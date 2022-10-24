ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Reality Show Tattoo Artist Sees Big Milestone At Her Suburban Philadelphia Studio

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

It's been a long road, but tattoo artist Gia Rose is celebrating five years in business.

The Philadelphia-based artist has owned and operated White Oak Tattoo Company, a studio in West Chester, since 2017, according to its Facebook page.

But before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Rose faced her share of hardships. The artist was homeless for years and was later diagnosed with cancer at the age of 31, reported 6ABC .

Things turned around when Rose landed a spot on reality competition show Ink Master .

Beloved by viewers, she was asked to return for an all-women spinoff titled Ink Master: Angels , but had to leave the show early due to complications from her cancer treatment, the outlet said.

But Rose had no intention of slowing down, and soon after opened the White Oak.

Five years later, the business is thriving, and clients can expect to wait up to six months for an appointment with the artist, according to 6ABC .

"We couldn’t have done it without all of you guys," White Oak said in a Facebook post commemorating its anniversary.  "It’s been an incredible journey and we can’t wait for five more."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
verticalmag.com

‘Pawn Stars’ films at the American Helicopter Museum

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 50 seconds. The History network’s popular reality television program, “Pawn Stars,” recently filmed one of its episodes at the American Helicopter Museum and Education Center (AHMEC) in West Chester. The Museum will celebrate the show’s airing on Thursday, Nov. 17, with a “Pawn Stars” Premier Party from 6:30 until 9 p.m.
WEST CHESTER, PA
phillyvoice.com

Ryan Long makes guest appearance on 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' to give clues about Philly

Philadelphians watching "Celebrity Jeopardy!" Sunday night had the pleasant surprise of seeing local game show legend Ryan Long delivering clues about the city. Long, a former rideshare driver from Mt. Airy, had a thrilling 16-game winning streak on "Jeopardy!" earlier this year that earned him just under $300,000. He delivered clues in the "Around Philly with Ryan Long" category during Sunday's episode, which is now streaming on Hulu.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
xpn.org

Santigold and the multisensory lifeline of ‘Spirituals’

A conversation with Philly born indie royalty Santigold. “Brooklyn, we go hard.” I mean, yeah, it does. And yeah, she said it. But Santi White, better known as Santigold, is a Philly Girl at heart. In this seminal quote that was featured on the song from her first album...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

What to Do With the Philadelphia Roundhouse

Growing up in West Philly, Carlo Campbell remembers being afraid of the Philadelphia Roundhouse. For almost six decades, the massive concrete headquarters of the Philadelphia Police Department loomed over 7th and Race streets as a physical manifestation of police brutality in Philly. As a Black man living in the city, Campbell was warned about racist policing tactics his friends had experienced in the 70s and 80s — the legacy of which continue today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Di Bruno Bros.

A glistening specialty food emporium providing a veritable feast for the senses... Note: Greater Philadelphia is open for business and welcoming visitors. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, individual businesses may still require masks. Your best bet: Check online or call ahead. Location & Contact:. Overview. Di Bruno Bros. offers the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

2-Foot-Tall Hawk Trapped In Jersey Shore Library: Report

A hawk with a 4-foot wingspan is caught inside the Ocean County Library but hasn't bothered patrons or workers, NJ Advance Media reports. He’s healthy and walking around in the ceiling tiles, library spokesperson Sherri Taliercio told the outlet. The red-tailed hawk, which measures about 22 inches tall, entered...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Temple News

Blinds down for birds

The City of Philadelphia is in the middle of a major migration route for birds and the region is home to more than 350 different species. From Aug. 15 through Nov. 15, millions of birds migrate over North America, and roughly 50,000 birds can fly over Philadelphia in one given night.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Best Philly Sports Bars to Watch the Phillies World Series Run

- There are many options for where to watch the World Series in Philadelphia. This article will provide information about several options, including XFINITY Live!, Chickie's & Pete's, For Pete's Sake, SouthHouse, and more. XFINITY Live!. The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a trip to the 2022 World Series by winning the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
billypenn.com

Dear tech founder: Here’s 3 easier (and cheaper) ways to get from NYC to Philly

Centuries of history connect Philadelphia and New York City, and quite a few roadways do too, as one busy tech founder recently found out. Martín Varsavsky, an Argentinian entrepreneur, tweeted that an Uber he took from Manhattan to Philadelphia cost him a whopping $140 in tolls and taxes. For this he was swiftly ratioed, by bewildered transit users generally mocking his choices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sjuhawknews.com

A roundup of the best places to take your family out to dinner

My family lives three and a half hours away from St. Joe’s Hawk Hill campus in North Haven, Connecticut. When they come to visit me, I want to go somewhere different than what we have in our hometown, somewhere we can casually sit down, enjoy a meal together and catch up about family and what we are all up to.
ARDMORE, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
390K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy