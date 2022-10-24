A delivery truck struck the GWRR train trestle over Gossett Drive in Williamston Monday. The vehicle, which had minor roof damage, was stuck under the trestle for over an hour. Gossett Drive was closed for several months earlier this year after being struck by another vehicle and was reopened in August. Railroad and Town officials have been working on adding yet more safety devices to alert vehicles to the low clearance, despite numerous signs already on West Main Street and Gossett Drive warning drivers that there is only a 9 ft. clearance. Williamston Police Department and Fire Department closed the street while the truck was being removed.

WILLIAMSTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO