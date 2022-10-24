ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

Comments / 11

Ben Casarez ??
2d ago

🇺🇸 Being a " GENTLEMAN is a matter of CHOICE". No real MAN never touches a Woman in anger... HIS Momma raised a SOLDIER not a Bitczuu 🤨*💥

Reply
2
KSAT 12

Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show

SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

Burglary suspects arrested after crashing into a BCSO patrol vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested three burglary suspects early Tuesday after they crashed into another deputy vehicle on an unrelated traffic stop. Aria Frausto, 17, Robert Alvarez, 20, and the alleged driver, Steven Neeley, 17, were all transported to the Bexar County Jail on multiple charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
NBC News

'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting

The family of Erik Cantu spoke publicly for the first time about the 17-year-old and his slow recovery after he was shot by a police officer in a San Antonio McDonald's parking lot. Ben Crump, who is representing the family, alleges Officer James Brennand racially profiled Cantu and confused him for a suspect evading police from an unrelated incident. Oct. 25, 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Motorcyclist killed in suspected DWI crash identified

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash that police believe involved an intoxicated driver has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is identified as 21-year-old Nolan McKee. A preliminary police report said the driver of a car was headed...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

