Reality Show Tattoo Artist Sees Big Milestone At Her Suburban Philadelphia Studio

It's been a long road, but tattoo artist Gia Rose is celebrating five years in business.

The Philadelphia-based artist has owned and operated White Oak Tattoo Company, a studio in West Chester, since 2017, according to its Facebook page.

But before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Rose faced her share of hardships. The artist was homeless for years and was later diagnosed with cancer at the age of 31, reported 6ABC .

Things turned around when Rose landed a spot on reality competition show Ink Master .

Beloved by viewers, she was asked to return for an all-women spinoff titled Ink Master: Angels , but had to leave the show early due to complications from her cancer treatment, the outlet said.

But Rose had no intention of slowing down, and soon after opened the White Oak.

Five years later, the business is thriving, and clients can expect to wait up to six months for an appointment with the artist, according to 6ABC .

"We couldn’t have done it without all of you guys," White Oak said in a Facebook post commemorating its anniversary. "It’s been an incredible journey and we can’t wait for five more."