Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under

By Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

The Chicago Bears and Dallas Cowboys play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 8 schedule .

The Cowboys are a 10.5-point favorite , according to Tipico Sportsbook .

The Cowboys are -650 on the moneyline in the game.

The Bears are +440.

The over/under for the game is set at 42.5 points.

NFL Week 8 odds :

The Bears are coming off a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football to conclude NFL Week 7.

The Cowboys beat the Detroit Lions, 24-6.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 8 game is scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. MST Sunday and can be seen on Fox.

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chicago Bears vs. Dallas Cowboys odds: NFL Week 8 point spread, moneyline, over/under

