2 Chinese officers charged in plot to obstruct Huawei probe

By ERIC TUCKER and NOMAAN MERCHANT
 2 days ago
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Two men suspected of being Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with attempting to obstruct a U.S. criminal investigation and prosecution of Chinese tech giant Huawei, according to court documents unsealed Monday.

The two men, Guochun He and Zheng Wang, are accused of trying to direct a person with the U.S. government whom they believed was a cooperator to provide confidential information about the Justice Department's investigation, including about witnesses, trial evidence and potential new charges. One of the defendants paid about $61,000 for the information, the Justice Department said.

The person the men reached out to began working as a double agent for the U.S government, and his contacts with the defendants were overseen by the FBI. At one point last year, prosecutors say, the unnamed person passed to the defendants a single-page document that appeared to be classified as secret and that contained information about a purported plan to charge and arrest Huawei executives in the U.S.

But the document was actually prepared by the government for the purposes of the prosecution that was unsealed Monday, and the information in it was not accurate.

The company is not named in the charging documents, though the references make clear that it’s Huawei, which was charged in 2019 with bank fraud and again the following year with new charges of racketeering conspiracy and a plot to steal trade secrets.

Top FBI and Justice Department officials scheduled a Monday afternoon news conference to discuss a national security matter involving a foreign influence campaign. They did not say whether this case was what would be discussed.

The Justice Department has issued arrest warrants for the pair, but it's not clear whether they will ever be taken into custody.

Spokespeople for Huawei and the Chinese Embassy in Washington did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

bitcoinmagazine.com

Chinese Intelligence Officers Bribe FBI Agent With $61,000 In BTC

Two intelligence officers from the People’s Republic of China (PRC) attempted to bribe a U.S. intelligence agent with $61,000 in bitcoin, per a release from the Justice Department. “Today’s complaint underscores the unrelenting efforts of the PRC government to undermine the rule of law,” stated United States Attorney Breon...
NBC News

7 Chinese nationals charged in alleged plot to repatriate U.S. resident

Federal authorities have charged seven Chinese nationals over an alleged long-running harassment campaign to try and intimidate a U.S. resident into returning to China. The eight-count indictment, which was unsealed Thursday in a U.S. District Court in Brooklyn, New York, is the latest case brought by the Justice Department as part of “Operation Fox Hunt,” described by the FBI as an illegal global effort by China to locate and repatriate alleged fugitives who have fled to foreign countries.
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese spies bribed U.S. double agent, DOJ announces charges

Two alleged Chinese intelligence officers have been charged with bribing a U.S. official for information on a criminal case against a Chinese-owned telecommunications company, the Justice Department revealed on Monday. People familiar with the matter said that company is Huawei Technologies Co., according to The Wall Street Journal. Huawei, one...
techunwrapped.com

40% of Chinese microchips received by Russian technology companies are defective

Good news for the US and the European Union, and not so much for Russia. And it is that Western sanctions on the country chaired by Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine seem to be bearing fruit. At least this is what the Kommersant newspaper, which is also owned by billionaire Alisher Usmanov and a friend of the Russian president, claims. 4 out of 10 microchips arriving from China are defective.
The Independent

Ex-Trump Ambassador Gordon Sondland says Biden has done ‘the impossible’ on Ukraine

The hotel operator turned Trump administration diplomat, whose testimony confirmed former president Donald Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing sham investigations into Joe Biden, says the man whose presidential run he was ordered to sabotage has done a bang-up job responding to the Russian invasion.In an interview ahead of the release of his new book, The Envoy, Ambassador Gordon Sondland said Mr Biden has done “the impossible” by rallying Nato and the European Union to deliver military and economic support to Kyiv at levels that have helped Ukraine’s forces repel Russian invaders in ways never imagined...
The Independent

Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’

An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
Benzinga

US Charges More Than A Dozen Chinese Agents With Multiple Acts Of Espionage: What You Need To Know

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland accused China of committing acts of espionage against the United States in a Monday press conference. Here's what you need to know:. The DoJ's Case: Garland said the Justice Department has taken several actions in the last week to disrupt criminal activity by individuals working on behalf of China. On Monday, a complaint was unsealed charging two Chinese intelligence officers with attempting to obstruct and influence a criminal prosecution of a Chinese telecommunications company, presumably Huawei.
dailyhodl.com

DOJ Charges Two Chinese Intelligence Officers in FBI Double Agent Bitcoin (BTC) Bribery Scheme

Two Chinese intelligence officers are facing criminal charges in the US for allegedly attempting to steal court documents and bribing an FBI agent with Bitcoin (BTC). According to a new statement from the U.S. Department of Justice, Guochun He and Zheng Wang tried to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation involving a Chinese telecommunications company by plotting to obtain court documents and information.
