thejournalonline.com
Boo in the Park
A large crowd attended Boo in the Park held in Williamston’s Mineral Spring Park Saturday. Businesses and organizations joined the Town of Williamston in hosting the annual fall community event which included free candy stations, a costume contest and other fun activities. Co-organizer Dianne Lollis said, “It was one of the best ever.” (Photo by Jack Ellenburg)
thejournalonline.com
Duke Energy makes donation for fencing
A donation from the Duke Energy SC State President’s office for $25,000 will be used to improve parks and recreation facilities in the Duke Energy service area. Emily DeRoberts, District Manager/SC Gov’t and Community Relations Team for Duke Energy Carolinas presented the check to the Wren Youth Association. The funds will be used for Wren Youth Association football field fencing at Hurricane Springs Park. The facility is currently using orange temporary barrier as fencing and the funds will provide a permanent and safer alternative to protect players and spectators. The football field fencing project is underway and will be completed before Spring 2023. Pictured are Emily DeRoberts, Anderson County District 6 Councilman Jimmy Davis and members of the Wren Youth Association.
FOX Carolina
West Greenville residents continue pushback against “Woven,” council vote moves project a step back
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The fight over an apartment project in West Greenville drew another packed house at City Council Monday night. The initial vote for the “Woven” project was back in August when council approved it in a 4 to 3 vote. Now, the project is...
FOX Carolina
Controversy over Upstate water tower
PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County to present draft Master Plan for Monkey Park, Timmerman Landing
Anderson County Parks and Recreation will present a draft Master Plan for Timmerman Landing and the Pelzer Monkey Park today (Oct. 25) at 6 p.m. at the Pelzer Gym. The public is invited to attend the community input meeting and see what recreation improvements county and local officials are proposing for the area. (Pictured is the Timmerman kayak launch and landing on the Saluda River.)
FOX Carolina
Officials say Confederate flagpole along I-85 needs to come down
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - This week a large Confederate flag was raised along the interstate in Spartanburg County, but officials said the owner has 20 days to make changes because of a problem with where the flag is located. A FOX Carolina crew spotted the flag from Interstate 85...
greenvillejournal.com
Simpsonville City Council Notes: Plans to develop new food venue advances
Here’s a recap of the Oct. 25 meeting of the Simpsonville City Council:. Council advanced a rezoning request for property located at 210 and 216 N.E. Main St. The applicant, Eric Glasow of GCI Services, plans to develop a food venue called The Yard, which will be similar to Gather GVL or the Freight Yard in Spartanburg.
thejournalonline.com
Opps – It happened again!
A delivery truck struck the GWRR train trestle over Gossett Drive in Williamston Monday. The vehicle, which had minor roof damage, was stuck under the trestle for over an hour. Gossett Drive was closed for several months earlier this year after being struck by another vehicle and was reopened in August. Railroad and Town officials have been working on adding yet more safety devices to alert vehicles to the low clearance, despite numerous signs already on West Main Street and Gossett Drive warning drivers that there is only a 9 ft. clearance. Williamston Police Department and Fire Department closed the street while the truck was being removed.
Nighttime homeless shelter to close in Spartanburg
City Leaders in Spartanburg have decided to close a nighttime homeless shelter.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson County Legislative Delegation to entertain PARD requests
The Anderson County Legislative Delegation will meet Tuesday, October 25 at 4 pm at the Ronald Townsend Government Building, located at 2404 N. Main St., in Anderson. Agenda items include budgets for the Anderson County Board of Education and Renaissance Academy; PARD (Parks & Recreation) Requests and WATER RECREATION RESOURCE FUND / GAME & FISH FUND Requests.
Non-profit to break ground on housing for homeless adults with disabilities
A new development may be the solution for adults experiencing chronic homelessness with mental or physical disabilities in Greenville County.
wspa.com
thejournalonline.com
Williamston SC Police Report
Sept. 13 – Robert Gary Bannister, 70, 214 Edgewood Dr., Williamston reported a break-in in which a black and white metal safe and contents were missing. The stolen items were valued at $2,000. Forced entry was gained by breaking a glass slide door and two nailed hallway doors were kicked in. J. M. Cobb investigated.
Halloweeen event in Pickens
PICKENS — “Go back in time with us to a special place where boys and girls of all ages can celebrate and — best of all &mdas
gsabusiness.com
Brewing company moves ahead with downtown Greenville project
A new brewing company is set to move forward on city-approved plans for the renovation of an iconic cigar warehouse in downtown Greenville. The New Realm Brewing Co. Greenville facility will be the brewery’s fourth location. The development of the brewery and restaurant will include an outdoor dining pavilion...
spartanburg.com
New Trail Extensions in Spartanburg Near Completion
If you like to get outdoors to walk, run, or bike in Spartanburg, the coming weeks promise to be an exciting time as two popular local trails are set to see extensions completed soon!. First, Spartanburg’s most used recreational amenity, the Mary Black Foundation Rail Trail, is about to see...
Upstate county council nominee accused of racist and homophobic tweets
A race for Pickens County Council District One has become a conversation across the area.
thejournalonline.com
Anderson Drive Fatality
Emergency personnel work at the scene of a single vehicle accident Monday afternoon in which one person was killed and another injured. It happened on Anderson Drive near Walton Drive in Williamston. A pickup truck left the roadway and struck a mailbox before hitting a concrete culvert and utility pole. The driver was rushed to the hospital and a passenger was killed. Williamston and West Pelzer firefighters responded and had to extricate one person from the wreckage. State troopers and Williamston police officers also responded along with Medshore and a QRV. (Photo by David Rogers)
WYFF4.com
Big Powerball wins in Greenville and Rock Hill in South Carolina Monday night
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Powerball players in Greenville and Rock Hill should check their tickets. A customer at the Speedway at 2500 Poinsett Hwy. in Greenville won $200,000. The winning Powerball ticket with PowerPlay matched four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number in last night’s drawing (18 - 23 - 35 - 45 - 54 and PB: 16).
