A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.

KEENE, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO