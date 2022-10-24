Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James accused of cheating in viral podcast clip
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was accused of being a cheater by an influential podcast coast last month and the clip went viral over the last few days.
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
Magic Johnson Says Luke Walton Was The Reason He Left The Los Angeles Lakers
Not being able to fire Luke Walton cause Magic Johnson to leave the Lakers.
Will Smith Revealed His Friend Michael Jordan Is Not Good At Picking Up The Check After Dinner: "Somehow You Always Get Your Hand On The Check Before Michael."
Hollywood actor Will Smith once revealed that Michael Jordan is usually shy when it comes to paying the bill after having dinner.
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
Shaquille O'Neal Hilariously Bet Charles Barkley $10,000 That He Couldn't Spell "Spectacular", But Chuck Surprisingly Nailed It
Shaquille O'Neal hilariously bet $10,000 that Charles Barkley wouldn't be able to spell "spectacular", but Barkley ended up nailing it.
Charles Barkley Says Klay Thompson And Draymond Green Are Not 'That Good' Anymore: "This Team Is Not Going To Win The Championship If Those Young Guys Don't Start Carrying The Team."
Charles Barkley says the youngsters on the Warriors need to step up because Klay Thompson and Draymond Green aren't that good anymore.
Magic Johnson has blunt advice for Russell Westbrook
Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
In Style
Kendall Jenner's Courtside Look Was a Subtle Nod to Boyfriend Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is the definition of a supportive girlfriend, so courtside appearances in Devin Booker's team colors are just a part of the job. And on Sunday night, the model attended the athlete's basketball game dressed accordingly with Caitlyn Jenner by her side. For the Phoenix Suns vs. LA Clippers...
NBA Rumors: Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks Have Engaged In Trade Talks For Jae Crowder
Milwaukee Bucks have started trade talks with Phoenix Suns, as they aspire to land Jae Crowder.
Matt Barnes Says The Warriors Would Have Won Zero Championships Without Draymond Green: "When He Goes To The Hall Of Fame, People Are Gonna Be Like, 'That Motherf— Averaged 8 Points, How Is He In The HOF?’"
Matt Barnes reveals the importance of Draymond Green.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land 3 Players If They Trade Russell Westbrook To The Dallas Mavericks In A 3-Team Deal
Los Angeles Lakers could make a big move regarding Russell Westbrook in a 3-team deal with Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz.
Klay Thompson unhappy with Warriors over their handling of him?
After already paying visits to the NBA 75 selection committee and to “2K” heaadquarters, Klay Thompson’s Misery Tour is making another stop. Speaking with reporters after Tuesday’s loss to the Phoenix Suns, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr revealed that Thompson has grown frustrated with the minutes restriction that the team has imposed on him.
NBA Rumors: Los Angeles Lakers Have Targeted 4 Players In Potential Trades For Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly identified four players they'd like to get in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Draymond Green Calls Out His Teammates And Himself After The Warriors Lose To The Suns: "The Commitment To Defense Isn’t There. That’s Something We Have To Be Better At, And It Starts With Me."
Draymond Green called out his teammates and himself after their loss to the Suns as he claimed that the commitment to defense just isn't there.
Kendrick Perkins Sends A Big Warning To Russell Westbrook: "If He Don't Be Careful, He Will Find Himself Out Of The League Come Next Year."
Kendrick Perkins warns Russell Westbrook about the scenario where he's out of the league next year.
Michael Jordan Agreed With Charles Barkley About NBA Players Not Being Role Models: "I Realized We're Really Not. We Assume That Responsibility Because Of The Respect We're Given."
Michael Jordan once revealed that he agreed with Charles Barkley about NBA players not being role models for kids.
Magic Johnson Doesn't Think Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Will Handle It Well When LeBron James Passes Him To Become The All-Time Leading Scorer: "It'll Be A Hard Pill To Swallow"
Magic Johnson doesn't think that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar will handle it well when LeBron James surpasses him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history.
Klay Thompson says allowing Stephen Curry to switch onto Kyrie Irving before Game 7 dagger still haunts him
One of the most iconic games in NBA history came in 2016 in Game 7 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors. As Cavs fans know well, the team battled back from a 3-1 series deficit to claim the title over an incredibly dominant Warriors team.
Lamar Odom brings up Kobe Bryant as he argues why Lakers should trade Anthony Davis
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Lamar Odom had some interesting thoughts on how the Lakers can improve their roster in the 2022-23 season. With the Lakers starting the season 0-3, there are questions about whether or not this roster can contend for a playoff spot, never mind an NBA title in the 2022-23 campaign. With LeBron James still playing at a high level, it would make sense for the Lakers to go all in to try to win another title while he is still on the team.
