DaBaby opened the fall with his new album Baby On Baby 2 which even if you didn’t hear, you heard about through some of the Megan Thee Stallion bars on there. Yesterday, the rapper stopped by at HOT 97 to talk to Ebro and the rest of the crew about those lines, his up and down relationship with Dani Leigh and a lot more hot topics. Today, he stops by with Funk Flex to drop another freestyle. The beat samples ‘Hate It Or Love It’.

2 DAYS AGO