Baby Keem Releases Deluxe Version Of ‘the melodic blue’ Album: Stream

UPDATE: The deluxe version of the melodic blue is now available for stream everywhere. He has another disc to the album featuring 10 songs and guest appearances from Lil Uzi Vert, Brent Faiyaz, Don Toliver and more. At the end of last summer, Baby Keem put out his debut album...
Kodak Black Releases New Project ‘Kutthroat Bill: Vol. 1’: Stream

Kodak Black has dropped a new project to keep feeding new music to the fans. The Florida rapper has been in the news lately for his controversial remarks following unsuccessful win for Song of The Year award at the BET Hip Hop Awards earlier this week. He called Latto a “hating ass mutt” after she won the trophy for ‘Big Energy’ and called for a boycott of BET.
FLORIDA STATE
Westside Gunn Releases New Album ’10’ Feat. Black Star, Run The Jewels & More — Stream

Originally, the B side of Hitler Wears Hermes 8 was supposed to be the final album in Westside Gunn’s series, but the rapper told Peter Rosenberg that he felt it was only right doing 10 projects to round things out. There was technically no Hitler Wears Hermes 9, but the B side of the 8th project in the series serves as the 9th.
Kodak Black Shares ‘Currently Zoolin’ Remix Over Drake’s Song ‘Currents’: Listen

Kodak Black is set to release his new album Kutthroat Bill: Vol 1 on Friday, Oct. 28. His hit single ‘Super Gremlin’ recently moved over 4 million copies which prompted the rapper to tweet that he “remembers everything.” He was recently involved in a back and forth with Latto after calling her a “hating a*s mutt” following loss at the BET awards for ‘song of the year’.
Jeezy Shares ‘Put The Minks Down’ Music Video Feat. 42 Dugg: Watch

Jeezy easily has one of the hardest albums out right now with SNOFALL, which is a Gangsta Grillz presentation from DJ Drama. While we’re still playing the album heavily, the rapper has decided to give ‘Put The Minks Down’ song the video treatment, featuring assistance from 42 Dugg. It was shot in the latter’s hometown of Detroit too. Watch it below.
Polo G Returns with New Single ‘Bag Talk’: Listen

Polo G has been working on a new album for a while. Back in June, he dropped the single ‘Distraction‘ along with its video which was said to be the first taste off his forthcoming album with producer Southside. The album still seems to be on the way as the rapper is back today with a new single ‘Bag Talk’.
dvsn Release New Album ‘Working On My Karma’ — Stream

In the years since OVO Sound was founded, dvsn have stood out to many and grown to be many fans’ favourite act on the label. They dropped their debut album Sept. 5th in 2016 and since then, they’ve dropped a couple more solo albums, plus one with Ty Dolla $ign.
New Video: Lil Baby – ‘From Now On’ (Feat. Future)

Lil Baby just dropped his new album It’s Only Me and he seems to be continuing his run, selling a good amount of copies first week and debuting at #1. The rapper boasted a lot of great features on his album and one of them is Future, on the song ‘From Now On’. Tonight, the rapper has dropped a video for the Future collaboration and you can watch it below.
Rihanna Releases Video For ‘Lift Me Up’ — Watch

Last night, Rihanna made a grand return to music after not releasing any music of her own for 6 years. The song was ‘Lift Me Up’, the first taste of the soundtrack for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and a tribute to the life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman, written by Tems. You can hear it here.
Watch DaBaby’s New Freestyle with Funk Flex

DaBaby opened the fall with his new album Baby On Baby 2 which even if you didn’t hear, you heard about through some of the Megan Thee Stallion bars on there. Yesterday, the rapper stopped by at HOT 97 to talk to Ebro and the rest of the crew about those lines, his up and down relationship with Dani Leigh and a lot more hot topics. Today, he stops by with Funk Flex to drop another freestyle. The beat samples ‘Hate It Or Love It’.

