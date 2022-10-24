ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Cedric Tillman return for Tennessee football vs. Kentucky?

By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

Cedric Tillman 's timeline to return remains unsettled as Tennessee football prepares to host Kentucky, Vols coach Josh Heupel indicated Monday.

The Vols senior wide receiver has not played since he was injured on Sept. 17 against Akron.

“Cedric, we will continue to evaluate here as he goes through and practices this week," Heupel said.

The No. 3 Vols (7-0, 3-0 SEC) host the No. 17 Wildcats (5-2, 2-2) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Neyland Stadium.

Tillman had not played since he was injured in the first half of Tennessee's win against Akron while making a reception on a high throw from Hendon Hooker. He was down on the field after being tackled awkwardly, then walked off.

Heupel confirmed on Oct. 3 that Tillman had surgery, which "gave him the opportunity to speed up the recovery process." Tillman has missed four straight games.

Tillman, a preseason All-SEC selection, has 17 receptions for 246 yards and a touchdown. He was a 1,000-yard receiver in 2021.

Tennessee has continued to get high-level performances from its wide receivers while Tillman has been sidelined.

Jalin Hyatt has excelled and turned into one of the best wide receivers in the nation. The junior leads the country with 12 receiving touchdowns, one shy of the UT single-season record set by Marcus Nash in 1997. Hyatt had a program-record five receiving touchdowns against Alabama on Oct. 15. He has 40 receptions for 769 yards.

Bru McCoy had back-to-back 100-yard receiving games against Florida and LSU. The USC transfer has 24 receptions for 397 yards and two touchdowns.

Ramel Keyton stepped into Tillman's starting spot for the past four games. He had two touchdowns against UT Martin. The senior has 20 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns.

