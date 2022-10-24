Read full article on original website
Related
‘Black Adam’ Has Biggest Opening Weekend of Dwayne Johnson’s Career As Leading Man
DC Comics fans know Black Adam, but in the wider moviegoing world, he’s a very obscure character. So when people showed up this weekend for the movie in large numbers, it wasn’t necessarily the droves and droves of Black Adam fans that made the movie a hit. It was Dwayne Johnson fans, looking for the chance to see their favorite play a comic-book hero for the first time.
Superhero Movies Are Trending In a Dangerous Direction
This weekend, Dwayne Johnson celebrated all the good reviews his Black Adam was getting — from audiences. “This phenomenal 90 percent AUDIENCE SCORE for #BlackAdam is so gratifying for so many reasons,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “In the end, the only thing that matters to me is sending the people home happy.”
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Not Living Together-- Rumors Swirl Divorce Is Not Far Off
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's marriage issues spark rumors of divorce.dvsross/Gage Skidmore via Wikimedia. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are not off to a good start. The power couple just got married and already show signs of a breakup in their immediate future. Radar Online reported Affleck may have removed his wedding ring.
Matthew Perry Apologizes For Insulting Keanu Reeves in New Memoir
Keanu Reeves is one of those guys that pretty much everyone loves. He does great action movies like John Wick and The Matrix, he can do warm comedy in things like Bill & Ted, he generally does not take himself too seriously, and he does not appear to have aged in the last 20 years. It’s hard to dislike a dude like that.
A New ‘Star Wars’ Movie Is Coming From Damon Lindelof
Star Wars’ TV slate is going great, with series like The Mandalorian, Andor, Ahsoka, and the awesome-sounding The Acolyte. Star Wars movie slate is, well, kind of in shambles. It’s been three years since the last theatrically released Star Wars film (which was The Rise of Skywalker, and we all recall how that went), and we’re still years away from seeing any new Star Wars project back on the big screen. Films have been announced, like Rian Johnson’s trilogy of movies or Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, only to stall out in development, or get canceled completely.
Tobin Bell Will Return as Jigsaw in Next ‘Saw’ Film
He goes by the Jigsaw Killer, but they should probably call him The Cat; the dude seemingly has nine lives. While the brilliant yet sadistic Jigsaw — AKA “John Kramer” — died in Saw III, he hung around via flashbacks and assorted other plot devices, through Jigsaw, the eighth film in the series. He got a momentary break from torturing people via deranged Rube Goldberg-esque death traps in Spiral: From the Book of Saw, but now it looks like Jigsaw, as played by actor Tobin Bell, will return in the upcoming tenth Saw, which is due in theaters at this time next year.
Leslie Jordan, Beloved Comedian and Actor, Dies at 67
Very sad news from Los Angeles today. Leslie Jordan, the popular actor and comedian who became wildly popular in Instagram in recent years, has died. Jordan was only 67 years old. His death was first reported by TMZ, who writes that according to their law enforcement sources “Jordan was driving...
My No-Spoiler Take On Halloween Ends [REVIEW]
Like many others, I have been waiting for another film as part of the Halloween movie franchise, even if it might be the end of some familiar characters. The story of Michael Myers started being told back in 1978 in John Carpenter's Halloween. From there, we saw plenty of sequels, and some were great and others not so great. Rob Zombie even developed and released his own take on Halloween and Halloween 2, both films I really enjoyed almost as much as the originals.
Everything New on HBO Max in November
Well, the bad news is House of the Dragon is over for now. The hit show will return to HBO Max with a second season (and probably a lot more) down the line, but Season 1 is in the books. So if you’re looking to make the most of your HBO Max subscription in November without new episodes of HotD, here’s what to know.
A ‘Good Burger Sequel Is ‘Gonna Happen’ Says Kenan Thompson
Good Burger may soon be the home of the Good Burger again really soon. It sounds like a pipe dream, or maybe an elaborate prank, but apparently a sequel to the 1997 cult kids comedy Good Burger, based on the series of sketches from television and starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, is really happening. Thompson himself says that the script for the movie is written and that the sequel is “gonna happen,” some 25 years after the original hit theaters.
Netflix Cancels New Mike Judge Series Mid-Production
Mike Judge has been busy lately, with the return of Beavis and Butt-Head, first in a streaming movie and then in a new TV series, both available on Paramount+. And along with Greg Daniels, his co-creator on King of the Hill, he was executive producing another animated series for Netflix called Bad Crimes — but now that series has been canceled in the middle of production, before a single episode had made it to air (or streaming).
Jules Bass, Producer of Classics ‘Frosty’ and ‘Rudolph’, Dies at 87
Jules Bass is responsible for some of the all-time greatest Christmas specials ever made. Although he’s passed away, his work will live on. Jules Bass worked on classics like The Little Drummer Boy, Frosty the Snowman, and Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town. While he's perhaps most well-known for that body of work, he was also a composer and lyricist. He also co-directed and produced a little series called Thundercats with Arthur Rankin Jr.
KOOL 101.7
Duluth, MN
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT
Kool 101.7 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Duluth, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0