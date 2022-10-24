ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges

Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges. Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, …. Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges. South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice. The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say

ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
GLADE SPRING, VA
wjhl.com

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say. ‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl …. ‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say. Bristol, Va. City Council to hear proposal that prohibits …. The Bristol, Virginia City Council will hear a proposed...
BRISTOL, VA
Kingsport Times-News

19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death

ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
cbs19news

Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
q95fm.net

19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy

19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
993thex.com

Police: Woman pulls a knife on Johnson City officer

A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated assault after investigators said she pulled a knife on a police officer who was called to break up a verbal fight involving homeless subjects downtown. Dora Warren was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Monday following the call at the Downtown...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wymt.com

Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA

ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wjhl.com

Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym

Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks …. Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym. Community Heroes: Lauren Bookout, Tiny Miracles saving …. Community Heroes: Lauren Bookout, Tiny Miracles saving vulnerable kittens and finding them homes. Hannah Brandt breaks down Biden’s economic relief …
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire

HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, TN
993thex.com

Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs

An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued

There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
BRISTOL, TN
wjhl.com

South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice

The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice. The South Fork Utility District has issued a boil water notice due to a water main break. ETSU hosts ‘Bucky’s Boo Bash’. BTCS...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy