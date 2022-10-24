Read full article on original website
Free iPhone upgrade coming for millions this month – and it’s so easy to claim
APPLE is gearing up to drop a huge iPhone upgrade for millions of users. A major iOS update is now just weeks away – and will add loads of new features. It's called iOS 16.1 and will introduce four key changes that you need to be excited about. Live...
NBC Los Angeles
Apple Has Another iPhone Update Coming on Monday. Here's What's New
Starting on Monday, Apple's iOS 16.1 update will allow iPhone, iPad and Apple TV users to access Fitness+ even if they don't have an Apple Watch. Apple is debuting its iCloud shared photo library. Unlike shared albums, everyone in the shared photo library will have the ability to add, delete, edit or favorite photos and videos.
Android Authority
How to close all Safari tabs on an iPhone
If you’re someone who routinely opens hundreds of tabs, you may decide one day to close them all and start again. Especially if your browser is wheezing under the weight like an asthmatic whale. But closing hundreds of tabs individually is a tedious and time-consuming process. Here’s how to quickly close all Safari tabs on an iPhone. It only takes two taps.
CNET
There's a Hidden Trackpad on Your iPhone. Here's How You Can Unlock It
Your iPhone and iPad are packed with a bunch of neat hidden features, including on iOS 16, which features the ability to connect your Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers and easily view and share all your saved Wi-Fi passwords from your settings. However, interesting hidden features have always been around on...
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
makeuseof.com
How to Soft Reset Your iPhone
It's normal for all tech gadgets to have a hiccup now and then. Fortunately, you can often resolve the problem at home without any cost. The solution is to soft reset your device. Let's first quickly look at what an iPhone soft reset does. Then, we'll go through the steps...
Apple iOS 16.1 launches today – with these 5 brilliant new iPhone features
Say hello to a shared iCloud photo library and real-time activity tracking via Lock Screen
daystech.org
25 Big iPhone Features and Improvements on iOS 16.1 « iOS & iPhone :: Gadget Hacks
It hasn’t been lengthy since Apple launched iOS 16.0 with over 350 new features, however iOS 16.1 is sizzling on its tail with much more cool updates on your iPhone. While among the current upgrades had been anticipated, others are considerably stunning — and there is even one that you could be not even suppose was attainable.
daystech.org
Messages Down: Apple’s iMessage Service Experiencing Issues
The iMessage and FaceTime companies accessible throughout Apple’s platforms look like experiencing issues on the present time, with some customers unable to ship messages and make FaceTime calls. There are quite a few tweets in regards to the difficulty on Twitter, and Apple’s System Status page is...
Android Authority
How to scan a QR code on an iPhone
The feature is now built into iOS — no third-party apps are required. QR codes have been experiencing a resurgence in popularity in the past few years. As the Covid virus has made handling paper touched by others less desirable, businesses have pivoted by putting information inside QR codes for people to scan with their phones. Add the fact that Apple now has built-in QR scanning abilities in their iOS operating system, and suddenly the process of using QR codes is now more frictionless. Read on if you need to scan a QR code on your iPhone. We’ll go through the various options available to you.
Android Authority
How to use picture-in-picture mode on iPhone or iPad
You can continue your FaceTime call while checking Facebook. Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.
daystech.org
How to set up iCloud Shared Photo Library on an iPhone, iPad, or Mac
With an iPhone 14 Pro, it’s by no means been simpler to not simply take photos at a second’s discover however to additionally take nice photos at a second’s discover. The catch, nevertheless, is whenever you need to share these pictures with different folks. It’s not terribly arduous, but it surely positive could possibly be loads simpler to share pictures with different folks.
5 iOS 16 features that Apple still hasn’t added to your iPhone
IOS 16.1 has just been released by Apple with Live Activities and Stage Manager support. Although these essential features were lacking from the original iOS 16 release, the company still has some other functions to make available. Not only that, but other new operating systems also lack some features. Here are them and when to expect each of them.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
YouTube's Shrinking Ad Business Is an Ominous Sign for the Battered Online Ad Market
YouTube revenue declined for the first time since Google started reporting the division's earnings separately. Alphabet's total quarterly revenue growth drastically declined from 41% to 6%. The growth rate of Microsoft's search and news advertising business has been shrinking each quarter of the past year, coinciding with the general downward...
TechRadar
iPhone users getting Apple Fitness Plus might give the service a second life
Apple announced this month that all iPhone users would be getting the option to subscribe to Apple Fitness Plus, even if they don’t have an Apple Watch. What’s more, if you buy a new iPhone, Watch or Apple TV, you’ll now be able to get three months of the service totally free. It’s a tried-and-tested strategy used by competitors such as Fitbit and could breathe some life into the Fitness+ service.
