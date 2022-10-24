Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Signs To Capitol Records After Demanding NBA YoungBoy-Level Label Deal
Kodak Black has found a new label home, months after asking Atlantic Records to renegotiate his deal to put him on par with NBA YoungBoy. According to Billboard, the Florida native will not re-sign with Atlantic once he fulfills his contract and will join Capitol Records instead. Kodak has two more albums left under his current deal, including his upcoming project Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 (out October 28).
Lil Baby Says BBLs Are Becoming Played Out
Lil Baby believes the Brazilian butt lift craze is getting slightly out of hand. The Atlanta rapper is currently on a promo run for his It's Only Me album, which drops on Friday (Oct. 14). On Wednesday (Oct. 11), Lil Baby was a guest on Big Loon's The Experience Podcast. During the talk, the "In a Minute" rapper was asked about his preference in a woman's body type.
Complex
YoungBoy Never Broke Has Signed a Deal With Motown
Fresh off releasing his fifth solo full-length project of 2022, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has signed a deal with the Universal Music Group-owned Motown. According to Billboard, the Baton Rouge rapper will begin releasing music through Motown in 2023. Complex reached to a YoungBoy rep, who confirmed the signing. The news arrives a year after he announced a joint venture with Motown Records and his Never Broke Again collective.
Rapper NBA Youngboy Has 10th Child at Age of 22
Rapper NBA Youngboy has welcomed his 10th child—a little boy with his fiancée, Jazlyn Mychelle. The 22-year-old hip hop star has another child with Mychelle, and eight other kids with seven women, including Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s daughter. News of the birth comes on the heels of Nick Cannon’s announcement that he is now a father of 10, too—although it’s believed he has No. 11 on the way.Read it at People
Rapper NBA Youngboy Welcomes 10th Baby, His Second with Fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle
NBA Youngboy, a 22-year-old rapper, is now a father of 10 with his latest addition Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially a father of ten. The 22-year-old rapper — also known as Youngboy Never Broke Again, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden — has welcomed his second baby with fiancé Jazlyn Mychelle. The couple didn't announce the date their baby boy was born, but both shared the same picture of Youngboy feeding the newborn. "Klemenza tru 💙👨👦," Mychelle, 20, captioned the photo. "We got left today for a little but it's...
thesource.com
Young Thug Sends a Friendly Warning to Lil Baby Ahead of Album Release: ‘Don’t Drop In 3 Days We Ain’t Bruddas’
Young Thug speaks from behind bars here and there. In his latest message, Thugger Thugger is putting Lil Baby on alert about his forthcoming album. “Wham if you don’t drop in 3 days we ain’t bruddas,” Young Thug wrote in a tweet. Earlier this week, Lil Baby...
thesource.com
Ray J Calls Out Diddy After Ye Spat: ‘Told You Months Ago I Some Issues With Certain Clows’
Over the weekend, Diddy’s text messages to Kanye West were shared on Instagram. Ye would provoke Diddy and more, seemingly getting under the mogul’s skin for a bit before cooler heads would prevail. Diddy sent a sub-post Ye’s way, but it was Ray J who responded. Just...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
hiphop-n-more.com
Nicki Minaj Releases Second ‘Likkle Miss’ Remix Feat. The Fine Nine — Listen
Nicki Minaj dropped a remix of Skeng’s ‘Likkle Miss’ on her compilation album a few weeks ago and not too long ago, the pair dropped the music video which you can watch here. Last night, just like the big remix she did of her single ‘Super Freaky...
AOL Corp
You Need to See Rihanna Dancing in Her Underwear and a Hoodie in New Video
"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below." Rihanna is promoting her loungewear the best way she knows how—with herself as the muse. The singer shared a new video on Instagram yesterday, in which she is seen dancing around in a...
What Happened to Chris Tucker? His Rumored Death Is Trending
Every once in a while, the internet goes into a frenzy about the death of a celebrity. Oftentimes, these internet rumors are completely false. The latest actor and comedian to fall into this category happens to be Chris Tucker. Article continues below advertisement. For some reason, people believe the Rush...
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
thesource.com
Kanye Says That Jay-Z Broke Up Fight Between Diddy And Drake
Trouble-laden mogul Kanye West was recently a guest on a podcast and claimed that Hov once broke up a fight between Drake and Diddy. Ye made his guest appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast yesterday (October 24) and said that at his 2015 Yeezy fashion show in NYC, ye revealed that jay had to play referee between the Bad Boy head honcho and the Certified Lover Boy.
Quavo And Takeoff Clarify Why Migos Broke Up
Quavo and Takeoff have finally provided clarity on the Migos’ current status after months of speculation, label drama, social media unfollows, and the duo and Offset releasing a slew of music separately. In a teaser from Unc & Phew’s upcoming appearance on Revolt TV’s Big Facts podcast, the “Workin Me” rapper in particular spoke on matters related to family, brotherhood, and loyalty.More from VIBE.comCardi B And JT Exchange Words On Twitter21 Savage Confronts Wack 100 Over Snitch AllegationsOffset Sent Andre 3000 3 Songs In Hopes Of Collaborating “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo, you...
thesource.com
Cam’ron Shoots His Shot At Nia Long, Shares DM He Sent
Many were shocked to hear about Nia Long’s fianceé, Ime Udoka, cheating on her with a female member of the Celtics organization. Many even asked the question “how could you cheat on Nia Long.”. Despite sources close to the family saying that Nia is expected to stay...
Find out why Jay-Z wants out of his partnership with major brand
When most people think of D’Ussé, they think of Jay-Z, but apparently the rapper doesn’t want any parts of the brand in the future. According to TMZ, Jay-Z is selling the brand to his partners at Bacardi, but he thinks the company is playing games. Earlier this...
Kodak Black Shoots His Shot At GloRilla On Instagram
Kodak Black apparently has the hots for rapper GloRilla, as he recently revealed with his public display of affection toward the “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” creator on social media. During GloRilla’s Instagram Live session on Tuesday (Oct. 18), the Floridian hopped in the comment section to seemingly let his feelings be known. “You prolly aint my girl today but that’s why I love tomorrow,” Kodak wrote, referencing lyrics from GloRilla’s Cardi B-assisted hit “Tomorrow 2.” In the song, the Memphis rep raps, “Every day the sun won’t shine, but that’s why I love tomorrows.”More from VIBE.comGloRilla Says She's Made No Money...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye & Diddy Have Heated Text Exchange: “Come Do Something Illegal To Me”
Ye is waging war on his longtime friend after Diddy spoke out against “White Lives Matter.”. If you thought Kanye West was going to take a break from his recent antics, you were mistaken. All week, West has spent his days either calling out people on the internet, creating a firestorm of controversy over his support of “White Lives Matter,” or sitting down for fly-by-night interviews. West has repeatedly defended his WLM advocacy and while he is used to receiving allyship in Hip Hop, many of his peers have spoken out against him.
musictimes.com
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Floyd Mayweather Gifts YoungBoy’s Son A Gorgeous Mini-Range Rover
Floyd Mayweather is showering his grandson with gifts. Ever since Yaya Mayweather gave birth to NBA YoungBoy’s child, Floyd has been spending a ton of time with KJ. If you remember, Kentrell Jr. has actually taken a liking to the sport of boxing and at just a young age, he has demonstrated interest in learning how to be like his grandfather.
