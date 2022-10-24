Read full article on original website
KFYR-TV
North Dakota’s energy leaders discuss long term future of energy sources
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota is known for its oil and gas production, but state Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms expects the future to be more energy-diverse. That was the message at the “Bakken 2030 and Beyond” event last week in Watford City. Helms said that...
KFYR-TV
Burgum unveils plan to combat workforce shortage
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – Workforce shortages have been an issue in Bismarck and the rest of the nation. Wednesday, Governor Burgum along with members of North Dakota’s Development Council released proposals to address the need. The 50-million-dollar ND Works Investment Plan focuses on five areas to foster workforce...
KFYR-TV
Smaller communities in North Dakota need employees
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A USDA report shows that non-metropolitan areas lost more than five percent of their available workforce since 2007. Some areas saw a more significant loss. In smaller communities, every person plays an important role. Hiring has been tough for the past few months at the Main...
KFYR-TV
North Dakota harvest reports
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Weather dictates many things when it comes to farming. The spring snowstorms provided moisture to help improve this year’s crop yield significantly over last year. Monday’s moisture and snowfall is bringing the harvest to a halt temporarily, but there’s good news in Monday’s USDA crop report.
KFYR-TV
MDU bumps up natural gas prices
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - According to the Montana-Dakota Utilities 2022-23 natural gas price outlook, customers could see a $30 per month increase over the 2021-22 season, meaning a total increase of about $150 for the average residential customer over the five-month winter season. This could be even higher, though....
KFYR-TV
Drought has quickly reemerged in ND, but it might not last for too long
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a practically drought-free summer, dry conditions recently have allowed drought to return to most of North Dakota. The drought monitor has recently gone through drastic swings, from the peak of one of the worst droughts last August, to some improvements from one year ago, to zero percent of the state in drought by June. But now the drought has quickly reemerged within the past two months and we’re back to 92 percent of the state in drought.
KFYR-TV
DOJ’s Election Day program: how to report voting concerns
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Fargo will oversee complaints people have related to election day in North Dakota. The Election Day Program runs nationwide, and in North Dakota, Assistant U.S. Attorney Rick Volk will lead the efforts of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He says complaints can span an array of election-related concerns and will be forwarded to the FBI.
KFYR-TV
Montana Governor to push improvements to healthcare system during 2023 legislative session
BILLINGS, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte says he will be working with the state legislature to improve healthcare during the upcoming legislative session. Speaking in Billings on Friday, the governor said it would be a priority to expand healthcare access while lowering costs throughout the state. He also wants to remove barriers that make it difficult for qualified providers to start work in Montana.
KFYR-TV
Burgum: ND immunization requirements will not include COVID vaccine
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the CDC sent out new recommendations regarding COVID vaccine booster requirements for school-aged children, Governor Burgum tweeted his thoughts. Governor Burgum said that “North Dakota immunization requirements are set by state law, not the CDC. They do not, and will not, include the COVID-19 vaccine.”
KFYR-TV
Opponents of Measure 1 gather at the Capitol
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - People from various industries who oppose Measure 1 gathered at the Capitol today to discuss how the current system works and why the measure would slow progress. The Measure would impose term limits on state legislators to serve no more than 8 years in the House...
KFYR-TV
Lyft discounts being offered from October 28 to 31
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With Halloween coming up in just a few days, the North Dakota Department of Transportation is encouraging people to stay safe on the roads. They’re offering a $10 discount to take a Lyft ride from October 28 to 31, in an effort to limit impaired driving.
