Stafford seeks bids on walkway

STAFFORD — The town has initiated a request for proposals for engineering design and consultation services to build a proposed walkway on Levinthal Run.

The mile-long road provides access to schools, as well as the Stafford Public Library, Board of Education offices, and several fields.

The town’s goal for the walkway is to provide residents a space for travel and exercise off the road. Other amenities may be added to the project, such as sitting areas and exercise stations.