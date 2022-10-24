Tryon– Johnny “John” Marvin Bollinger, 88, of Tryon, went to be with Jesus Friday evening, October 21, 2022 at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born in Thomasville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Frank Bollinger and Mildred Parrish Bollinger. John was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Air Force Military Police. He moved to Tryon in 1980 and founded Bollinger Investments. He attended the University of North Carolina and Southern Mississippi. He was a well-rounded athlete, excelling in football, baseball, and tennis. He enjoyed being a coach for multiple teams and announcer for the Polk County football games. For many years, he was a member of the Tryon United Methodist Church, and in later years he joined Gowensville First Baptist Church where he surrendered to the Lord and served as a Deacon. John enjoyed decoy collecting, traveling, reading, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO