What Penn State's James Franklin said about Ohio State, this week's top-15 game
No. 2 Ohio State's 2022 season continues on Saturday against No. 13 Penn State. The Buckeyes will head out on the road for just the second time this year, traveling to State College. Unlike many recent trips to Beaver Stadium, however, the Scarlet and Gray won't have to face the raucous night game crowd of a White Out, as this game will kick off at 12 p.m. ET.
Former Alabama Quarterback Has TCU Over Crimson Tide In Rankings
Greg McElroy made a bold move in his top 10 rankings. McElroy, who is a college football analyst for ESPN, moved Alabama up two spots to No. 7. He also has TCU over Alabama in his latest rankings, which does make some sense since the former is undefeated. He liked...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Nebraska
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois enters the final stretch of the season in control of its own destiny. The Illini (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) are ranked No. 17 in the Associated Press rankings, are on a five-game winning streak, have clinched bowl eligibility, are landing verbal commitments in the Class of 2023 and, most importantly, control their own destiny in the quest for a Big Ten West championship.
Greg: Pillars of UNC Basketball
As Halloween and time change quickly approach, Roy Williams’ peak golf season comes to its conclusion, which coincides quite well with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. The retired three-time national championship head coach will likely return to his courtside seat for No. 1 North Carolina’s home opener against UNCW on Nov. 7 with a keen eye on the makeup of Hubert Davis’ starting five and its similarities to great Tar Heel teams in the past.
Oregon Duck men's basketball picked inside the Top 3 of preseason poll
Heading into the 2022-23 college basketball season in the Pac-12, the Oregon Duck men's basketball program will be expected to once again compete for the Pac-12 Championship and the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Those expectations were reflected in Wednesday's Pac-12 preseason poll which was released Wednesday during the league's Media Day event.
Matthew McConaughey sends message to Sam Ehlinger amid Colts' QB change to ex-Texas star
Sam Ehlinger is the Indianapolis Colts' new starting quarterback, and Texas Longhorns super fan Matthew McConaughey appears to be excited for the former UT star's opportunity. McConaughey took to Twitter and posted a message for Ehlinger, who takes over for the benched Matt Ryan, as the Colts host the Washington Commanders this Sunday.
Deion Sanders to Auburn dependent on Tigers' readiness to hire, Bo Jackson says
Former Auburn football star Bo Jackson is a strong believer in Deion Sanders and was asked this week if he would support the Jackson State coach being hired at his alma-mater this season should the opportunity present itself. Sanders is 7-0 this season and 20-5 as a head coach at Jackson State since taking over prior to the 2020 season.
Thank goodness South Carolina left the ACC
Last Monday on Inside the Gamecocks The Show, we were joined by a guest that gave a history lesson on South Carolina athletics. David Cloninger of the Charleston Post and Courier recently released this brilliantly written article on the Mike Grosso situation. For those that do not know, Grosso was...
College football rankings: LSU, Penn State headline AP Top 25's overrated, underrated teams entering Week 9
The latest AP Top 25 poll is out, nearing college football's final stretch and leading into next month's first playoff rankings. Several overrated — and underrated — teams are worthy of further inspection. LSU jumped back into the national polls this week after its dismantling of previously-unbeaten Ole Miss, setting up an anticipated showdown with Alabama in two weeks that should decide the SEC West.
After two Maryland women's basketball stars transfer , ESPN ranks one Terp among nation's breakout players
The Maryland women's basketball program saw more upheaval at the top of its roster after last season, when stars Angel Reese and Ahsley Owusu hit the transfer portal. Reese (LSU) was a third-team all-American who averaged 17.8 points and 10.6 rebounds, the Terps first sophomore since 1975 to average a double-double. Owusu averaged 14.3 points and 3.7 assists last season after she won the Ann Meyers Drysdale award for top shooting guard the previous season.
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: Oregon makes stand at No. 1, USC rises
Remember back in Week 1 when the Georgia Bulldogs blew out Oregon? The Ducks do, too, and it feels as if the national reaction to that result fueled them. That trend continued Saturday against UCLA, where the Bruins are no longer undefeated. Heading into Week 9, there's no question about No. 1 in the Pac-12 power rankings, but below is where the other 11 teams fall.
OSU's highest-rated commit in 2023 class Jelani McDonald reopens recruitment
Oklahoma State football recruiting took a major blow on Tuesday after its highest-rated commit in the current 2023 class decided to reopen his recruitment. Waco (Tex.) Connally 2023 athlete Jelani McDonald announced his de-commitment via Twitter. "Although Oklahoma State University is my [No. 1] school, I am opening up my...
Arizona picked to finish second in Pac-12
For the third consecutive preseason, UCLA has been chosen the favorite to win the Pac-12 Men's Basketball title in a vote of 33 media members who cover the league and announced prior to the league's media day on Wednesday. The preseason No. 8 nationally ranked Bruins, who received 26-of-33 first-place...
Nebraska offers intriguing Tennessee lineman
Nebraska’s barrage of 2024 offers continued on Wednesday morning as two-way lineman Kison Shepard became the latest recruit to announce on social media that the Huskers had offered. Shepard, a three-star as rated by both 247Sports and 247Sports Composite, is 6-foot-5, 315 pounds and could end up on either...
Tennessee football: David Pollack puts Vols on upset alert against Kentucky
Tennessee football faces a key game this weekend when the No. 3 Vols host No. 19 Kentucky. Tennessee will have the home-field advantage and the Vols are almost two-touchdown favorites, but College GameDay analyst David Pollack is not as sold on Tennessee’s ability to race past its SEC East division rival.
Michigan's Jim Harbaugh: 'Bigger fish to fry' than PSU's James Franklin 'whining' about halftime skirmish
Michigan football enters off an open week, following its Oct. 15 win over Penn State, but discussion of that game continued Monday. At halftime in Ann Arbor, Michigan, the two teams exchanged words in Michigan Stadium's tunnel while the Nittany Lions allegedly blocked the Wolverines from entering their locker room, according to head coach Jim Harbaugh. At his regularly scheduled press conference Monday, Harbaugh was asked about that situation as well as comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin in which he called Michigan's tunnel setup "a problem."
Zac Taylor gives injury updates on key starters. Is Cam Taylor-Britt replacing Eli Apple?
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor provided an update on a few key defensive starters following Sunday’s win over Atlanta. The Bengals (4-3) are now turning their attention to the Cleveland Browns (2-5) for a primetime matchup on Halloween night. It’s a big game for the Bengals for a few reasons, most notably their record in the division. Cincinnati is 0-2 against AFC North opponents and as Taylor said, the road to the postseason starts with winning your division.
Preps to Pros: Oregon QB commit Dante Moore draws rave pro comps from Preps to Pros crew
247Sports' Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna provide their thoughts on 5-star Oregon QB commit Dante Moore.
Bye week, injuries bring Nebraska depth chart movement
Injuries and the second bye week brought a shuffling of personnel on the Huskers’ most recent depth chart released Monday ahead of Nebraska’s matchup this week with Illinois. The most notable change comes at inside linebacker where Chris Kolarevic now mans the No. 1 spot at one position,...
Check the Track Record: A look at Mario Cristobal’s early program building at Oregon
Miami Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal has a simple message to recruits as UM struggles to earn results in year one of his tenure. “From day one, we make it very very clear what we came here to do and what we want to build and our history has shown that,” Cristobal said. “We don’t sell a dream. We don’t sell any false hope. We sell the reality of a track record of how we have done where we have been and I think both parents and players appreciate honesty and truth and they see a great path for the future of their sons. The truth is always going to win out in the end. Being real is always going to win out in the end.”
