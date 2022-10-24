ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

thecomeback.com

Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady

The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Athlon Sports

Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick.  When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News

On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News

The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon.  The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens.  Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line

While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players

FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles

As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
HOME, PA
Click2Houston.com

Source: Ex-Aggies linebacker visits Texans

HOUSTON – Former Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson visited the Texans on Wednesday, according to a league source. Johnson is a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick. He was released by the Steelers and had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Johnson played in four games...
HOUSTON, TX
profootballnetwork.com

Wan’Dale Robinson Waiver Wire Week 8: Is He the Top Waiver Wire Claim in Week 8?

The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Seattle?
KENTUCKY STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?

We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
atozsports.com

Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals

The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts

The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
TENNESSEE STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Is D’Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard a Waiver Wire Add in Week 8?

Week 7 was a devastating week on the injury front. Several big players went down. As a result, fantasy managers are looking to the waiver wire to plug the holes in their rosters. For fantasy managers who lost a running back, could Carolina Panthers backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard be a form of a solution? How much of a priority are Foreman and Hubbard for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 8?

