Old Made New in Polk County
In many ways, Jennifer Perkins is like most dairy farmers: up before sunrise, enjoying some calm quiet with the cows before a busy day of tending animals. But Looking Glass Creamery, the dairy that Jennifer owns with her husband, Andy, doesn’t simply sell its milk to be processed elsewhere. Instead, the Perkins bring their consumers to them on this heritage farm, where visitors can enjoy farm-made products surrounded by the natural beauty of Polk County.
Autoweek.com
John Finger Brings NASCAR Thunder to Historic and Vintage Races
John Finger is a sports car guy with a stock car soul. Finger built a racing resume on road courses, scoring wins in IMSA (including a 2000 class victory in the 24 Hours of Daytona) as both a Mazda factory driver and a privateer and dominating SCCA hillclimbs on practically every mountain within reach.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Henderson County, NC
Tucked along southwestern North Carolina, Henderson County is home to a mixed bag of attractions. It’s located within the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, offering an array of outdoor adventures. The origins of Henderson County can be traced back to 1838, when it was named after a prestigious Chief Justice...
FOX Carolina
Lottery Officials: Big ‘Powerball’ wins last night in Greenville and Rock Hill
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Education Lottery says a customer at Speedway #4573 at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000 and a grocery shopper at the Publix #1482 at 1735 Heckle Blvd. in Rock Hill won $50,000 from last night’s drawing. Officials say the Greenville...
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
Tryon Daily Bulletin
John M. Bollinger
Tryon– Johnny “John” Marvin Bollinger, 88, of Tryon, went to be with Jesus Friday evening, October 21, 2022 at Upstate Community Hospice House. Born in Thomasville, North Carolina, he was the son of the late Frank Bollinger and Mildred Parrish Bollinger. John was a veteran of the Korean Conflict having served in the U.S. Air Force Military Police. He moved to Tryon in 1980 and founded Bollinger Investments. He attended the University of North Carolina and Southern Mississippi. He was a well-rounded athlete, excelling in football, baseball, and tennis. He enjoyed being a coach for multiple teams and announcer for the Polk County football games. For many years, he was a member of the Tryon United Methodist Church, and in later years he joined Gowensville First Baptist Church where he surrendered to the Lord and served as a Deacon. John enjoyed decoy collecting, traveling, reading, but most of all, spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Mark your calendar for these Halloween events
Tryon, Columbus, Landrum and Saluda offer plenty of Halloween activities. Spooky season is upon us and with it comes cool weather, colorful leaves, creative costumes, and lots of fun events as local communities celebrate Halloween. This year, numerous Halloween strolls, costume contests, and other activities will be offered to the...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Lisa Lynn Page
Spartanburg– Lisa Lynn Page, 62, wife of Thomas G. Page, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022. Born December 8, 1959 in Cumberland, MD, she was a daughter of Sandra Oglebay Nystrom of Myrtle Beach, SC and the late Bernard Vannoy. Lisa was a graduate of USC Upstate and an educator at Broome High School. She was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Golf results from Tryon Country Club
The Tryon Country Club Men’s Golf Association played an Individual Low Net format plus had a closest-to-the-pin contest on the two-par threes on Monday, October 24. With the greens fast and some tough pin locations, the scores were higher than normal. The winners were:. 1st place – George Torres...
iheart.com
Massive Early Voter Turnout in NC, Brush Fire Warning, Booze it and Lose It
(Asheville, NC) -- More than half-a-million people have voted in North Carolina so far. Latest numbers from the State Board of Elections show over 465-thousand people have filled out a ballot in one-stop early voting, while nearly 65-thousand have mailed theirs in. Turnout in the mountain region is around eight-percent for many counties.
my40.tv
J Creek Cloggers' fancy footwork and signature smiles keep Appalachian tradition alive
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A dance troupe out of Western North Carolina that has recently risen to internet stardom is keeping Appalachian tradition alive. The J Creek Cloggers, named after the small, tight-knit Jonathan Creek community in Haywood County, was formed 13 years ago by Kim Ross. What began as a six-person group has now grown to about 30 members of a wide range of ages.
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
Pedestrian hit, killed along U.S. 25 near Travelers Rest
A pedestrian was struck and killed Tuesday night along U.S. 25 in northern Greenville County.
Sylva Herald
50 years on, recalling a legendary football squad
Ronnie Smith remembers the last loss he incurred while wearing a Sylva-Webster football uniform. It was in 1971 at Franklin. All-everything quarterback Jerry Cagle was sidelined with an injury in the second quarter and the Panthers went on to eke out a 12-8 win over the Golden Eagles. Smith was...
Lanes reopened after a crash on I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
Lanes have reopened after a crash Wednesday morning on the northbound side of I-85 Wednesday morning in Spartanburg County.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
FENCE Fall Festival rescheduled for Sunday, October 30
Celebrate Nature at FENCE festival will take place on Sunday, October 30 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. FENCE is excited to be able to offer this great outdoor community event at no cost to attend. The event is a great opportunity to get together with family and friends to enjoy good music, free food, nature and kids activities, live animal encounters, face painting, and much more! With Halloween right around the corner, FENCE encourages everyone to wear their costumes and bring along a treat bag to collect goodies during the event.
my40.tv
Early voters showing up in droves across North Carolina
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Early voting continues with voters throughout the region heading to the polls across western North Carolina. In Buncombe County, Tuesday, Oct. 25, marked day 4 since the start of early voting began. Officials say the day started with 15,000 early votes cast and 9,000 absentee ballots having been received.
FOX Carolina
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said it has been called to the scene of a deadly crash Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. on Finley Road near Highway 135, according to troopers with Highway Patrol. According to the coroner, 2-year-old Ethan...
Woman dies in crash on Reidville Rd. in Spartanburg Co.
A woman died in a crash late Monday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
