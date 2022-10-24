Read full article on original website
Related
hiphop-n-more.com
Baby Keem Releases Deluxe Version Of ‘the melodic blue’ Album: Stream
UPDATE: The deluxe version of the melodic blue is now available for stream everywhere. He has another disc to the album featuring 10 songs and guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, Don Toliver and more. At the end of last summer, Baby Keem put out his debut album...
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Releases New Project ‘Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1’: Stream
Kodak Black has dropped a new project to keep feeding new music to the fans. The Florida rapper has been in the news lately for his controversial remarks following unsuccessful win for Song of The Year award at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week. He called Latto a “hating ass mutt” after she won the trophy for ‘Big Energy’ and called for a boycott of BET.
hiphop-n-more.com
Westside Gunn Releases New Album ’10’ Feat. Black Star, Run The Jewels & More — Stream
Originally, the B side of Hitler Wears Hermes 8 was supposed to be the final album in Westside Gunn’s series, but the rapper told Peter Rosenberg that he felt it was only right doing 10 projects to round things out. There was technically no Hitler Wears Hermes 9, but the B side of the 8th project in the series serves as the 9th.
hiphop-n-more.com
Kodak Black Shares ‘Currently Zoolin’ Remix Over Drake’s Song ‘Currents’: Listen
Kodak Black is set to release his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. His hit single ‘Super Gremlin’ recently moved over 4 million copies which prompted the rapper to tweet that he “remembers everything.” He was recently involved in a back and forth with Latto after calling her a “hating a*s mutt” following loss at the BET awards for ‘song of the year’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch
Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Polo G Returns with New Single ‘Bag Talk’: Listen
Polo G has been working on a new album for a while. Back in June, he dropped the single ‘Distraction‘ along with its video which was said to be the first taste off his forthcoming album with producer Southside. The album still seems to be on the way as the rapper is back today with a new single ‘Bag Talk’.
hiphop-n-more.com
dvsn Release New Album ‘Working On My Karma’ — Stream
In the years since OVO Sound was founded, dvsn have stood out to many and grown to be many fans’ favourite act on the label. They dropped their debut album Sept. 5th in 2016 and since then, they’ve dropped a couple more solo albums, plus one with Ty Dolla $ign.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Lil Baby – ‘From Now On’ (Feat. Future)
Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he seems to be continuing his run, selling a good amount of copies first week and debuting at #1. The rapper boasted a lot of great features on his album and one of them is Future, on the song ‘From Now On’. Tonight, the rapper has dropped a video for the Future collaboration and you can watch it below.
hiphop-n-more.com
Rihanna Releases Video For ‘Lift Me Up’ — Watch
Last night, Rihanna made a grand return to music after not releasing any music of her own for 6 years. The song was ‘Lift Me Up’, the first taste of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems. You can hear it here.
hiphop-n-more.com
Busta Rhymes Releases New Song & Video ‘Slap’ Ft. Conway The Machine & Big Daddy Kane — Watch
A few weeks ago, Funkmaster Flex premiered a new song from Busta Rhymes, Conway The Machine and Big Daddy Kane called ‘Slap’. In typical Flex fashion, he went crazy during the premiere and now, we get to hear the final, studio version of the record. The three New...
hiphop-n-more.com
Rihanna Announces New Song ‘Lift Me Up’, A Tribute To Chadwick Boseman; Another Song ‘Born Again’ Also Due
UPDATE: The rumors were true. Another song from the singer titled ‘Born Again’ will be featured on the soundtrack. It is produced by The-Dream. Just over a week ago, rumours hit the net of Rihanna recording two brand new songs for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which hits theatres on November 11th.
hiphop-n-more.com
Watch DaBaby’s New Freestyle with Funk Flex
DaBaby opened the fall with his new album Baby On Baby 2 which even if you didn’t hear, you heard about through some of the Megan Thee Stallion bars on there. Yesterday, the rapper stopped by at HOT 97 to talk to Ebro and the rest of the crew about those lines, his up and down relationship with Dani Leigh and a lot more hot topics. Today, he stops by with Funk Flex to drop another freestyle. The beat samples ‘Hate It Or Love It’.
hiphop-n-more.com
Diddy Releases Video For His Verse On ‘Watcha Gon’ Do? Dre Day’ Feat. Biggie & Rick Ross — Watch
In the summer of 2017 during his set on OVO Sound Radio, Diddy premiered a new song called ‘Watcha Gon’ Do?’ featuring Biggie and Rick Ross. There were two versions of the record, the regular one and a Dre Day one. In a surprise move, today Diddy has released a video for his verse on the latter.
Comments / 0