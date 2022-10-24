ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

The Dolphins are a 3.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Dolphins are -175 on the moneyline in the game.

The Lions are +140.

The over/under for the game is set at 50.5 points.

NFL Week 8 odds :

The Dolphins are coming off a 16-10 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Lions lost to the Dallas Cowboys, 24-6.

For subscribers: NFL Week 8 picks, predictions: Who wins each Week 8 NFL game?

NFL Week 8 picks, predictions :

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on CBS.

How to watch: NFL Week 8 schedule, television information

NFL power rankings: Tampa Buccaneers, Green Bay Packers, Denver Broncos plunge

Super Bowl odds: NFL Week 8 betting odds for every NFL team to win 2022-2023 Super Bowl

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under

