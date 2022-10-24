ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
In Style

Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
Lakers Daily

Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis

Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy