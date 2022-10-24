Read full article on original website
Related
Templeton Man Killed After Airplane Slammed Into NH Apartment Building, Exploded: Police
A Massachusetts man was one of the two men killed in a fiery plane crash Friday night, Oct. 21, in New Hampshire, local authorities announced this week. Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Baldwinville, was killed along with Marvin David Dezendorf, 60 years old, of Townshend, VT, in the crash, Keene town officials said. Police said both men were experienced pilots, but they do not know who was flying at the time of the crash.
Worcester County man among victims of NH plane crash
TEMPLETON — A Worcester County man has been identified as one of the two people killed in a fiery plane crash in Keene, New Hampshire, Friday. Keene police said Lawrence Marchiony, 41, of Templeton, died when the single-engine aircraft crashed into a multifamily home just before 7 p.m., shortly after it departed from Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The plane was...
NECN
495 N Reopened in Littleton After Crash
A crash involving a tractor-trailer temporarily closed part of 495 north in Littleton, Massachusetts State Police said Wednesday, but the highway has since reopened. Police said the crash involves multiple vehicles and is at the Route 2 interchange. There is no word on any injuries. This is a breaking story....
WMUR.com
2 men killed in Keene plane crash were pilot rated, NTSB says
KEENE, N.H. — The 2 men who were killed in Friday's plane crash in Keene were pilot rated, the National Transportation Safety Board said on Sunday. The NTSB held a media briefing Sunday afternoon and announced that the two people who were killed in the crash were men and both were pilot rated.
Three dead, five injured in Berkshire County accident
A fatal crash took place between 5:15 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Route 7 near Pike Road in the town of Sheffield
‘Mountain Dew Man’ to be arraigned on murder charge in mysterious murder of New Hampshire couple
CONCORD, N.H. — A suspected killer, who police nicknamed the “Mountain Dew Man,” is expected to face a judge Wednesday after he was arrested last week in Vermont for allegedly shooting a New Hampshire couple to death on a hiking trail earlier this year. Logan Clegg, age...
Update on fatal Berkshire County car accident
News10 has received an update on the fatal car accident that happened in the town of Sheffield, Massachusetts on Tuesday Morning.
Rutland man dies in cell at Southern State Correctional
A 67-year-old Rutland man was found dead in his cell Tuesday at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.
WMUR.com
2 people dead after plane crashes into building in Keene
KEENE, N.H. — Two people are dead after a plane crashed into a building in Keene on Friday night, according to the Keene mayor. Keene Mayor George Hansel said the plane crashed shortly after departure from the Dillant-Hopkins Airport. The plane hit a multifamily building at 661 Main Street...
Prosecutors: Kayla Montgomery identified her husband as killer of young Harmony Montgomery
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony Montgomery, who had last been seen in 2019, identified her husband as the young girl’s killer, according to prosecutors in New Hampshire. During an interview in early June, Kayla Montgomery, 32, told Manchester police detectives that Adam Montgomery, Harmony’s father,...
WCAX
Double murder suspect transferred to New Hampshire
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities say the transient arrested in South Burlington and charged last week with the double murder of a Concord couple is being transported back to the Granite State Tuesday. Logan Clegg, 26, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder in the deaths...
Massachusetts teen 'believed to be in danger' could be in Maine or NH
RAYNHAM, Massachusetts — Police are actively searching for a 16-year-old girl from Raynham, Massachusetts who hasn't been seen since Oct. 18. Colleen Weaver left her home sometime between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. that morning and hasn't been heard from since. For that reason, officials believe she is in danger, Raynham Police Chief James Donovan said in a release Tuesday.
nbcboston.com
3 Worcester Cops Injured Responding to Report of Man Urinating on His Former Workplace
Three police officers in Worcester, Massachusetts, were injured Tuesday while trying to apprehend a man wanted for allegedly urinating on the garage doors of a business where he used to work. Worcester police said they were called to a business in the 300 block of Franklin Street around 4:20 p.m....
thepulseofnh.com
Manchester Woman Seriously Injured ATV Crash
A 44-year-old Manchester woman suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon in Stratford. New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say she lost control of her all-terrain vehicle when it hit a trail bump. Authorities believe inexperience was a factor in the crash. They note the woman’s ATV was unregistered.
Vermont State Troopers looking for alleged burglar
In the overnight hours between Sunday and Monday, Vermont State Troopers say a suspicious person stole from the East Dorset General Store in Dorset, Vermont.
nbcboston.com
‘Chaos and Destruction': Paintball Guns Fired at Police, Fires Set at Town Common
Police in Rindge, New Hampshire, say a group of people fired paintballs at police and firefighters, set multiple fires and enaged in a pattern of "chaos and destruction" centered on the town common over the weekend. Rindge police said in a Facebook post Monday that just after midnight on Saturday,...
NHPR
Outraged by Dobbs decision, Vermont neighbors organized bike ride for reproductive liberty amendment
On a sunny morning in September, dozens of people drove up a dirt road in Pomfret for a mountain bike ride. There were volunteers in bright pink shirts, families with little kids, and athletes decked out in helmets and fanny packs. Two of the organizers — Leah Skypeck and Jordie...
NECN
Man Killed in Monday Morning Shooting Across From Worcester Church
A man was fatally shot Monday morning across the street from a church in Worcester, Massachusetts, according to police. Authorities responded around 8:40 a.m. to a shooting on Burncoat Street, across from the Church on Seven Hills. A 28-year-old man was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead, police...
WMUR.com
Those on plane that crashed into building in Keene died, city says
KEENE, N.H. — Those that were on a plane that crashed into a building in Keene on Friday have died, according to the city of Keene. The Federal Aviation Administration told News 9 that a single-engine Beechcraft Sierra aircraft crashed into a building north of the Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene before 7 p.m. on Friday.
122 arrested in Holyoke and Springfield during police initiative of summer safety
The Baker-Polito Administration is applauding a statewide public safety initiative this summer that reduced street violence and drug distribution in several cities, including Springfield and Holyoke.
Comments / 0