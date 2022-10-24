City’s first Gordon Plaza buyout offer roughly half the price residents initially proposed for relocation

Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
S&WB considering Cantrell-backed rate hikes, setting up fight with City Council
The Sewerage and Water Board is considering asking for rate increases in the next two months, a proposal that would likely to prove controversial as public outcry intensifies over the utility’s notoriously unreliable billing practices. The City Council last approved S&WB rate increases in 2012, with annual 10% increases...
fox8live.com
Higher water bills could be on the way for New Orleans customers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to improve its aging system, rate hikes may be on the way for New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board customers. A 3-6% rate increase was discussed in a board of directors meeting on Wed., Oct. 26. The move would bring in an estimated $160-290 million to address the aging infrastructure.
PLANetizen
Short-Term Rental Ban Expanded to All Residential New Orleans Neighborhoods
Last week, New Orleans expanded its moratorium on residential short-term rentals, suspending current applications, which number over 600, and renewals of existing permits. As Ben Myers reports for the Times-Picayune, in an article republished in Governing, “The expanded ban, which was passed unanimously, could begin as soon as Nov. 3 and remain in effect for as long as a year. It represents the council's latest attempt to deal with a bombshell 5th Circuit Court of Appeal ruling in August that struck down a central provision of the city's 2019 short-term rental law.”
WDSU
Entergy New Orleans to resume shutoffs on Nov. 1
NEW ORLEANS — Entergy New Orleans will end its shutoff moratorium next Tuesday, Nov. 1. Disconnections were halted over the summer in an effort to offer relief to customers who were struggling to pay skyrocketing bills. Entergy New Orleans officials have blamed the increase on a combination of hot...
LaToya Cantrell will cover all future travel upgrades, New Orleans official says
NEW ORLEANS — After vowing to pay back around $30,000 in city funds for flight upgrades, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is now covering new extra expenses out of pocket. That is according to Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano, who said the mayor is still figuring out what method she will use to repay the city for previous flight upgrades.
‘They’re actually in need’, NOLA residents search for utility assistance as Entergy’s moratorium expires
"We are in an inflated recession, we need these funds actually to carry us through because a lot of people are living on the poverty line or in poverty stricken conditions," said NOLA resident.
NOLA.com
After delays, BioDistrict gets OK for funding plan from New Orleans City Council
After languishing for most of the past decade, a revived BioDistrict aimed at promoting the biosciences industry across a swath of downtown New Orleans neighborhoods has secured City Council approval, and with it, a steady source of funding. The City Council voted last week to allow the district to take...
NOLA.com
Should New Orleans City Council have a say over whom the mayor hires? It's up to voters.
New Orleans voters will determine Nov. 8 whether to alter the balance of power at City Hall by giving the City Council authority to approve or reject mayor-appointed department heads. The proposed charter amendment would end the unilateral right of mayors to appoint whomever they wish, usually without public input or oversight.
Mayor Cantrell and her administration lays out proposed budget for 2023 for City of New Orleans
One-and-a-half billion dollars is the proposed budget for the next year. The Mayor's administration presented the annual wish list to the City Council.
Low river level, thieves leave Crescent Park without lighting, elevators, bathrooms
NEW ORLEANS — The low river level on the Mississippi along the New Orleans riverfront has opened up a city under the city. In recent weeks, homeless people have been seeking shelter beneath the sprawling Mandeville Street Wharf. Much of the area is normally underwater. According to Crescent Park...
Cantrell budget cuts NOPD spending but raises pay
The budget that New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell presented Monday to the New Orleans City Council reduces spending on the New Orleans Police Department, but officials in the mayor’s office say they are absolutely not “defunding the police.”
NOLA.com
Vinny Mosca, former Harahan mayor, longtime defense attorney, dies at 74
Vinny Mosca, a Harahan politician for 20 years and a criminal defense attorney whose clients included Mafia bosses and brothel owners, died Wednesday of congestive heart failure at his home. He was 74. Mosca was initially elected Harahan mayor in 1994 thanks to his skills as a mediator between rivals,...
WDSU
Unfinished construction has some New Orleans residents frustrated
NEW ORLEANS — Two skeletons on South Solomon Street act as a roadblock for a sinkhole residents say has been a headache for at least 15 months. The street prevents most neighbors from being able to enter their driveway and they say it's frustrating. One resident and her husband...
NOLA.com
Five homes for $1.2M-plus: golf course living, Bayou St. John history, new Uptown and more
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
WDSU
Kenner suspends court as clerk moves to new building
KENNER, La. — Kenner officials announced that court is postponed temporarily as the Clerk of Court moves into a new building. Court sessions are postponed from Tuesday through Friday so the clerk can move into Exhibition Hall in Rivertown from the Macy's building. This comes as the city works...
NOLA.com
Political squabbling grows as Harahan mayor, police chief and City Council campaigns heat up
Harahan Mayor Tim Baudier faces Pete Schneckenburger IV in his bid for a second term — but his most vocal critic isn’t even on the Nov. 8 ballot. Baudier’s chief detractor has been outgoing Police Chief Tim Walker, who claims the incumbent “hasn’t done a doggone thing” to financially support his department.
fox8live.com
EPA recommends closing elementary school in St. John due to toxic exposure
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The Environmental Protection Agency is encouraging the state of Louisiana to shut down an elementary school in Reserve over toxic exposure it calls environmental discrimination. The EPA said it has evidence that Black residents living near the Denka plant in LaPlace face...
WDSU
Destrehan soybean processing facility one step closer to expanding
DESTREHAN, La. — A St. Charles Parish soybean processing facility has cleared another hurdle in its effort to expand. The Zoning Board of Adjustments recently approved a change in buffer zone at the facility from 2,000 feet to 200. This follows approval from the full parish council to rezone a portion of the property from residential to heavy industrial.
NOLA.com
Early voting for Nov. 8 election starts Tuesday; here's the New Orleans area ballot
Early voting for the Nov. 8 elections in Louisiana begins Tuesday and runs through Nov. 1, excluding Sunday, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The deadline to request a mail ballot is Nov. 4 at 4:30 p.m. The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a completed mail ballot is Nov. 7 at 4:30 p.m.
The Lens
New Orleans, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
257K+
Views
ABOUT
The Lens is the New Orleans area’s first nonprofit, nonpartisan public-interest newsroom, dedicated to unique investigative and explanatory journalism.http://thelensnola.org
Comments / 0