Read full article on original website
Ben Casarez ??
2d ago
🇺🇸 Being a " GENTLEMAN is a matter of CHOICE". No real MAN never touches a Woman in anger... HIS Momma raised a SOLDIER not a Bitczuu 🤨*💥
Reply
2
Related
mycanyonlake.com
Spring Branch Man Arrested Again for Trafficking a Second Juvenile Victim
A 58-year-old Spring Branch man arrested Friday by New Braunfels police for sex trafficking a juvenile victim was arrested again today by U.S. Marshals for allegedly sex trafficking a second teen. Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested without incident at a gas station in the 1800 block of State Highway 46...
KSAT 12
Ex-bookkeeper arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from San Antonio homebuilder, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio woman has been arrested for stealing more than $185,000 from a homebuilder while she worked as a bookkeeper, according to court records. Daniella Zuniga Vasquez, 49, was charged with money laundering between $150,000 and $300,000, and misapplication of fiduciary property/property of a financial institution of $150,000, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KTSA
New Braunfels police: Spring Branch man arrested a second time in human trafficking investigation
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The New Braunfels Police Department is announcing the second arrest of a Spring Branch man accused of human trafficking. Investigators note 58-year-old Marc Stephen Jamison was arrested last Friday in connection to a human trafficking investigation, but he was arrested again by U.S. Marshals at a gas station in New Braunfels. As in his previous arrest, Jamison is accused of meeting an underage girl through social media and then getting together for sex.
Three men arrested after leading authorities on pursuit southwest of Bexar County
SOMERSET, Texas — Three men have been arrested after several different agencies, including the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, were led to search for suspects who reportedly robbed a casino in La Salle County, according to La Salle County Sheriff's Office. Officials say Robert Rogelio Martinez, 40-years-old from Cotulla, Jonathan...
KSAT 12
Couple accused of charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up for the job
SAN ANTONIO – A couple has been arrested for charging Helotes residents for contract work but not showing up to finish the job. Bexar County Jail records show Rodolfo Covarrubias, 40, and Jessica Monica Ramirez, 42, have each been charged with theft between $100 and $750, theft between $100 and $750-elderly, and theft between $2,500 and $3,000-elderly.
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
Bexar County DA Joe Gonzales calls out rival for TV ads claiming he won't prosecute drug cases
Gonzales' campaign said the attack ads' claims about the county's cite-and-release police are completely false.
KSAT 12
Burglary suspects arrested after crashing into a BCSO patrol vehicle
SAN ANTONIO – Bexar County sheriff’s deputies arrested three burglary suspects early Tuesday after they crashed into another deputy vehicle on an unrelated traffic stop. Aria Frausto, 17, Robert Alvarez, 20, and the alleged driver, Steven Neeley, 17, were all transported to the Bexar County Jail on multiple charges.
KTSA
Bexar County Medical Examiner identifying woman killed in downtown shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office is identifying a woman who was shot and killed outside a downtown-area convenience store over the weekend. Police say 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas was shot in the parking lot of the store near Guadalupe Street and South Richter...
'A horrific rollercoaster:' Family of San Antonio teen shot by police speak publicly about shooting
The family of Erik Cantu spoke publicly for the first time about the 17-year-old and his slow recovery after he was shot by a police officer in a San Antonio McDonald's parking lot. Ben Crump, who is representing the family, alleges Officer James Brennand racially profiled Cantu and confused him for a suspect evading police from an unrelated incident. Oct. 25, 2022.
1230kfjb.com
Family of Texas teen shot by police in McDonald's parking lot speaks out
(SAN ANTONIO) — A Texas teenager remains on life support more than three weeks after he was shot by a now-former police officer who confronted the unarmed teen while he was eating a hamburger in his car, his family said Tuesday in an exclusive sit-down interview with ABC News’ John Quiñones.
KSAT 12
Registration sticker expired for 13 years leads to fugitive arrest, Jourdanton police say
JOURDANTON, Texas – A registration sticker that was 13 years out of date led to the arrest of one man sought on a warrant out of Bexar County, according to the Jourdanton Police Department. Charles Fields, of San Antonio, was pulled over on Monday night because of that expired...
KSAT 12
Motorcyclist killed in suspected DWI crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist who was killed in a crash that police believe involved an intoxicated driver has been identified. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office said the victim is identified as 21-year-old Nolan McKee. A preliminary police report said the driver of a car was headed...
KTSA
Two teens face capital murder charges after east side double shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Two of three teenagers accused in an east side double shooting are facing capital murder charges. Investigators say 16-year-old Omar Neal and 17-year-old Devin Taylor were shot at an apartment complex on September 18, and they both died at an area hospital. Police say...
'He's just mutilated': Erik Cantu's family provides update on teen's health
Crump said they will look hard into the San Antonio police hiring process.
Man arrested after fatally shooting woman, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A 20-year-old man is behind bars tonight, accused of shooting and killing a woman in a convenience store parking lot just west of downtown. Jeremiah Villareal was arrested late Monday night, and is now facing murder charges for the death of 24-year-old Esmeralda Salas. The shooting...
KSAT 12
Fire destroys home in far SW Bexar County; 1 person detained, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A home was destroyed and a man is in custody after a house fire in far Southwest Bexar County late Tuesday night. The fire was called in around 11 p.m. at a home in the 7800 block of Rockport Road, not far from Loop 1604 and Somerset Road.
KSAT 12
How Satanic Panic led a 10-year-old son to falsely accuse his father
Last week we took a closer look at “Satanic Panic” and how it affected thousands across the country in the ‘80s and ‘90s, including the case of a San Antonio man. Melvin Quinney was accused of being in a satanic cult and sexually assaulting two of his children.
KSAT 12
Preteen student arrested after making terroristic threats in Converse, police say
CONVERSE, Texas – A 12-year-old was arrested Saturday after making terroristic threats to an IDEA campus, according to Converse police. On Oct. 20, Converse PD says a concerned guardian reported suspicious behavior from a student she only knew by their first name. The guardian told police that the student...
'It is my livelihood': A truck and massive trailer stolen in Bexar County, filled with equipment used to help nonprofits across Texas
SAN ANTONIO — A bold theft in front of a home has left a family's livelihood in jeopardy. Over the weekend, a truck and a 54-foot trailer were stolen off of Culebra and Little Geronmio Street. Inside the trailer, the family's entire business filled with equipment for shotgun sports,...
Comments / 11