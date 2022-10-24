ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bob Smith
2d ago

I feel sorry for our black brothers and sisters that one of their own is always racing to fight against her own people. Uncle Thomasina.

Real Is Rare
2d ago

Sue them Candace! People are missing the big picture saying she is attacking her own race. She can't stand ignorance and BS and neither can I. And by the way, I am Black and my Black friends are not as genuine as my White friends. Does saying that make me racist? No. That makes me honest!

Sharon Zaid
2d ago

this country was never great and will never be great as long as we hate and racism that is going on is a damn shame. let's talk about the corporations paying politicians to keep people divided why they take over the country, the farming industry is turning corporate will the are shutting little farmers down. yall are so blind technology is take over cars driving themselves, machines picking oranges etc. we are shopping online while stores are closing down and people are losing their jobs because of corporations like Amazon, eBay etc. soon your going to wake up to ghost town.

