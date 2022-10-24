Read full article on original website
Odell Beckham Jr. to Cowboys? Jerry Jones Reveals Deion Sanders & 'Hot Water' Takes
“Well, I couldn’t say that,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says with a laugh, answering a question about Odell Beckham Jr. “I think you can get in a little water with that one.”
thecomeback.com
Gisele Bundchen offers “final ultimatum” to Tom Brady
The saga of NFL quarterback Tom Brady and his estranged wife Gisele Bündchen has dominated the headlines for months. While it looks like the two sides may likely be headed for a nasty divorce with Bündchen hiring a top divorce attorney, there may still be one way that Brady can save their marriage.
Mike McCarthy Reacts To Cowboys' Big Trade On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Cowboys acquired defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Raiders in exchange for Dallas' 2023 sixth-round pick. When asked today about how Hankins' arrival will impact current Cowboys' defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, head coach Mike ...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Cowboys Could Cut Jason Peters, Predicts NFL Insider
“I think we’ve seen the end of Jason Peters. I really, really do.” - Cowboys insider Bryan Broaddus.
Longhorns Ex QB Sam Ehlinger Announced as Starter for Colts
Former Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger is finally getting the shot he's been waiting for with the Indianapolis Colts.
NFL World Reacts To Dallas Cowboys' Trade News
The Dallas Cowboys are bolstering their defensive line this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC East franchise is reportedly acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Baltimore Ravens. Hankins, 30, is an older player with plenty of experience and talent. Health is a question ...
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones, trade for a wide receiver, so you can stop screaming into your pillow
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones recently told ESPN, "If you hear an eerie sound coming across Dallas, that's me with my head in my pillow screaming, wanting to get into a position to win a Super Bowl." Jerry, trade for a wide receiver, so you no longer have to wail into...
Cowboys Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Defensive Piece
The Dallas Cowboys got things back on track in Week 7 with a dominant 24-6 victory over the Detroit Lions. It was an excellent bounce-back after they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6. It was Dak Prescott’s return to the lineup, as he has been sidelined since...
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys Trade For Some Much Needed Help on the Line
While the Dallas Cowboys possess the NFL’s top pass rush, they still struggle in a key area on defense in stopping the run. The defense allows 4.3 yards per carry, including 20 yards per game to opposing QBs. Currently 11th worst in the league. With the health of Quinton...
FOX Sports
Who could put Eagles, Giants, Cowboys over the top?: NFC East deal or no deal
If the preseason predictions had been right, the NFC East would've been ripe for a fire sale at the trading deadline. Instead, it's a division of contenders. Three of the teams would make the playoffs if the regular season ended today, and the fourth is only a half-game out. So...
KXAN
Mickey: New and returning Cowboys players
FRISCO, TX (Silver Star Nation) – It will be a new look for the Dallas Cowboys when they take the field against the Chicago Bears on Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The new face on the team is defender Jonathan Hankins, the veteran player obtained from the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week.
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
Click2Houston.com
Source: Ex-Aggies linebacker visits Texans
HOUSTON – Former Texas A&M linebacker Buddy Johnson visited the Texans on Wednesday, according to a league source. Johnson is a former Pittsburgh Steelers fourth-round draft pick. He was released by the Steelers and had a stint with the San Francisco 49ers practice squad. Johnson played in four games...
profootballnetwork.com
Wan’Dale Robinson Waiver Wire Week 8: Is He the Top Waiver Wire Claim in Week 8?
The quickest way to fall behind in a fantasy football league is to become complacent and rely on the team you drafted, neglecting the all-important waiver wire. As managers make numerous waiver claims for Week 8, hoping to strengthen their roster, should New York Giants WR Wan’Dale Robinson be a priority addition off the waiver wire vs. Seattle?
profootballnetwork.com
Ezekiel Elliott Injury Update: Will the Cowboys RB Play in Week 8?
We are now entering the eighth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. One player to keep an eye on is Ezekiel Elliott, as the Dallas Cowboys running back played through a knee injury in last week’s win over the Detroit Lions.
profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy QB Streamers and Rankings Week 8: Why Daniel Jones and Taylor Heinicke Are Top Streaming Options
The NFL and fantasy football season are in full swing, giving us new information and trends to digest and break down ahead of Week 8. With the spotlight on quarterbacks, here are our Week 8 fantasy QB rankings and some streamers to consider. QB Rankings for Week 8. To view...
atozsports.com
Wednesday’s news further complicates Cowboys’ season goals
The NFC East is making moves ahead of the trade deadline. One day after the Dallas Cowboys added depth at two defensive positions, the Philadelphia Eagles one-upped them by making a big-time addition. On Wednesday, the still-undefeated Eagles traded for defensive end Robert Quinn. They paid only a fourth-round pick...
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Coverage Map Week 8: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL is back in London, and we’re back with the Week 8 NFL coverage map. For the second-consecutive week, CBS has single-game coverage and FOX gets the doubleheader with the usual three prime-time games on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday night. NFL Coverage Map for Week 8. The folks...
profootballnetwork.com
Is D’Onta Foreman or Chuba Hubbard a Waiver Wire Add in Week 8?
Week 7 was a devastating week on the injury front. Several big players went down. As a result, fantasy managers are looking to the waiver wire to plug the holes in their rosters. For fantasy managers who lost a running back, could Carolina Panthers backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard be a form of a solution? How much of a priority are Foreman and Hubbard for fantasy football managers to add off the waiver wire ahead of Week 8?
