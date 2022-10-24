ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

What To Know About SDSU Football & Hobo Day

Brookings may become the 2nd largest city in South Dakota this Saturday during the 110th Annual Hobo Day celebration. Leading up to gameday the campus of South Dakota State University along with the city of Brookings has been enjoying several events like Bum-A-Meal, where SDSU students share a meal with community members.
BROOKINGS, SD
Another Website Puts Sioux Falls in Iowa

No one knows exactly how many times it's happened in the past 166 years, but safe to say the number has several zeroes on the end of it. Ever since Sioux City (founded in 1854) and Sioux Falls (chartered in 1856) appeared on a map together people have been mixing up the exact locations of the two towns, which both sit along the Big Sioux River, 87 miles apart.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Is Sioux Falls The Best City For Pumpkin Lovers? Not Really…

If you really have a passion for pumpkin patches or pumpkin spice lattes, then fall is the perfect season to satisfy your pumpkin soul. There are plenty of ways to celebrate fall and pumpkins throughout the state of South Dakota, especially in the Sioux Falls area. However, despite all its pumpkin treats and activities, Sioux Falls is apparently one of the worst cities for pumpkin lovers.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Uptick in Rabies Infected Bats Prompt Warning For Sioux Falls Pet Owners

The City of Sioux Falls is warning pet owners to make sure their pets are vaccinated for rabies after several bats have tested positive for the disease recently. Officials say that 74 bats from Sioux Falls have been tested for rabies this year and since September four of those bats have tested positive. Three of the infected bats were found by pets. The fourth landed on a person's head while they were sleeping.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Looking For Halloween Spirit? Take A Look At The Scariest Town

Have you ever heard about one of the scariest towns in the country called "Salem?" Not Salem, South Dakota...It's not as scary as this historic city. You might need your magic broomstick and spell book when you travel to Salem in Massachusetts this Halloween. Goblins, ghouls, and yes witches roam this spooky town. Do you dare to explore this eerie city?
SALEM, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

