organization.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Narcan administered to child, Frankfort woman charged

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – A child was taken to the hospital Wednesday after eating Percocet in Franklin County. An arrest record obtained by FOX 56 said 38-year-old Melissa S. Green, of Frankfort, had Percocets in her purse that were improperly stored outside of a container. Police said Green did not have a valid prescription for the medicine.
FRANKFORT, KY
fox56news.com

Individual attempts to enter Clark County elementary school

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) – There was an incident at the campus of one of the Clark County Public Schools on Wednesday. Superintendent Dustin Howard announced an individual attempted to enter Justice Elementary and was unsuccessful, before turning his attention to Conkwright Elementary. Howard wrote “Appropriate officials were...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Truck crashes into Georgetown Waffle House

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Georgetown fire crews are working to stabilize a Waffle House restaurant after a truck drove inside. It happened at the Waffle House on Outlet Center Drive. Georgetown police say the family that owns the truck recently bought it. The family was inside eating when somehow the truck started and drove into the building.
GEORGETOWN, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Meet Georgetown mayoral candidate Burney Jenkins

GEORGETOWN, Ky. — Mayoral candidates from all over the state are getting ready for Election Day. In Georgetown, two long time Scott County residents are looking for votes. Burney Jenkins is running against David Lusby for Georgetown mayor. Jenkins attend Georgetown College and worked for Scott County Schools. If...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WTVQ

FBI sends evidence from Houck family farm to lab

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — Evidence found last week in connection to the Crystal Rogers case is being sent to the FBI lab in Quantico, Virginia. Rogers was last seen alive in Nelson County in 2015. The FBI officially took over the case in 2020. Much of their focus last...
NELSON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

UPDATE: Woman found dead in Lexington home identified

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a home Tuesday morning. Police were called around 4 a.m. for a report of shots being fired into a home on Maple Avenue near Loudon Avenue. Officers say a woman was found inside the home...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police investigating crash on Harrodsburg Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on Harrodsburg Road. It happened around 6:00 p.m. near Wellington Way. Officers say a vehicle ran a red light and hit another car at the intersection. That car was flipped on its side. Investigators say the driver of the...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jessamine County crossing guard hit by car

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A woman was hit by a car Wednesday at a middle school in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said the woman was working as a safety officer at East Jessamine Middle School, helping students cross roadways. The crossing guard was able to stand, walk...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
13K+
Followers
468
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We are committed to being Central and Eastern Kentucky’s primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary with the highest standards of journalism and superior customer service. We endeavor to be a rewarding and caring employer and a force for positive change in the community.

 https://www.kentucky.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy