You can continue your FaceTime call while checking Facebook. Modern smartphones and tablets now increasingly have the ability to help you multitask. One of the multitasking features is called Picture-in-Picture. This is where you can start a video app, go back to the Home Screen, and have that video continue while you do something else on that device. Most of the big-name apps have PiP compatibility (except YouTube). So how do you enable the feature and use it? Here’s how to use Picture-in-Picture on your iPhone or iPad.

7 DAYS AGO