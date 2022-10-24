City’s first Gordon Plaza buyout offer roughly half the price residents initially proposed for relocation

Last week, New Orleans expanded its moratorium on residential short-term rentals, suspending current applications, which number over 600, and renewals of existing permits. As Ben Myers reports for the Times-Picayune, in an article republished in Governing, “The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and remain in effect for as long as a year. It represents the council's latest attempt to deal with a bombshell 5th Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in August that struck down a central provision of the city's 2019 short-term rental law.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO