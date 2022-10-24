Read full article on original website
wjhl.com
Tipton Street Pub shooter released on probation, not facing murder charges
wjhl.com
Man accused of killing Big Stone Gap officer among 19 charged in conspiracy that ‘flooded’ Southwest Virginia with drugs
Unicoi man accused of fleeing JCPD, running into police car with motorcycle
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Unicoi man faces several felony charges after police (JCPD) say he fled from a traffic stop on his motorcycle and later crashed into an officer’s cruiser Tuesday afternoon. A news release from authorities alleges that Perry McQuoid escaped an attempted traffic stop on a red Suzuki GSX motorcycle. When […]
Owner of Bright Beginnings Daycare in Tazewell sentenced to jail
The former owner of a Tazewell County daycare is sentenced to jail on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Attempted carjacker disarmed by victim Glade Spring gas station, police say
ABINGDON, VA. (WJHL) — Authorities say a Maryland woman is facing charges after she tried to carjack a man in Washington County, Virginia. The Washington County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office has charged Yolanda Nicole Jackman of Mount Airy, Maryland, with attempted carjacking, brandishing a firearm, and other charges. Deputies responded to a gas station at 12424 […]
wjhl.com
‘No suspicious circumstances’ in fatal Musket Bowl skydive, police say
Kingsport Times-News
19 arrested in connection with Big Stone Gap policeman’s death
ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler. Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
wjhl.com
Meeting to discuss raises for Carter County Sheriff’s Office employees canceled
cbs19news
Arrests announced in police officer's shooting death, drug trafficking operation
ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- More than a dozen people have been arrested from Southwest Virginia and Kentucky, including one accused of murdering a police officer. According to a release, 34-year-old Michael Donivan White of Big Stone Gap was arrested Tuesday in connection with the murder of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler in November 2021.
q95fm.net
19-Individuals Arrested In Federal Drug And Gun Conspiracy
19 individuals were arrested on Tuesday on federal charges in connection to a federal drug and gun conspiracy. Among those arrested was 34-year-old Michael Donivan White, who was initially arrested last November after he allegedly shot and killed Big Stone Gap Officer Michael Chandler. The remaining 18 suspects were arrested...
993thex.com
Police: Woman pulls a knife on Johnson City officer
A Johnson City woman is charged with aggravated assault after investigators said she pulled a knife on a police officer who was called to break up a verbal fight involving homeless subjects downtown. Dora Warren was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Monday following the call at the Downtown...
wymt.com
Alleged murderer and 18 others charged in federal drug roundup in SWVA
ABINGDON, Va. (WYMT) - 19 people, including a man accused of murdering Big Stone Gap, Va. police officer Michael Chandler in November 2021, were arrested on federal charges Tuesday in connection with a wide-ranging federal drug and gun conspiracy. 34-year-old Michael Donivan White was originally arrested last November at a...
wjhl.com
2 injured when car goes down embankment in Johnson County, THP reports
wjhl.com
Hundreds turn out for ETSU Buc Madness inside Brooks gym
wcyb.com
US Attorney: Man who killed Big Stone Gap officer was part of drug trafficking group
ABINGDON, Va. (WCYB) — The man who is accused of murdering Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler was part of a widespread drug trafficking organization in Southwest Virginia, U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced Tuesday. Michael Donivan White is accused of killing Officer Chandler in November 2021. Following his...
2 arrested in connection to ‘suspicious’ Hancock County barn fire
HANCOCK COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two Hancock County men have been arrested after an investigation into a barn fire in March, the Tennesee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reports. According to a release from the TBI, special fire investigators began looking into a “suspicious barn fire” that occurred on Tazewell Highway in Sneedville. Investigators reported farm […]
993thex.com
Unicoi County Man Flees Police, Hits Cruiser, Caught With Drugs
An Unicoi County man, who previously fled police on his motorcycle is in serious trouble after he narrowly misses hitting an officer who was attempting another traffic stop. Perry McQuiod was stopped in an alley way and refused officers commands and recklessly took off at a high rate of speed. McQuiod then lost control of his Suzuki GSX motorcycle and struck a police cruiser causing damages. McQuiod was then taken into custody and officers discovered a baggie containing what is believed to be heroin. McQuoid is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County, Tennessee General Sessions Court.
1 arrested in Mingo County, 1 wanted after West Virginia county’s drug investigation
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department says an investigation led to one person being arrested in Mingo County and another being wanted on drug charges. Sheriff Rick Thompson says Brandy King was arrested by the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department on five felony drug warrants from the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement […]
wcyb.com
Main break in Bristol, boil water notice issued
There has been a main break on Weaver Pike, in Bristol, Tennessee. South Fork Utility has reported a main break on Weaver Pike. They are also issuing a precautionary boil water notice for residence of the area once service has been restored.
wjhl.com
South Fork Utility District issues boil water notice
